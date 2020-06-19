Sweet and Spicy French Dressing

4.7
17 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A Catalina-style dressing recipe that's been in our family for years. I can't count the times I've been asked for this recipe; it's way better than store-bought dressing. Works well for taco salad or any lettuce salad.

Recipe by Grandma39

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend vegetable oil, sugar, vinegar, ketchup, salt, celery seed, paprika, and dried minced onion in a blender until smooth.

Cook's Note:

If you like it a little spicier, replace the paprika with chili powder.

If olive oil is used, refrigerated dressing may need to be microwaved a few seconds to thin it to its original consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 6.8g; sodium 100.7mg. Full Nutrition
