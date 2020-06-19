Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
This cake helped me out of a dire situation today. I was DESPERATE for chocolate cake, but as I'm the only chocolate lover in the family I needed something small. Not that I'm incapable of eating an entire two layer fudge bomb, but I was afraid I'd get caught in the act and would have to live with the shame. This was just what I was looking for...fudgy goodness in a sane quantity. I made it in a smallish bowl instead of a mug and was glad I did. If you have a large jumbo mug it should work, but it would have spilled over any of my regular ones. I added a bit of cinnamon and a handful of chocolate chips, microwaving it for about 2 minutes and 15 seconds, opening the door and checking a few times during the last 45 seconds or so. Even with all that checking it still turned out perfectly!
I wish that the recipe said to use an over sized mug, a small casserole dish, or big soup bowl because I followed the directions and mine spilled all over the inside of the microwave. Ate very little of it because that was all that was left. And I did follow the directions about how long to cook it.
Tastes great but way too much fat and sugar! There are 4 tablespoons of sugar in this so that's almost 200 calories right there and 48 grams of sugar. That's crazy. My advice is cut the sugar way down to 2 tablespoons or even 1 tablespoon. 2 tablespoons will have you at 90 calories and 24 grams of sugar. I suggest doing 1 tablespoon and removing the oil with applesauce. It takes good, is still moist but so much healthier. My changes are 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons applesauce, 3 tablespoons Blue Diamond Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk makes it only 202 calories and only 12 grams of sugar.
I just made this and I want more! I NEVER review anything no matter how good it is. But for this mommy whose baby is teething and need something RIGHT NOW to shut down the craving monster this is heaven. It's so creamy and fluffy. I followed everything except the time on the microwave. Since I added a big spoon of Nutella in the middle and semi sweet chocolate chips I put it for 2 min and 20 sec and it came out perfect. I listened to other reviewers and did mine in a soup mug and it was perfect. I can see why it would go over in a regular mug. Trust me make this cake! It will make your day. It definitely just made mine. Thank you for the recipe it's a keeper
I used the applesauce and additional water instead of the oil and substituted Stevia for baking for the sugar. Also I sprinkled a few peanut butter chips on top before putting it in the microwave. Delicious!
As far as mug cakes go...This one is FANTASTIC! I love that is doesn't call for eggs, and if you cook it a bit less it has a lovely molten effect. I cooked mine in a cereal bowl rather than a mug and it worked great! My kids each made one as well and all managed to make a successful treat (ages 7,10,13) So very friendly recipe. Everybody did their own add in's including coconut, nuts, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and chocolate chips...pretty much whatever we did to this cake, it thrived lol
After making the first time I have tripled the recipe. Keep it in the refrigerator and pour enough into a cup for anytime I would like the treat. This recipe is perfect. Add anything I'd like. A little bit of peanut butter, Nutella, chocolate chips or soft ice cream on top. And always whipped cream. It really is perfect.
I made exactly as written and added chocolate chips. Super light and fluffy, much better texture than the recipes that use an egg. Will definitely make this one again. I did use an oversized mug and it fit perfectly, regular mug would be too small.
A sad way to ruin your microwave. I mixed this recipe up looking for an flavor escape on an otherwise boring night. When the microwave timer went off, I was disappointed at the sight of a soupy disaster pooling around the coffee mug in the machine. Like a record player ruined by a sick DJ, my microwave is now a rotating disk of sadness and broken dreams.
I loved it! If you are looking for real "cake" like dessert for one this is it! Light and fluffy and nice and warm just for me lol! Definitely will be making this again and again! I added a handfull of chocolate chips and microwaved for 2 minutes.
This is my go to solo dessert except I half the whole thing. Full recipe is actually pretty big and sort of depressing when you scoop a quarter cup of sugar into a bowl and eat it all. 1/4 cup = 4 tbs so its pretty eat to split. Plus, I never have milk so I swap that for water and it always comes out delicious. If halving it, it only needs 1 minute in the microwave instead of what the recipe says. Happy desserting!
I read most all the reviews and I have to say I don't know what half of them where talking about I made this exactly to the "T" and it is AWESOME!!!! Love this and will be making many more!!! I had no problems with them overflowing it worked perfect!! Thank u for the recipe!!
So good, and so easy to make, if you're like me, you'll want to make it TWICE and eat both mugs one right after the other. I added semi-sweet chocolate chips (about 1/4 cup) and cooked it 90 seconds in my 1200W microwave. Next time, I'll try 75 seconds, as I like it a bit more gooey. But oh, SO good. Definitely a keeper.
Made it EXACTLY as written. It was terrific. Great for when the grandkids come over and you need a fast project for them as well as a dessert. They loved the idea of making their own dessert in such a short time. Used a 12 oz. disposable coffee cup, no clean up!!!!
