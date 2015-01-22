Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.72 stars
313 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 254
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

The honey-sriracha glaze is quite delicious and incredibly simple, but merely an afterthought here. The real star of the show is the strange, but effective, technique of coating the wings with a baking powder-laced spice rub before baking. Through the magic of chemical reactions, the surface of the chicken becomes bone-dry, and eventually crisps up to something very similar to what would come out of a deep fryer.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Honey Sriracha Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place an oven-proof wire rack over the foil.

  • Whisk baking powder, salt, black pepper, and paprika together in a small bowl. Place chicken wings in a large bowl. Sprinkle 1/2 of the baking powder mixture over wings and toss to coat. Sprinkle remaining baking powder mixture over wings and toss to coat again. Place wings onto the rack of the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn wings and continue baking for 20 minutes. Turn wings again and bake until wings are browned and crispy, about 15 minutes more. Transfer wings to a large bowl.

  • Whisk honey, sriracha sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil together in a bowl until glaze is smooth. Drizzle glaze over wings and toss to coat completely. Transfer wings to a serving platter and sprinkle sesame seeds over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 59.4mg; sodium 3151.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (336)

Most helpful positive review

Kris Hodges
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2015
I'm delighted to be the first to review this recipe on this site! I'm commenting only on the baking method. I saw Chef John's video on 1/30/15 and was a little leery, but Chef John's never let me down before. I tried it on Super Bowl Sunday 2015 and it was amazing! So help me, you will not believe the wings have NOT been deep fried no matter what sauce you use. The outside is crispy and the inside is perfectly tender. You must try these, you will not be sorry. One thing though, be sure your baking powder has no aluminum in it or you'll get an aluminum taste. I used Frank's Wing Sauce and butter not the glaze in Chef John's recipe. Delicious, delicious and quite easy! Thank again, Chef John. Read More
Helpful
(56)

Most helpful critical review

Brittany Griffis
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2015
I would rate this a little higher if it wasn't for the high salt content. The sriracha and honest mixed gives it great flavor but the kosher salt amount was a little much. Will be making this recipe again but with a lot less salt. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Anastasia Daleiden
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2015
I don't like when people rate something less than five stars if they've altered the recipe. This is a FIVE STAR recipe in spite of my changes!! I used 4T honey; 2T Valentina hot sauce; 1T rice vinegar and 1/4 tsp sesame oil. This was so easy and *Phenomenal*!!!!! We rate things in our house from 1 to 10 and this is definitely a TEN! Thank you!!! Read More
Helpful
(38)
What's for dinner, mom?
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2015
I would give two ratings for this recipe if possible. 5 stars for the baking method. It makes some FANTASTICALLY crispy wings the sauce adheres to really well. Who knew baking powder would help that? I was worried I would find a bitter aftertaste but nope, just crispy tasting wings. The sauce is delicious but I would add a bit more vinegar next time as there was plenty of heat from the Sriracha but the honey needed more bite to cut the sweetness a little. Perhaps even some lemon juice or lime, would do the trick? Will definitely be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(31)
gunman
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2015
I made these for the SB also. This recipe calls for a tablespoon of salt but the recipe on the Food Wishes site says teaspoon. I used a teaspoon, it was good. The sauce is awesome, sweet and spicy. The wings came out pretty darned good, not a substitute for frying but still good. I will definitely make these again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Sammie414
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2015
Got rave reviews when this was served at a get-together! Wings were crispy and the sauce was so delicious, spicy and sweet but not overly so. I used a full tablespoon of kosher salt and it was not too salty. Wonder if the folks complaining that it was too salty used regular table salt instead of kosher. Table salt grains are smaller and denser than kosher salt grains; therefore you should use half the amount of table salt in a recipe that calls for kosher salt. Oh and be sure to use non-aluminum baking powder (Ex: Rumford or Bob's Red Mill brand) so they won't have a bitter bite. If you love sriracha sauce, you're gonna love this! Thanks Chef! Read More
Helpful
(16)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2017
7.23.17 Cooked these wings for 20 minutes, flipped, took a look at 15 minutes, and they appeared done. I took them out of the oven because I didn’t want dried out/overcooked chicken. Would recommend that you watch your time, as they would have been totally overcooked at the 55 minutes total cooking time at 425ºF (that’s pretty hot) indicated in the recipe They turned out absolutely crispy good, loved them. If you are a bit on the shy side as far as heat goes, would suggest you add half the Sriracha to the glaze, taste, and then add more if you like, as these were a bit on the spicy side. This baking powder rub works so very well to get a crispy baked chicken wing, regardless of how you decide to dress them, Sriracha glaze or traditional buffalo sauce. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Chris Kieffer
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2015
Made this tonight for the Super Bowl. They were great but way too salty. I am guessing Chef John meant 1 teaspoon, not tablespoon of salt. I served them dry with Sweet Baby Rays and Franks Hot Sauce as dipping sauces so the guests could decide what sauces to dip in. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Paul
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2015
As with most recipes from Chef John, these were awesome! Did agree that they were too salty so I will try again tonight for company with 1 tsp of kosher salt. Loved the Honey Sriracha sauce. Will work on most anything you would dress with a sauce. As far as I am concerned, this is the only way I will prepare wings now... Read More
Helpful
(6)
