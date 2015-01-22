Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

1 of 336

Rating: 5 stars I'm delighted to be the first to review this recipe on this site! I'm commenting only on the baking method. I saw Chef John's video on 1/30/15 and was a little leery, but Chef John's never let me down before. I tried it on Super Bowl Sunday 2015 and it was amazing! So help me, you will not believe the wings have NOT been deep fried no matter what sauce you use. The outside is crispy and the inside is perfectly tender. You must try these, you will not be sorry. One thing though, be sure your baking powder has no aluminum in it or you'll get an aluminum taste. I used Frank's Wing Sauce and butter not the glaze in Chef John's recipe. Delicious, delicious and quite easy! Thank again, Chef John. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars I don't like when people rate something less than five stars if they've altered the recipe. This is a FIVE STAR recipe in spite of my changes!! I used 4T honey; 2T Valentina hot sauce; 1T rice vinegar and 1/4 tsp sesame oil. This was so easy and *Phenomenal*!!!!! We rate things in our house from 1 to 10 and this is definitely a TEN! Thank you!!! Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars I would give two ratings for this recipe if possible. 5 stars for the baking method. It makes some FANTASTICALLY crispy wings the sauce adheres to really well. Who knew baking powder would help that? I was worried I would find a bitter aftertaste but nope, just crispy tasting wings. The sauce is delicious but I would add a bit more vinegar next time as there was plenty of heat from the Sriracha but the honey needed more bite to cut the sweetness a little. Perhaps even some lemon juice or lime, would do the trick? Will definitely be making these again. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for the SB also. This recipe calls for a tablespoon of salt but the recipe on the Food Wishes site says teaspoon. I used a teaspoon, it was good. The sauce is awesome, sweet and spicy. The wings came out pretty darned good, not a substitute for frying but still good. I will definitely make these again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Got rave reviews when this was served at a get-together! Wings were crispy and the sauce was so delicious, spicy and sweet but not overly so. I used a full tablespoon of kosher salt and it was not too salty. Wonder if the folks complaining that it was too salty used regular table salt instead of kosher. Table salt grains are smaller and denser than kosher salt grains; therefore you should use half the amount of table salt in a recipe that calls for kosher salt. Oh and be sure to use non-aluminum baking powder (Ex: Rumford or Bob's Red Mill brand) so they won't have a bitter bite. If you love sriracha sauce, you're gonna love this! Thanks Chef! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars 7.23.17 Cooked these wings for 20 minutes, flipped, took a look at 15 minutes, and they appeared done. I took them out of the oven because I didn’t want dried out/overcooked chicken. Would recommend that you watch your time, as they would have been totally overcooked at the 55 minutes total cooking time at 425ºF (that’s pretty hot) indicated in the recipe They turned out absolutely crispy good, loved them. If you are a bit on the shy side as far as heat goes, would suggest you add half the Sriracha to the glaze, taste, and then add more if you like, as these were a bit on the spicy side. This baking powder rub works so very well to get a crispy baked chicken wing, regardless of how you decide to dress them, Sriracha glaze or traditional buffalo sauce. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Made this tonight for the Super Bowl. They were great but way too salty. I am guessing Chef John meant 1 teaspoon, not tablespoon of salt. I served them dry with Sweet Baby Rays and Franks Hot Sauce as dipping sauces so the guests could decide what sauces to dip in. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars I would rate this a little higher if it wasn't for the high salt content. The sriracha and honest mixed gives it great flavor but the kosher salt amount was a little much. Will be making this recipe again but with a lot less salt. Helpful (8)