Made it 3 times, first time it over-flowed. Sadly, the cake didn't rise, and looked utterly disgusting. But, I digress, because something ugly doesn't mean its tasty! However, that was wrong. Tried it, and it didn't taste like sweet, delicious chocolate, but rather sour coco without any sugar, and even that was hard to taste. It was also almost impossible to clean the mugs after, where even just a little bit of soap and water couldn't fix it, but rather had to scrub it until it was clean, and run it through the dish washer. Definitely will try and find a new recipe, and do not recommend this to anyone who wants to clean mugs that will take 30 minutes each.
Holy y'all!!! This recipe is naughty. I never should have made it. The peanut gallery and I wanted a sweet treat, and not wanting to bake a whole cake, because I'm likely to eat half of it myself, I thought we would give these a try. The kids each made their own with a little help getting measurements right. We followed directions exactly and they came out perfectly! Chocolatey, rich, and fluffy. We got crazy and topped each with a little scoop of vanilla ice cream. Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to go do like 600 sit-ups so I can work off tomorrow's mug cake. ??
Turned out way better than I thought it would. It was delicious and fluffy and was perfect for sharing with my brother, but it could be polished on its own. I did, however, microwave it for 30 seconds longer, just because it still felt a little dense after the two minutes. But it was delicious and I am forever awaiting the day that I can make it again.......which is probably soon.
I adapted based on what I had on hand and suggestions from other reviewers. I used the 1 1/2 tbsp of applesauce, 3 tbsp suger, 3 tbsp cocoa powder, 3 tbsp half and half. I didn't have any milk and since I was using half and half I really didn't want to use oil. I also threw in a small handful of chocolate chips and cooked it for 90 seconds, threw a few mini marshmallows on top and cooked for an additional 10 seconds. I used a cereal bowl to avoid overflow. It wad pretty good, I would definitely make this again. Nice to know my chocolate craving can be easily satisfied. It was enough to share with my hubby.
Today was my wife and her twin sisters birthday. After a bad start to our morning routine i made 2 of these and added chocolate chips and icecream on top and paired them with a cup of coffee. They. Loved. It!! Thank you for saving my life ahaha
I just added a little more milk than it called for, and added a very small amount of sugar and it was just perfect! It is a little rich, but not as rich as some other microwave cakes I have had. I will definitely make this again!
Tried this tonight to quench a late night chocolate cake craving. Did not have oil, so used sour cream instead. Otherwise made as directed and it turned out so yummy! Not rubbery or dry at all. Threw in a few milk chocolate chips also. My son shared it with me and loves it too. Definitely adding to our favorites.
This was one of the better mug cakes I've had. Great little treat especially with some cream. I added a little extra milk and substituted canola for olive oil, as well as putting it in the microwave for about 1min 30. Was a big hit among my housemates, will make again.
Resembles the consistency of chocolate cake/brownie, but does taste like chocolate. I added chocolate sauce, hot chocolate fudge and chopped up candy bars and still couldn't match the chocolate taste of real chocolate cake.
I will make this again ~ it's a great "Emergency Chocolate Fix" :) Of course I tinkered with this. I tripled the recipe, added one egg plus a biiiiiiiig hand-full of chocolate chips which sank to the bottom and made lovely gooey spots in the bottom of cake. I nuked it in a medium-sized casserole dish and watched like a hawk as it baked and rose above but not over the bowl. *whew* It took about 4 minutes on High in my powerful micro. There was plenty of cake to eat ~ enough for 4 slices. Thoughts for next time: Add a Nutella "bomb" in the middle before baking. Also, wondering if I sprayed the bowl with pan release if I could pop that cake out onto a serving dish... Have fun & Eat Your Chocolate!
Probably the best cake I've ever eaten. I did not have canola oil so I used 1.5 tbsp unrefined coconut oil (still tastes like coconut) and a dash of olive oil (maybe 1 tsp). I microwaved it for 1:30 and I used a medium sized glass mixing bowl (not a cup). I also made Alton Brown's whipped cream recipe to go on top. Placed the metal bowl and whisk in the freezer for 10 minutes before adding the ingredients. It was 1/2 cup whipping cream/heavy cream 1 tbsp sugar.
I made this cake one late night. Super easy and so moist and delicious. No adjustments to the recipe were needed. It came out perfectly as directed. I’ve sent the recipe to my chocolate loving family members. As others have noted, make sure to use a large mug. I’ll make it again probably more than once this week. It’s that tasty.
