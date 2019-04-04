Bone Broth

After bout upon bout of sickness with the start of the school year, a friend showed me her bone broth recipe. This is a great way to use up old chicken, pork, or beef bones (or just go buy some fresh!) that adds tons of amazing nutrients and amino acids to your diet! 10 minutes of prep, a day of your house smelling like a roast, and you have a fantastic, versatile base for soups, stews, and so much more!

Recipe by mwm080709

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 day 30 mins
total:
1 day 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a roasting pan with cooking spray.

  • Spread tomato paste onto beef bones and place in the prepared roasting pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bones begin to brown, about 30 minutes.

  • Transfer bones to a slow cooker and pour in enough water to cover bones. Add onions, carrots, garlic, and bay leaves to broth mixture.

  • Cook on Low for at least 24 hours.

  • Strain broth through a fine-mesh strainer into a container and refrigerate.

Cook's Note:

Chicken or pork bones can be used in place of the beef bones, if desired.

The broth will keep for 1 week in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer.

It can be added to soups and stews or drunk by itself with added salt, pepper, and ginger.

Additionally, you can drain some of the liquid out, add more water (just covering the bones) and continue cooking it to get the max out of the bones (up to one week).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 186.2mg. Full Nutrition
