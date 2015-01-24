ReaLime® Pie

This creamy lime pie has the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Treat your family and guests with this dessert and treat yourself with the quick & easy recipe!

By ReaLemon/ReaLime

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In large mixer bowl, beat egg yolks with sweetened condensed milk, ReaLime® and food coloring if desired. Pour into pastry shell or crumb crust. Bake 30 minutes or until set. Remove from oven. Cool. Chill.

  • Top with whipped cream. Refrigerate leftovers. Optional: Top with lime slices or zest for added color and decoration.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 95.4mg; sodium 190.4mg. Full Nutrition
