Lemon Rice with Peas
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 231.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 5g 10 %
carbohydrates: 40.4g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 7 %
sugars: 1.5g
fat: 5.1g 8 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
cholesterol: 1.5mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 548IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 3.5mg 6 %
folate: 117.9mcg 30 %
calcium: 26.7mg 3 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 23.1mg 8 %
potassium: 97.3mg 3 %
sodium: 356.4mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 45.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved