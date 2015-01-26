Loaded Baked Potato Dip

Rating: 3.87 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Any decent Big Game snack table has to have a few substantial dips, and this loaded baked potato dip, with its three pounds of bacon, is nothing if not substantial. It's also shaped like a football, which of course has been proven to taste better to people drinking beer than dips in a bowl. Speaking of beer, I think this will pair nicely with something cheap, domestic, and in a can.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Pour bacon into a colander set over a bowl to drain and cool to room temperature; finely chop cooled bacon.

    Advertisement

  • Stir 6 cups sour cream, Cheddar cheese, 1 cup chopped green onion, cayenne pepper, and black pepper together in a large bowl until well-mixed. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

  • Spread sour cream mixture into a football shape in the center of a serving platter. Spread bacon over the top to resemble the outside of a football.

  • Place 1/4 cup sour cream in a piping bag; pipe 1 line on each end of the "football" and 1 set of "laces" down the center of the "football". Spread 1 1/2 cups chopped green onion around the "football" to resemble "grass".

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 28.5mg; sodium 262.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (19)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jan Martin
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2018
Why is this called Loaded Baked Potato Dip if there aren't any potatoes in it? Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

marymom
Rating: 1 stars
01/10/2017
I did not care for this. Just strong unblended flavors of sour cream onion and bacon ( bacon's usually a such a good thing!) We opened a jar of salsa and tried adding a spoonful of salsa to each helping of this dip. It improved the taste somewhat. Saved some of it to actually put on baked potatoes for dinner the next night and that worked well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jan Martin
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2018
Why is this called Loaded Baked Potato Dip if there aren't any potatoes in it? Read More
Helpful
(15)
marymom
Rating: 1 stars
01/09/2017
I did not care for this. Just strong unblended flavors of sour cream onion and bacon ( bacon's usually a such a good thing!) We opened a jar of salsa and tried adding a spoonful of salsa to each helping of this dip. It improved the taste somewhat. Saved some of it to actually put on baked potatoes for dinner the next night and that worked well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Iris
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2017
Really yummy I modified it a bit. I used cream cheese with a bit of sour cream and added jalapeños and corn. I also used turkey bacon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Terry Marksbury
Rating: 2 stars
02/06/2018
Edible but was never firm enough to shape like the video shows. Even added cream cheese to try to stiffen the mix. Read More
Helpful
(1)
cquinn74
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2019
I selected this recipe because I wanted a football dish for Super Bowl Party. This made A LOT of dip. We were also having a potato bar so it was great to use as a topping for the potatoes. After reading the reviews I decided to add a little more spice to the dip part: worcestershire sauce, Cayanne pepper, and smoky spice. I should have watched Chef John’s video as I believe chilling it for a couple of hours would have made it more moldable. It was pretty soupy so I put it in an oval casserole -which ended up fine, just not as pretty without the green onion grass. Flavor was still just a 3, but it was eaten and made the table look fun! Read More
Helpful
(1)
drerio
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2018
It may be a bit sacrilegious for some but I used turkey bacon and yogurt in place of sour cream. It tasted great. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Merlalia
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2017
Made a small version of this to try before super bowl and it was WELL LOVED by everyone who tried it- thanks Chef John!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
JKIMMICH
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2019
This Football was the hit of the party!!! I only wish I had taken a picture of it!!! Next time for sure! Read More
Melina Oliveros
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2020
Made it for SuperBowl LIV It was a hit! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022