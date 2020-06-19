Sweet and Spicy French Dressing

A Catalina-style dressing recipe that's been in our family for years. I can't count the times I've been asked for this recipe; it's way better than store-bought dressing. Works well for taco salad or any lettuce salad.
I made a half batch of this dressing to use on 'Taco Pasta Salad' from AR in the morning, so the flavors had all day to blend. I used avocado oil rather than vegetable, as that is what I had on hand. I also used Stevia® in place of the sugar. Reading the footnotes, and liking spicy, I used half paprika and half chili powder to add a little zip. It complimented the taco salad nicely with its sweet/spiciness. We really enjoyed this dressing and I will be making it again. Thank you, Grandma39, for sharing your recipe.
I made a half batch of this dressing to use on 'Taco Pasta Salad' from AR in the morning, so the flavors had all day to blend. I used avocado oil rather than vegetable, as that is what I had on hand. I also used Stevia® in place of the sugar. Reading the footnotes, and liking spicy, I used half paprika and half chili powder to add a little zip. It complimented the taco salad nicely with its sweet/spiciness. We really enjoyed this dressing and I will be making it again. Thank you, Grandma39, for sharing your recipe.
We love french/catalina-style salad dressings, and this is a good one. Our tastes lean toward "less sweet" these days, so I did cut back on the sugar to suit our personal taste preference. The nutritional breakdown is already pretty good on this dressing, but I used Truvia® instead of sugar, so the calories were even fewer. Thanks for sharing your recipe Grandma39!
Very nice recipe (used avocado oil). After tasting it, I also added some garlic powder and about 1/4 tsp. of habanera sauce (didn't measure, just shook bottle a couple of times) for a little added kick. Was feeling too lazy to clean another device, so opted not to blend. Poured it into an old store bought salad dressing bottle, refrigerated a few hours and the salad turned out with fantastic flavor.
25 July 2016--made for use in a Taco Salad, very good. Added a little chunk of red onion instead of dried minced, used apple cider and Currant vinegars. Blended with immersion blender, thick and delicious!
I used ¼ cup honey instead of the sugar, Arby's Sauce instead of ketchup, and onion powder instead of the minced onion. I omitted the celery seed because I didn’t have any. It has zing and just the right amount of sweetness.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.