Tortellini-Asparagus Salad

13 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Tortellini-Asparagus Salad makes for the perfect side dish – or even the main course! Serve chilled for a refreshing dish or warm.

By ReaLemon/ReaLime

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Cook tortellini with asparagus in large saucepan according to package directions for pasta. Drain. Meanwhile, combine ranch dressing, ReaLime® and Parmesan cheese in a large bowl. Add pasta mixture; toss gently to coat.

  • Chill at least 2 hours. Before serving, sprinkle with pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 378.2mg. Full Nutrition
