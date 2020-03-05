Quick Ginger Pork Stir Fry

1 of 9

Rating: 4 stars Made as written and although I would have preferred fresh veggies over the frozen it was perfect for a night in which I was pressed for time. The pork stayed SUPER tender and even after being reheated the next day. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This is my first review I think because this was so good! I cook a lot of Asian food lol. I didn t have some ingredients and I doubled the marinade/sauce because we always like extra sauce for the rice underneath. I didn t measure how much I put on the pork to marinade though just what looked like enough. I also put the garlic and fresh grated ginger (I have a rasp I use on both the garlic and ginger a lot of my Asian recipes call for both) right into the marinade instead of putting them in later. The veggies I had on hand were fresh broccoli carrots green onions and a can of water chestnuts. I usually cook them first and saw that other reviewers suggested it too. I stir fried/steamed the broccoli and carrots but under cooked them so they wouldn t get too done when mixed in at the end. I put them on a plate and drained the pork of the marinade. I stir fried it breaking it up into batches so the wok wasn t over crowded. After it all was done I added back the rest of the pork and marinade and brought it to a boil so I could thicken it with a slurry of cornstarch and water. Once it was thickened I added back the steamed veggies water chestnuts chopped green onions (3). I then drizzled some sesame oil on top and sprinkled sesame seeds on it. Oh I m really not comfortable frying with sesame oil I use it as a finishing oil. I fry in an asian stir fry oil tha Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I substituted the frozen veg for fresh Korean cabbage kale and cauliflower served over rice. I also had no hoisin sauce and used coconut oil to fry everything in. Turned out marv. I didn't rank it a 5 star because I am waiting for the boys to get home!

Rating: 5 stars Made it with fresh veggies (peppers scallions carrots and mushrooms) and chicken vice pork. Also added some honey and hot sesame oil to the sauce. Served over brown rice and it was excellent!

Rating: 5 stars This was great. I accidentally forgot to reserve the marinade so I just added more sesame oil and to the pan. I added fresh ginger, spices and extra garlic to the pan as well.

Rating: 5 stars Made this with fresh veggies and fresh ginger turned out amazing. Only complaint is that there wasn't more. Thank you for the great recipe!!!!!!

Rating: 5 stars We ate it so fast that there was only decimation before we could get a picture. We have a covered dish event this weekend coming up and guess what i m making serving 10.

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have hoisin sauce so that was missing but we really enjoyed it. I will purchase the missing ingredient and make again.