Breakfast Casserole in a Slow Cooker

Cooks while you sleep! Some fun variations of this recipe: before cooking (during prep) you can add chunks of sourdough bread, diced chiles, salsa, and/or diced green onions. You can use sage or regular sausage in place of the maple sausage, if desired.
I made this, but wanted to up the flavor so I did not cook the sausage before and let it cook in the slow cooker this adds flavor to the dish from the fat. Also, I added some leftover potatoes, and a few other leftovers I mixed in amongst the layers. It added flavor and texture. My guests loved waking up to the smell of breakfast already cooked. The concept is a 5 star idea, you need to make it your own.
Sorry but this recipe was not for us. The hash browns were kind of watery and had a different texture. Couldn't really tell that there were a dozen eggs in it. DH said that he would rather have had scrambled eggs and sausage the traditional way. I must say though that the preparation was easy. Will probably not make again. Thanks for posting the recipe
I made this, but wanted to up the flavor so I did not cook the sausage before and let it cook in the slow cooker this adds flavor to the dish from the fat. Also, I added some leftover potatoes, and a few other leftovers I mixed in amongst the layers. It added flavor and texture. My guests loved waking up to the smell of breakfast already cooked. The concept is a 5 star idea, you need to make it your own.
This is the second slow cooker breakfast casserole I've made and I was concerned about the texture as the first one I made had an off texture. No worries with this one. I chose to use canadian bacon as my protein and added diced onion and yellow red peppers. As I was preparing it, I had leftover Russian Cheese Salad (mozz/mayo/garlic) from this site, so I added that as well, and I'm glad I did. The garlic really made this sing. This is easily customizable and came together in mere minutes. It's not the most visually appealing if you're looking to impress with presentation, but it was really nice not having to preheat the oven and wait an hour for a traditional breakfast casserole to cook. This will be one of my staple overnight guest breakfasts. THANKS for the recipe!
excellent! Everyone loved it- done just as written with one technique change - instead of whisking the egg mixture I put it in the blender. The air whipped into it made the final result more than 2" high in a standard oval crockpot. This kept in the moisture very well. The sausage moved up to just under the cheese crust and it was yummy. I might try the sausage in uncooked so those oils go into the hash browns. Could try peppers or other veggies mixed in with the hash browns
This was just ok for us. It had way too many hashbrown potatoes in it. I would definitely cut those in half next time. I loved the ease of preparation and really enjoyed waking up to breakfast already cooked. With some tweaks this would be fantastic!
I changed the original recipe quite a bit. First I started with putting the hash browns in the crockpot on high while I prepared everything else. I then cooked up plain pork sausage. I added fresh garlic while cooking the sausage and some maple syrup. I didn't drain all the grease off for flavor. I topped the hash browns and sausage in the crockpot with leftover Thanksgiving ham. Next added extra cheddar cheese since we are cheese lovers. Last I sprinkled real bacon bits all over before cooking. The family loved it and said it was a keeper recipe!
Sorry but this recipe was not for us. The hash browns were kind of watery and had a different texture. Couldn't really tell that there were a dozen eggs in it. DH said that he would rather have had scrambled eggs and sausage the traditional way. I must say though that the preparation was easy. Will probably not make again. Thanks for posting the recipe
This is a great base recipe. We prepared it first thing in the morning so it would be ready for brunch after church. We've made it a few times and prefer it with the hash browns that have peppers and onions added, plus we swap precooked bacon for the sausage. Be creative based on how your family likes their eggs. Cubed ham, chopped spinach or mushrooms would be great as well! Add a little hot sauce or siracha at the end and the family will gobble it up!
The first time I made it , it was watery due to the frozen hashbrowns and a little bland. The second time I made it I used "O' Brien" potatoes , that have peppers mixed in and seasoned them very generously with salt, pepper and garlic powder before adding the other ingredients. Also have made it with bacon instead of sausage . You could do both as well. I did find that 6 hours was more than enough time on low. Overall a good idea/recipe , just need to tweak it to your tastes. Have your seasonings ready to go if you prefer bolder flavor.
