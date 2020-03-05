Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry

1 of 56

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! And that's coming from a hardcore carnivore! I've been looking for new ways to prepare tofu, since it's not something I make very often. I made sure to get all the ingredients today so I could make this for dinner. The only tofu packages I could find were 14oz. A perfect balance of flavors and the right amount of heat. I will definitely make this again. No changes needed! It comes together quickly and is perfect for a weeknight meal. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I recently bought an air fryer, so wanted to try it out. I soaked the tofu in the sauce, then air fried it for 20 minutes at 370 with a touch of corn starch. As it cooked, I made the veggies in a non stick pan with some extra mushrooms. I added some ginger and some chili garlic to the left over sauce that the tofu had soaked in, and added that to the veggies when they were done. My wife raved, and said it was up there with my best stir fries. I can't believe we loved a vegetarian meal this much. I will make this every 2 weeks! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delicious! If you're new to cooking with tofu (like me), one thing the recipe does not mention is that you should press the tofu beforehand to remove the water. I made two changes to the recipe: I used 2 tablespoons of peanut oil, instead of olive oil. Instead of squash, I used Chinese eggplant along with the zucchini. Served it with quinoa. Loved the recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Had tofu that was about to expire so I used ingredient search and so glad I did- this was great! Thank you! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Yes, I will make this again! I am trying to keep an eye on my added sugar intake, so used only 1/2 the brown sugar and loaded up the skillet with more veggies - zucchini, red bell pepper & onion. This is an easy & quick recipe that produces really tasty tofu! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made this twice already! The first time I made it as is. Delicious! The second time I reduced the total yellow squash and zucchini by half and added diced eggplant and sliced baby portabella mushrooms. Doubly delicious! Even my 15-year old son (who says he HATES tofu) devoured this. This is my new quick and easy go to meal! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars A very nice combination of ingredients. Not too hot not too sweet not too soy-saucy. Mastering the art of cooking tofu has been tough but even with half of it stuck to the bottom of the pan the meal was delicious. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious I followed the recipe and it was perfect. Helpful (1)