Rating: 4 stars Why is this called Loaded Baked Potato Dip if there aren't any potatoes in it? Helpful (15)

Rating: 1 stars I did not care for this. Just strong unblended flavors of sour cream onion and bacon ( bacon's usually a such a good thing!) We opened a jar of salsa and tried adding a spoonful of salsa to each helping of this dip. It improved the taste somewhat. Saved some of it to actually put on baked potatoes for dinner the next night and that worked well. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Really yummy I modified it a bit. I used cream cheese with a bit of sour cream and added jalapeños and corn. I also used turkey bacon. Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars Edible but was never firm enough to shape like the video shows. Even added cream cheese to try to stiffen the mix. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I selected this recipe because I wanted a football dish for Super Bowl Party. This made A LOT of dip. We were also having a potato bar so it was great to use as a topping for the potatoes. After reading the reviews I decided to add a little more spice to the dip part: worcestershire sauce, Cayanne pepper, and smoky spice. I should have watched Chef John’s video as I believe chilling it for a couple of hours would have made it more moldable. It was pretty soupy so I put it in an oval casserole -which ended up fine, just not as pretty without the green onion grass. Flavor was still just a 3, but it was eaten and made the table look fun! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars It may be a bit sacrilegious for some but I used turkey bacon and yogurt in place of sour cream. It tasted great. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made a small version of this to try before super bowl and it was WELL LOVED by everyone who tried it- thanks Chef John!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This Football was the hit of the party!!! I only wish I had taken a picture of it!!! Next time for sure!