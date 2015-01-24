Lemon Rice with Peas

Rating: 4.71 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This lemon rice with peas makes the perfect side dish for any meal! Don't love peas? Make it your own by mixing in your favorite vegetables.

By ReaLemon/ReaLime

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Cook and stir rice and thyme in hot margarine in medium-sized saucepan 5 minutes or until rice is lightly golden. Carefully stir in both, water, ReaLemon®, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 to 18 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.

  • Remove from heat. Stir in peas. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with almonds. Optional: Top with garnish for added color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 356.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
chefjenna
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2015
This was a really nice simple side dish. Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Laura W
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2015
Very good! I added garlic powder and a little salt with the thyme and pepper. I also added broccoli instead of peas as my husband doesn't like peas. Read More
Helpful
(4)
lisa
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2016
Really good. I left out the almonds but followed the recipe other than that. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Martin J. Hurtubise
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2016
Very simple rice to make. Tasty. I had never "roasted"? he rice with margarine/butter before adding fluids it keeps the rice nice and clean and not sticky. Read More
Helpful
(1)
vkeb10
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2018
Made it in my instant pot. Came out great. The only change i made was to ad a little salt. Otherwise followed recipe exactly. It was super easy and fast Read More
Helpful
(1)
Howard
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2018
Delicious and easy to make. I love anything with peas in it so this was easy! I served this as a side to a salmon dish and the hint of lemon flavor was just perfect! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Hillary Niemi
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2017
My husband did this while I cooked another dish. I thought maybe it tasted too lemony and next time would try maybe a little heavier on the spices. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Debra
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2015
Very easy to make and the taste was good that my family would like again. Read More
psiphiwarrior
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2016
Turned out great! I changed the recipe a bit. I used fresh squeezed lemon juice jasmine rice and 1/8 tsp of whole thyme and 1/8 tsp of turmeric. I didn't add the peas or almonds. Read More
