Quick and Easy White Cheese Dip

Rating: 4 stars It was really good as is but kind of bland, maybe some sharp cheddar or a dash of hot sauce would kick it up but overall, great recipe! My family ate it in seconds. I cut the recipe in half because I only had one cream cheese, whole plate gone in the blink of an eye. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars An easy recipe to make. I think adding some spice to this recipe would be something my husband would like. Perhaps, chopped green chiles. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Loved this. I did change it a bit. Couldn't resist adding a packet of McCormick White Chicken Chili seasoning packet. Made it really delicious. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars The onion I used was quite strong and I really liked that taste in this dip. I agree with the previous reviewer who said it's a blank canvas and could use a little punch but I also liked it as is (w/the strong onion). I served it with crackers tortillas and bread and found I I preferred the tortillas. THANKS for the recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars This was just ok. It has potential but it's fairly bland. I knew it would be from the ingredients but wanted to try as written. We ended up topping french bread with the cheese dip and then adding bruschetta to it to bump up the flavor. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Super easy and super yummy!! You could add a kick to it by adding any seasoning you like. Great for entertaining! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! This is a really good cheese dip! I did have to substitute colby-jack cheese but aside from that this simple cheese dip has great flavor due to the onion. I will make this again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars It was a great recipe! I served this when a couple of guests were coming over and they found it delicious! I'm definitely using this in the future! However I do think that a little spice would help the taste but other than that it's perfect! Helpful (1)