The only difference between your recipe and mine is that I don't eat dairy due to casein intolerance - so I used plain, unsweetened almond milk. Somehow, it turned out apocalyptic. Maybe it's because I'm at sea level. Maybe it's because of the barometric pressure being highly unstable in my city. Maybe it's just an ancient god of baking looking down upon me. But it never rose properly. Despite following the recipe to the letter, the second I took it out, it deflated and began to sizzle. My brother walked in and asked what I set on fire. Nothing - though I then set the smoke alarm off by walking to put it to cool and maybe salvage it with some dairy-free chocolate chips. Everything I used was fresh and measured well. My mug was made for cakes, soups, and soufflés. There should have been zero problem. But no, it's a congealed, burnt mess that is weirdly rising AFTER the fact. My baking soda is just a normal store brand we've used for years. No fancy stuff. So it's not that. My microwave is a normal Sylvania model that has adjustable power. I did it at 1200W, and then tried a new cake at 1000W just to be safe. It exploded. It freakin' exploded. I cannot endorse a recipe that causes my microwave to get burnt cocoa stuck in its vents forever. Sorry.
This recipe rocks!! I am the only one who likes chocolate cake for dessert now and again,but I'm not going to make or buy an entire cake for one or two pieces. Problem solved with this! I followed the recipe to the letter except for the addition of some chopped walnuts. Will definitely make again!
the video says 2 T. milk but the recipe says 3 T. You should make them match. I made mine with 2 T. milk, 1 1/2 T. each oil and water. It turned out fine. Delicious warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
This was an amazeballs cake. Much better than the other mug cake we tried that had an egg - the consistency was more cake like. If you try this make sure you use an oversized mug - it overflows a regular sized mug. Put a plate under whatever ug you use to catch any overflow. It fluffy, wam, chocolatey, delicious, and super easy to make.
I think this might be the first time I've ever reviewed something, and it's because I have never made anything as many times as I've made this. It really is perfect. I make it exactly as written. I was trying to be good for my husband while he was dieting but had the worst sweet tooth ever - this saved me :) And since then I've made it for my boys when they beg for dessert, they love it too! My microwave is higher wattage and I like it slightly gooey so 1:20 is how long mine needs. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
It's not every day I buy a mug for One recipe, but today was that day! Wonderful, simple mug cake that will be a weekly treat (pending my weight gain) and my husband loves it. A man not easily impressed. Thanks!
A really quick and easy dessert if you're really craving one. I added one more tablespoon of cocoa powder, one tablespoon less sugar, and some chocolate chips to mine. It was dense, not too sweet, and satisfying. :)
Quick, easy, and delicious! Goes well with a fallow of whipped cream. We're glad we used large mugs. We found that it made large cakes and we couldn't eat them all. We'll be making half batches in the future. This is a keeper!
I loved this recipe, it’s my go to every time! I didn’t make any changes and it turned out perfect!☕️🎂 Thanks allrecipes!!!
I used vegetable oil instead of canola 1.5ish tbs 100% cocoa its not quite as goo-y as i'd like but i think 10-15 less seconds in the microwave and it would have been perfect! deffinatly making agian
Oh my goodness that was AMAZING!!! Its almost dangerous to have the batter in your fridge. Defiantly split this between two or three people. It is very rich. All In All, I have never had a cake so good in such a short time. I do recommend microwaving it for one minute and then adding chocolate chips, and then doing another ten seconds. Enjoy eating this Delicious dessert!
Shame on you. This is way too naughty. Freaking delicious. I loved every bite! I fixed mine in one of those soup mug bowls for 1 min 45 in a 1100 watt MW oven. It tested done; then when I inverted it onto my dish, there was some slightly undercooked batter. Note to self -- cook another 15 seconds and check midway. My only edit was using Avocado Oil and not canola oil. I just don't ever use that stuff. Avocado and chocolate go together well, so I thought why not! and it was perfect. Coconut oil would also work well. MMMmm. This makes a humongous serving. Perfect to share with someone!!
Since I've found this recipe, I've made this mug cake at least a dozen times. It never fails. I prefer my chocolate chips on the top, after the cake comes out of the microwave. It almost makes a melted frosting. Also, I make it in a large cereal/soup bowl.
I made this in a bowl so it wouldn't spill over, and so I could put a scoop of ice cream right on the top. It was heavenly. I'll definitely make this again in the cover of night so no one can judge me.
I followed the directions perfectly, yet I still had issues. The cake burnt even when I put it in for LESS then it said! After eating just a BITE of this cake I am now having stomach issues and severe headaches even though I am not allergic or having anything against these ingredients. I spent my whole morning make these and it took forever. (Not her fault ovbiously) But it was just a waste of time for this awful cake(s). Overall disappointed.
I tried to make this but it it ended up spilling over the cup and all over the microwave. After cleaning it up and multiple tries it just would not bake so I didn't get to eat it. I'm disappointed as I was looking forward to eating some chocolate cake.
