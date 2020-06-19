10-Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
Because this recipe makes such a big mug cake, split the batter in two for smaller cakes. Microwave for 1 minute to 1 minute 50 seconds or until a toothpick comes out clean. If the edges of the cake begin to bubble take it out of the microwave immediately.
Substitute 4 teaspoons stevia extract for sugar, if desired.
Substitute vegetable oil for the olive oil, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
836 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 94.9g; fat 48.2g; cholesterol 189.7mg; sodium 247.6mg. Full Nutrition
It's a great recipe but it's better if u make 2 small adjustments. I added 1/8th a teaspoon of baking powder and an extra scoop of cocoa powder. The baking powder adds volume to the cake. It was the softest and moist without being gummy. I also used butter instead of oil. Will make again.
I omitted the cocoa powder because I just wanted a yellow cake, and I did not like the flavor of the olive oil. If I make it again I will use canola oil or something instead. Like other reviewers, I just used 4 tablespoons of sugar and it was plenty sweet! I also added 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder to help it rise and it was nice and fluffy!
I used 1 T less sugar, and that was plenty sweet enough for us! Because of no microwave, I steamed this for 15 minutes each brownie. Wonderful idea when you don't want to be tempted by a pan full of brownies!
Although the texture was "rubbery", the taste was surprisingly delicious. I did prepare my ingredients a couple hours before, and then just microwaved when we were ready to eat, so maybe that's why the texture was off. The next time I have a chocolate craving, I will make this :)
I made this using one less Tbs of sugar and an extra Tbs of cocoa powder like another reviewer had suggested.I also used butter instead of olive oil because I was scared that you would be able to taste it and I didn’t have vegetable oil on hand. I also added a pinch of baking powder. It came out moist and chocolatey. I’ll definitely make this again.
This was great for a "it's late and we have been working on house projects all day" night. I only used 4 T sugar, added a little bit of baking powder as others suggested, mixed everything in a bowl and then split into two mugs. I then dropped a teaspoon of Nutella into each mug and then sprinkled coconut over the top. The cake was done in one minute twenty seconds.
I had a craving for chocolate cake at 10:15 at night after watching the finale of spring baking championship. I just wanted to make this to see if it really was 10 minute cake. Never made cake in the microwave before either. It turned out great!!! Really was ten minute cake!! I had it with lots of vanilla ice cream on top. Took care of my cake craving:) yum!!!
I thought this cake was pretty good!! I added some cayenne pepper and cooked it a big longer than 2 minutes (plenty of time to clean up the evidence and pour a glass of cold milk). I used a large cereal bowl.
I can't understand any rating lower than 5 stars. This cake is all it's cracked up to be...simple, delicious, and SO fast to make!!! True it won't have the same texture as a cake from the oven, but this hit the spot!!!
I didn't realize I was out of eggs until it was too late, but this still came out yummy! I used Hershey's special dark cocoa and followed the rest of the recipe as stated. It took exactly two minutes to cook perfectly in my microwave. Next time I want to try it with coconut oil.
Such an easy mix for when you want a little sweets :) I topped with Whipped cream & chocolate sauce, or Ice cream, or even a little coffee cream (to give it a creamy top coat) :) Even my son figured out how to make this one!
I was looking for an "x in a mug" recipe to do with my ESL English club. This will be perfect, I just did a home test. Based on other suggestions I used butter not oil and I added some baking powder. I also added chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. As an after thought I though mini marshmallows would be good too. I also mixed it all together in a bowl before pouring into mugs. The finished product looks...a bit less than appealing but the taste was good. I found it to be moist if not over cooked. I put half the batter into a tea cup and the other half in a paper cup. The paper cup needed 2.5 min while the tea cup only 2 mins. Next time I would like to top it with some vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Overall a decent quick and easy treat that kids can do them selves pretty easily.
Kinda rubbery. Doesn't taste the greatest, probably because of the egg. I did use canola oil instead of olive oil, but I haven't noticed it too make too big of a difference. I added a little bit of Carmel sauce (or chocolate sauce) and it tastes a lot better. Either way it does help with the craving for cake/brownies.
This cake was so simple and it really handled my chocolate "fix". I added white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips and nuts for more texture. It makes two small cakes for a small chocolate fix or one large cake for a chocoholic overdose.
I had a craving for cake but I was lazy and wanted quick cake. I used vegtable oil instead of olive oil and added 1/8th of a teaspoon of baking powder. I kept an eye on it in the microwave even though I used a 20oz mug. I did come over the rim a little and i stopped it to let it settle. Once it was done it shrunk back into rhe mug a little. But I will be keeping this recipe!
Olive oil worked fine(worried I would taste it)added 1/8 tsp baking powder,. Used a spoon more cocoa instead of one spoon of sugar. Sprayed 2mugs with Pam. Added walnuts & was like a chewy brownie!!! KEEPER
For a mug cake this is one of the better ones I've tried. Face it, you're not going to get a light and airy cake in the microwave, but if you're craving something, this could just fit the bill. I made it as is with the exception of adding a quarter tsp of baking powder to help lighten it up. Next time I'll add some peanut butter and coconut shreds between two layers of batter in the cup.
Nice recipe. I used only one tablespoon of olive oil, and added two tablespoons of melted butter. If you add salted butter, then you shouldn't add any extra salt. It came out moist and tasty. I'd recommend adding chocolate chips.
took a lot longer to cook than mentioned, 5 tablespoons of sugar are way too much, didn't even taste great. I don't know what all the good reviews are saying but they must be lying. Also very spongey. My mother added jam to it because it lacked in flavor as well. Not the best mug cake recipe I've followed!
This recipe is OK, it wasn't very sweet or chocolate-y. It also had a very jelly-like consistency. I made it one morning for fun, it didn't end up being that good, and so I threw away half of it. I won't be making this again. Family wasn't impressed either.
I was craving chocolate but didn't want to bake something. This was perfect. I used butter instead of oil. I was going to add a little baking powder as suggested by the reviewers before me but I forgot. Still came out great.
