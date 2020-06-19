10-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

This quick no-bake, 10-minute dessert is easy to make in the microwave. A family favorite!

Recipe by Baker Boy

Directions

  • Mix sugar, flour, milk, olive oil, cocoa powder, egg, vanilla extract, and salt together in a large microwave-safe mug.

  • Heat in the microwave until the center of the cake is done, about 2 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Because this recipe makes such a big mug cake, split the batter in two for smaller cakes. Microwave for 1 minute to 1 minute 50 seconds or until a toothpick comes out clean. If the edges of the cake begin to bubble take it out of the microwave immediately.

Substitute 4 teaspoons stevia extract for sugar, if desired.

Substitute vegetable oil for the olive oil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
836 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 94.9g; fat 48.2g; cholesterol 189.7mg; sodium 247.6mg. Full Nutrition