First ever mug cake I've made and it far exceeded my expectations. I added a couple of those caramel filled wedge shaped chocolates from Trader Joe's but honestly it's yummy enough it doesn't need anything! Followed the rec. as stated exactly, nuked it 1 min 45 sec in my 1100 watt microwave. I will definitely be making this again.
I've tried other mug cakes before and they've been awful so I was hesitant to try this one, however this mug cake did not disappoint! It is a lot of cake so I would recommend cutting it in half if you aren't super hungry, but if your're PMSing this is the magic recipe! I added extra salt because I like sweet and salty (probably added closer to 1/4 tsp) and it is so good! If you make the full recipe def use a bigger mug!
I seem to be in the minority. I didn’t like this at all. It was light and fluffy but really bitter. The only substitution I made was 1/4 cup Stevia in the Raw instead of regular white sugar. Made it a 2nd time and doubled the Stevia in the Raw and added pecans. Still a bitter aftertaste but not as bad but really dry. I’ll give this one more try with apple sauce or chocolate chips for more moisture.
It turned out terrible the cake looked nice but when I tasted it, it tasted too sweet and was too gross to even eat. In my opinion, it had too much cocoa powder. I couldn't eat the cake it was just too much sweetness, and a complete and utter fail and disgrace to the cake family. It was a waste of time and sugar! so I made it again and add 3 eggs, 1/2 tablespoon of cocoa powder and 8 strawberries cut up. now, this is what I'm talking about! this was moist, decedent and the best chocolate cake ever, i highly recommend my version! :) HAPPY BAKING!!!!!!!
Great recipe! One Critique i would add is to add an egg to your mixture. If you are making it in a bowl and transferring it to a cup, than it makes this easier to do, and makes the consistency a more light and fluffy mixture. In my experience, it changes nothing, other than the texture and aeration.
Delicious! I eat dairy free, so I subbed almond milk for cow's milk and used a dairy-free butter in place of the oil. I also added about 1 tablespoon of dairy free chocolate chips and microwaved for 1 minute, 15 seconds which made for a gooey and delicious treat. I followed others' suggestions and used a bowl in lieu of a mug and it filled the bowl.
Good texture and chocolatey. My only issue is that the minute + 45 seconds was probably too long as the the cake tasted dry. Next time, I'll cut it down to 90 seconds (and maybe split it with my husband).
Not a good recipe. I followed it down to the letter, and when it was done after 2 minutes in the microwave, the top of the cake wasn’t baked. I continued to cook it for small intervals at a time and when I finally gave up, not only was the top still not done, the bottom had cemented itself into the bottom of the mug! Not satisfied at all.
THIS TASTES LIKE A REAL CAKE!!!! I have tried other recipes and it tastes too much like flour. I had to cook mine for about 2 minutes and 45 seconds. Note: if you add chocolate chips on top it is AWESOME!!!!
This was a fluffy, moist, chocolatey cake in just minutes. My 4 year-old helped make and eat it. So good warm. It's so fluffy it falls apart, but eating it straight from the mug helps that. I used a 12 oz coffee mug--it came a little over the top while cooking but did not spill over.
This was so unbelievably easy! The texture was light and fluffy and warm, it was a beautiful thing! I added a 1/2 tbs more of cocoa powder and chocolate chips after it cooked in the microwave and it made it a little more rich. SO GOOD!
This tasted great, especially with a little vanilla bean ice cream and some chocolate syrup on top! I'd definitely use a bowl for this one, though. I saw someone else suggested this, and I'm glad I did. It took up an entire cereal bowl! Fantastic Recipe, though, definitely a keeper!
Awful. I followed the recipe exactly and baked it in the microwavefor a minute and forty five seconds, and it was EXTREMELY undercooked. I had to cook it for a minute longer to make it even remotely edible. It was also far too sweet.
Ok next time you want to put up an easy recipe please please do it freakn correctly. It spills everywhere in the microwave. It’s def not worth it at all. You’re dumb for putting it up. Wasting my freakn money on a POS “recipe”
Followed the recipe , although didn’t have vanilla extract, so left it out. Doubled the recipe, and split with my son. After reading many reviews, I put half in two bowls. I had peanut butter chips and my son had plain chocolate chips. We cooked them for 1 min. This is the first review I have ever written on here, and it is totally worth it. AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME
BEST MUG CAKE RECIPE. I love that it doesn't require any eggs. Normal mug cakes always turn out too eggy tasting to me, and this eliminates that problem. I added a handful of chocolate chips, as per another reviewer's suggestions. I also used a tall mug cause mug cakes tend to rise a lot when they cook. I also only microwaved it for about 1 minute 30 seconds. Dangerously delicious!
