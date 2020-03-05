Quick Ginger Pork Stir Fry

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I was looking for a new way to serve pork to my family that was quick and easy. I altered several different recipes to our tastes and finally came up with this keeper. My teenage son was disappointed that we didn't have Mexican that night, but once he tasted this he ate two full plates.

By vjwatkins

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, cider vinegar, brown sugar, hoisin sauce, garlic, and salt together in a large glass or ceramic bowl until marinade is smooth. Transfer 1 tablespoon marinade to a separate small bowl. Add pork to remaining marinade in the large bowl and toss to coat. Let marinate briefly, about 10 minutes.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over high heat until glistening. Cook and stir pork pieces in hot oil until browned on all sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate and return skillet to heat.

  • Stir red bell pepper and onion into the same skillet and drizzle remaining oil over the top. Cook and stir until vegetables are slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add frozen vegetables and water chestnuts to onion mixture, drizzle 1 tablespoon reserved marinade over the top and sprinkle with ginger and red pepper flakes. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender yet still crisp to the bite, about 5 minutes. Return pork to skillet; cook and stir until heated through, about 1 minute more.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute grated fresh ginger for the ground ginger, if desired. You can use any color bell pepper instead of red, if desired. You can substitute 4 green onions for the 1/2 onion, if desired.

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 906.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Patti
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2019
This is my first review I think because this was so good! I cook a lot of Asian food lol. I didn t have some ingredients and I doubled the marinade/sauce because we always like extra sauce for the rice underneath. I didn t measure how much I put on the pork to marinade though just what looked like enough. I also put the garlic and fresh grated ginger (I have a rasp I use on both the garlic and ginger a lot of my Asian recipes call for both) right into the marinade instead of putting them in later. The veggies I had on hand were fresh broccoli carrots green onions and a can of water chestnuts. I usually cook them first and saw that other reviewers suggested it too. I stir fried/steamed the broccoli and carrots but under cooked them so they wouldn t get too done when mixed in at the end. I put them on a plate and drained the pork of the marinade. I stir fried it breaking it up into batches so the wok wasn t over crowded. After it all was done I added back the rest of the pork and marinade and brought it to a boil so I could thicken it with a slurry of cornstarch and water. Once it was thickened I added back the steamed veggies water chestnuts chopped green onions (3). I then drizzled some sesame oil on top and sprinkled sesame seeds on it. Oh I m really not comfortable frying with sesame oil I use it as a finishing oil. I fry in an asian stir fry oil tha Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2015
Made as written and although I would have preferred fresh veggies over the frozen it was perfect for a night in which I was pressed for time. The pork stayed SUPER tender and even after being reheated the next day. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
ding dong
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2016
I substituted the frozen veg for fresh Korean cabbage kale and cauliflower served over rice. I also had no hoisin sauce and used coconut oil to fry everything in. Turned out marv. I didn't rank it a 5 star because I am waiting for the boys to get home! Read More
Diana
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2019
Made it with fresh veggies (peppers scallions carrots and mushrooms) and chicken vice pork. Also added some honey and hot sesame oil to the sauce. Served over brown rice and it was excellent! Read More
BSF
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2020
This was great. I accidentally forgot to reserve the marinade so I just added more sesame oil and to the pan. I added fresh ginger, spices and extra garlic to the pan as well. Read More
Kellie Vrtis
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2015
Made this with fresh veggies and fresh ginger turned out amazing. Only complaint is that there wasn't more. Thank you for the great recipe!!!!!! Read More
JBzRecipes
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2018
We ate it so fast that there was only decimation before we could get a picture. We have a covered dish event this weekend coming up and guess what i m making serving 10. Read More
Denise Pope
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2019
I didn't have hoisin sauce so that was missing but we really enjoyed it. I will purchase the missing ingredient and make again. Read More
JamiK
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2020
This is a great recipe! My son really doesn t like pork dishes but he liked this. I stuck with the basic recipe for the most part but subbed oyster sauce for the hoisin sauce because that s what I had on hand. I also added 2 Tbsp honey to the sauce and used onion powder instead of chopped onion. I used pork tenderloin cut into thin strips. I added the sauce to the meat while I cut up veggies then made a triple batch of sauce while I was cooking the meal. After the veggies were cooked I removed them to a large bowl & added the extra sauce to the skillet & thickened it with a little corn starch slurry then poured the meat back in. Delicious! Read More