Great for camping. Others made something similar using a cast iron dutch oven and call in a Mountain Man. This is my City Girl version. Used spicy sausage, sharp cheddar, and added green chilis. Love it!
If you don't like making breakfast in the morning and you have a slow cooker this is the meal for you!! Ingredients are everything that you would have in your refrigerator very easy to make followed the directions and it came out so super. My husband leaves early for work this will allow me not to have to get up and make breakfast and he thoroughly enjoyed it thought it was excellent I used sausage instead of bacon and that's it make it you'll love it and your family will too.
I made this for a work function instead of the traditional bagels or donuts. The staff really appreciated having a "home cooked" meal for a change and I received a lot of positive comments on this recipe. I'll definitely make this one again!
After reading many reviews I took lots of suggestions. 10 non toasted pieces of white bread, 10 eggs, 2 cups milk, 1.5 tbsp mustard (didn't have mustard powder), 1.5 lbs maple sausage, and 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese. Greased 9x13 pan, cooked at 350 45 min, 300 for additional 30.
I made it for Christmas morning breakfast. It was nice to wake up to breakfast all done and smelled great. The next I make it I would add more sausage. I used sage sausage along with hash brown potatoes that had garlic and onion in it already. Speaking of hash browns I would use less of them next time. It tastes like we were eating a lot of potatoes with a little sausage.
8 hours is way too long, definitely only cook for 6 hours. I would definitely add some more seasoning and not put as many potatoes. I recommend using unbiased simply potatoes. This worked great for a volleyball team staying in a hotel with no complimentary breakfast!
Being a "low carb" sort, I substituted fine diced cauliflower (purchased ready in a bag) for the potatoes. Bacon, crumbled, instead of sausage. I have also used diced air cured Southern ham (Tennessee!). I add mushrooms or bell peppers or chopped green chilies. This recipe can be scaled down for smaller cookers and fewer people.
This recipe turned out ok. It was a bit too much hash browns and not enough meat and a bit bland. I'd probably have another go at it, but I'd probably add onion and more sausage and cut back on the hash browns a bit.
It toiok exactly 8 hours from turning on pot to serving and could be less time needed. Use only 1/2 the potatoes! MW first (in greased crock pot) to thaw ( and drain if necessary)y. I added 1 can green chilis, 1 tsp horseradish, 1/4 c. cilantro, few slices white bread. Flavor was great, texture ok. It was HOT when served. Serve up ahead if eating in a hurry.
Pretty good. I used 24 oz hash browns that also had some onion and bell pepper in them. I used cooked bacon instead of sausage. It tasted like it needed something extra but it might because I didn't use sausage. Still tasted pretty good. Will use sausage next time I make.
It was a little dry and bland. I am willing to try again but I think layering a different way (not all the cheese right on top) will make it a little more moist. Definitely needs S & P, maybe some garlic or spicier sausage.
Can this be made without the potatoes? I added extra ingredients (chopped onion, garlic), as suggested in other reviews, and it was quite tasty. But didn't care for the hash browns. I used regular sausage and only partially cooked it first. I'm going to try link sausage next time. I cooked it on low for 7 hours, and that was too long. Will do 6 next time.
Really can't put it on before bed the night before because it gets too done. I liked that it was very easy to put together, It tasted ok, but was a bit done. I put in on at 11 PM on low and had it turn off at 4. People were not ready to eat until 7 AM, so I plugged it back in to warm it up I was nervous that it sat from 4 until 6 with the crockpot off. Not sure I will make this again.
I was concerned that people might not get to all of the ingredients if I just did a layer of each, so I split everything it half and did 2 layers. So I put in half the bag of shredded hash browns, seasoned it w/ salt and pepper, then added a chopped red pepper (I had 2 to use up!) and half a chopped a onion, 8 oz of diced ham and half the cheese. I also had a bunch of fresh thyme (that and the peppers and onion came from my CSA)so I put some of that in too. Then I repeated the layers.
I used larger frozen Cavendish potatoes, also put sausage in without frying first. I added garlic powder to egg mixture. I layered the ingredients as well. It tasted really good, made for a brunch and family loved. I made again and husband said he was excited for breakfast haha which says something because he is Nigerian and this normally wouldn't be something he would love.
