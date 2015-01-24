Tortellini-Asparagus Salad
Tortellini-Asparagus Salad makes for the perfect side dish – or even the main course! Serve chilled for a refreshing dish or warm.
Tortellini-Asparagus Salad makes for the perfect side dish – or even the main course! Serve chilled for a refreshing dish or warm.
Better with only slightly cooked asparagus.Read More
Better with only slightly cooked asparagus.
Made this recipe for dinner last night. Added the ranch dressing and the lime juice (fresh-squeezed) a little at a time so that I could check for taste. Ended up using about half the amounts of each the dressing and the lime juice because it tasted wonderful without adding the full amounts. Both my husband and I thought it was delicious! Will definitely be making this again and again.
OMG!! SO easy and mucho delicioso! My 86 year old mom couldn't stop smacking her lips. Who knew something so incredibly easy could be so satisfying
It is a interesting salad with a bit of a "bite" Definitely cut back on the ranch dressing and lime juice.
This was a big hit with my boss... Came back for seconds and none leftover the next day... So will be made again,,,
Less lime juice is better but then I'm not a lover of acid. I liked this better warm than cold.
This recipe is a keeper. I will definitely make it again. My hubby & mother-in-law loved it. It's easy & quick. I used fresh basil as; I have a plant just outside. I prefer using fresh herbs wgen I can.
Tried this over the weekend. I steamed the asparagus separately to al dente. Pasta called for 7-9 minutes but 6 was plenty. Added 2 teaspoons of dill and 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic and used a shredded parm as that was already in the fridge. Very good!! Will make it again.
I followed the recipe as is and found it very tasty. It was satisfying and I will make it again for a summer side dish with a meat dish.
Have made it a couple of times, once using cheese tortellini and another using mushroom tortellini. Hold off adding asparagus to last two minutes though because it's best when just bright green. Ran under cold water right away and added ingredients and chilled immediately. So good!