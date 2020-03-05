Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry

Rating: 4.68 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A great, quick vegetarian dish that includes yellow squash, zucchini, and tofu, making for a beautifully-colored dish. Top with cheese, if desired. You can use butter instead of olive oil, if desired.

By malevolentglitter

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Cook and stir garlic in hot oil until just fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add squash and zucchini, cook and stir until vegetables soften, about 7 minutes. Transfer squash mixture to a bowl.

  • Place skillet back over medium-high heat, place tofu pieces in the skillet, and top with brown sugar and soy sauce. Cook and stir until each side of tofu is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Return squash mixture to the skillet; cook and stir until heated through, about 3 minutes. Stir in Sriracha sauce and season with salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 10.1g; sodium 1186.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (56)

Most helpful positive review

France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2015
Delicious! And that's coming from a hardcore carnivore! I've been looking for new ways to prepare tofu, since it's not something I make very often. I made sure to get all the ingredients today so I could make this for dinner. The only tofu packages I could find were 14oz. A perfect balance of flavors and the right amount of heat. I will definitely make this again. No changes needed! It comes together quickly and is perfect for a weeknight meal. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Mark
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2018
I recently bought an air fryer, so wanted to try it out. I soaked the tofu in the sauce, then air fried it for 20 minutes at 370 with a touch of corn starch. As it cooked, I made the veggies in a non stick pan with some extra mushrooms. I added some ginger and some chili garlic to the left over sauce that the tofu had soaked in, and added that to the veggies when they were done. My wife raved, and said it was up there with my best stir fries. I can't believe we loved a vegetarian meal this much. I will make this every 2 weeks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
SHEBETH
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2016
This was absolutely delicious! If you're new to cooking with tofu (like me), one thing the recipe does not mention is that you should press the tofu beforehand to remove the water. I made two changes to the recipe: I used 2 tablespoons of peanut oil, instead of olive oil. Instead of squash, I used Chinese eggplant along with the zucchini. Served it with quinoa. Loved the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Michelle Wild
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2016
Had tofu that was about to expire so I used ingredient search and so glad I did- this was great! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(4)
pchbloom
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2018
Yes, I will make this again! I am trying to keep an eye on my added sugar intake, so used only 1/2 the brown sugar and loaded up the skillet with more veggies - zucchini, red bell pepper & onion. This is an easy & quick recipe that produces really tasty tofu! Read More
Helpful
(4)
jaytee07
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2016
I made this twice already! The first time I made it as is. Delicious! The second time I reduced the total yellow squash and zucchini by half and added diced eggplant and sliced baby portabella mushrooms. Doubly delicious! Even my 15-year old son (who says he HATES tofu) devoured this. This is my new quick and easy go to meal! Read More
Helpful
(3)
kat
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2015
A very nice combination of ingredients. Not too hot not too sweet not too soy-saucy. Mastering the art of cooking tofu has been tough but even with half of it stuck to the bottom of the pan the meal was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(2)
jamie55f
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2016
Delicious I followed the recipe and it was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(1)
LaChicaBoricua
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2019
It was really good, just a little too spicy for my taste. Either will lessen or omit the sriracha next time. Read More
Helpful
(1)
