10-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

I was looking for an "x in a mug" recipe to do with my ESL English club. This will be perfect, I just did a home test. Based on other suggestions I used butter not oil and I added some baking powder. I also added chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. As an after thought I though mini marshmallows would be good too. I also mixed it all together in a bowl before pouring into mugs. The finished product looks...a bit less than appealing but the taste was good. I found it to be moist if not over cooked. I put half the batter into a tea cup and the other half in a paper cup. The paper cup needed 2.5 min while the tea cup only 2 mins. Next time I would like to top it with some vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Overall a decent quick and easy treat that kids can do them selves pretty easily.