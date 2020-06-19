Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

4.4
1865 Ratings
  • 5 1311
  • 4 343
  • 3 81
  • 2 38
  • 1 92

This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.

Recipe by safinabakes1231

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
413 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a large microwave-safe mug; stir in milk, canola oil, water, and vanilla extract.

    Advertisement

  • Cook in microwave until cake is done in the middle, about 1 minute 45 seconds.

Cook's Notes:

For a healthier version, use 1 1/2 tablespoons of plain unsweetened applesauce and use 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon water instead of the milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 82g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 470.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022