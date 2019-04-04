Lentil Ham Soup

This lentil soup with ham recipe is one of my family's go-to recipes for using leftover Christmas ham. Enjoy with crusty French bread.

Recipe by Arielle Darling

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Stir chicken broth, water, carrots, celery, onion, lentils, garlic, and red wine vinegar together in a large stockpot; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in ham, mustard, salt, and pepper; simmer until lentils are tender, 20 to 30 minutes more.

Tips

Just before serving, sprinkle some grated Parmesan cheese on top.

For added smoky flavor, add 1 to 2 teaspoons paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 693.8mg. Full Nutrition
