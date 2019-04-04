Save beef, chicken, pork, lamb bones to Kay this delish nutrient rich broth. I leave the tomato paste out because I use this broth in place of store bought broth in all my recipes. Here's another trick. All those pieces and peels of veggies you have when you cook...keep a container in the freezer. Toss the remnants in the container. Every month. Cook yourself up more bone broth. I do mine in a slow cooker for at least 24 hours. The longer it cooks the more concentrated the flavor. Stay away from using cruciferous veggies in the pot. They can leave a weird after taste. Use everything else. I add dried or fresh herbs towards the end. Dried mushrooms and a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar for brightness. Totally optional. I let the mixture cool, strain to get the bits out, and then pour into quart or pint mason jars and freeze. Leave about an inch of space between the broth and the jar lid. They keep in the freezer for 6 months. Again, use in place of store bought stock. It is so worth it. Easy clean up with a slow cooker liner. You can make it in a stock pot on the stove or in the oven. Low and slow is best. Pressure cooker if you're in a hurry. Add more water if necessary to keep everything surged if you are cooking on the stove, slow cooker, or oven.