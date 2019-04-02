Breakfast Casserole in a Slow Cooker

Cooks while you sleep! Some fun variations of this recipe: before cooking (during prep) you can add chunks of sourdough bread, diced chiles, salsa, and/or diced green onions. You can use sage or regular sausage in place of the maple sausage, if desired.

Recipe by tconstantine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs 5 mins
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray the crock of a slow cooker with cooking spray. Spread hash browns to cover the bottom of the slow cooker crock.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, mustard, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Spread sausage over hash browns and spread Cheddar cheese over sausage. Pour egg mixture over cheese.

  • Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
641 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 54g; cholesterol 375.6mg; sodium 989.2mg. Full Nutrition