I used 18 eggs (I think the recipe only calls for a dozen) instead for my department one Saturday that we had to work. They loved it! It was gone in a matter of moments, too> Almost didn't have enough. I will definitely make a this again.
We loved it—will start to use this for overnight guests and their breakfast. Appeals to just about everyone—I will add chopped green Chile’s to the egg mixture for a bit of heat. My two favorite “E’s” Easy and Excellent
After reading reviews, I added sauteed onions and a hint of garlic to the hashbrown layer. I also doubled the batch - for a girls sleepover... so I increased the time. I did 11 hours - on low- but I think it would have been better to do 9 or 10 hours. There was a burnt crust on the sides. Despite the burned parts, the overall dish was very unappetizing to look at. None of the layers could be seen. All the girls tried it with gusto but it only tasted OK. Only one person loved it and wanted more. I had to make toast for several of the girls that couldn't eat it (and these are not picky girls.) I don't think I would make this again. It's too bland.
Made it with my 1.5 qt triple slow cooker, since I used one pot, I cut the portions in half, turned out good. Perfect for Sunday breakfast and have leftovers for the work week, no need to rush, just a cup of coffee each morning goes good with it.
It's good, but kinda bland. We seasoned it like was suggested, but it was still bland and all the cheese and sausage was at the top with most of the potato and egg at the bottom. I think it would work better if it was mostly mixed together.
I went by the recipe and didn’t add anything. I might want to try using an 18” X 13” glass dish to bake it instead of the slow cooker. I think I cooked it too long in the slow cooker. It had a great flavor, but can see if you would want to add veggies, spices and another cheese to this casserole. I’d definitely make it again!
I made it as instructed. The eggs and sausage didn’t get down into the hash brown and was a little dry on the bottom. I think I’d rather have them mixed altogether. I will try again for better results.
-Used Hash browns with onions garlic and seasoning-Used Adele’s pineapple bacon sausage-Did not cook sausage just put in crockpot-Ok to put cheese on last but have done it without and its fine-Put a little bit of salt and pepper since it’s hard to whisk it fully combined unless using a blender-Only cook for 6 hours since it can burn-Doubling the recipe is too big for one 6qt crockpot
This was pretty good! I left the crockpot on for 8 hours on low, but I think it would have been better after just 6, because the cheese layer got a bit too done. The recipe also makes a LOT, so it could definitely be halfed.
delicious recipe. i followed the majority of the directions but added some diced onion and green bell pepper to the top. i also did half cooked and half uncooked sausage as well as only using 3/4 of the hash browns. it may need a little more pepper next time and maybe a little garlic.
I added mushrooms and some green onions. The hash browns were a little watery. Maybe use less of them and cook them some before adding. Also needs more seasoning. I like the other reviewers comment of not cooking the sausage all the way before adding into slow cooker. I would try this again but cook it differently.
This was a great recipe I made it in the instant pot slow cooker, I was afraid it’d be too tall but it came out fantastic. Definitely need to preseason the hash browns next time. My boys loved it, they beg for hot breakfast on school days but their 5:45 am wake ups are a killer and getting up earlier to make something hot doesn’t happen, they were thrilled with this.
I've made similar casseroles in the oven and served them for brunch, but we would like it for an early breakfast, too, so this seemed worth trying. We were not disappointed except I forgot to use the cooking spray and it stuck like crazy, but that's my own fault. It can be cooked longer, especially if you use chunky hash browns rather than the shredded ones. I used regular sausage and colby jack because that was what was on hand, but I'm sure it's fine as written. I'll be doing this regularly because it's nice to wake up to. It makes a lot. I scooped out extra portions with a large ice cream scoop and froze them in individual sandwich bags for later.
I made this for my family on Christmas morning. Everybody liked it! I used plain breakfast sausage, I did not use maple syrup. I used garlic powder and onion powder on top of the hashed browns, for flavor. Half the amount of cheese. I did put the eggs in the blender as someone else had suggested. I did not have 8 hours for the crockpot...so, I baked for one hour on 350. It came out perfectly and I will be making this again. Simple and yummy.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.