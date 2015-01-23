Sweet Potato Oven Fries & Three Dips

Enjoy these delicious fries with one or all three dips! There is a different type of dip for every taste bud!

By Mott's

Ingredients

Caramelized Onion Dip:
Chipotle Ketchup Dip:
Mustard Dipping Sauce:

Directions

  • For fries, preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Lightly oil rimmed baking sheet, wiping up any excess oil with paper towel.

  • Place prepared baking sheet in rack in third part of the oven. Toss sweet potatoes with vegetable oil and salt in medium bowl.

  • Place sweet potato wedges, in a single layer, on heating baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until develops a nice golden brown crust.

  • Turn potatoes over using a spatula and bake an additional 10-15 minutes until potatoes are crisp and have browned.

  • Caramelized Onion Dip: For dip, while potatoes bake, in saute pan over medium heat, melt butter.

  • Add brown sugar and onions. Cook until onions have caramelized. Puree caramelized onions, applesauce and sour cream in blender or food processor.

  • Can be served warm or cold with fries.

  • Chipotle Ketchup Dip: Whisk together applesauce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and spices. Serve cold or warm as dip for sweet potato fries.

  • Mustard Dipping Sauce: Whisk together applesauce, mustard, syrup, and molasses. Serve cold or warm as dip for sweet potato fries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 55.6g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 642mg. Full Nutrition
