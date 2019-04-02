Breakfast Casserole in a Slow Cooker

This is the second slow cooker breakfast casserole I've made and I was concerned about the texture as the first one I made had an off texture. No worries with this one. I chose to use canadian bacon as my protein and added diced onion and yellow red peppers. As I was preparing it, I had leftover Russian Cheese Salad (mozz/mayo/garlic) from this site, so I added that as well, and I'm glad I did. The garlic really made this sing. This is easily customizable and came together in mere minutes. It's not the most visually appealing if you're looking to impress with presentation, but it was really nice not having to preheat the oven and wait an hour for a traditional breakfast casserole to cook. This will be one of my staple overnight guest breakfasts. THANKS for the recipe!