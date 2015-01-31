Quick and Easy White Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Such a great cheese dip! Serve with tortilla chips.

By Kayayz

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix cream cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, Parmesan cheese, onion, and mayonnaise together in a bowl; transfer to a baking dish or pie pan and spread evenly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is brown and bubbling, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 38.9mg; sodium 275.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Michele
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2015
It was really good as is but kind of bland, maybe some sharp cheddar or a dash of hot sauce would kick it up but overall, great recipe! My family ate it in seconds. I cut the recipe in half because I only had one cream cheese, whole plate gone in the blink of an eye. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

sanzoe
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2015
This was just ok. It has potential but it's fairly bland. I knew it would be from the ingredients but wanted to try as written. We ended up topping french bread with the cheese dip and then adding bruschetta to it to bump up the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Michele
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2015
It was really good as is but kind of bland, maybe some sharp cheddar or a dash of hot sauce would kick it up but overall, great recipe! My family ate it in seconds. I cut the recipe in half because I only had one cream cheese, whole plate gone in the blink of an eye. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lela
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2015
An easy recipe to make. I think adding some spice to this recipe would be something my husband would like. Perhaps, chopped green chiles. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Rae
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2015
Loved this. I did change it a bit. Couldn't resist adding a packet of McCormick White Chicken Chili seasoning packet. Made it really delicious. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2015
The onion I used was quite strong and I really liked that taste in this dip. I agree with the previous reviewer who said it's a blank canvas and could use a little punch but I also liked it as is (w/the strong onion). I served it with crackers tortillas and bread and found I I preferred the tortillas. THANKS for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
sanzoe
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2015
This was just ok. It has potential but it's fairly bland. I knew it would be from the ingredients but wanted to try as written. We ended up topping french bread with the cheese dip and then adding bruschetta to it to bump up the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
tcsangel
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2015
Super easy and super yummy!! You could add a kick to it by adding any seasoning you like. Great for entertaining! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Amanda
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2015
Yum! This is a really good cheese dip! I did have to substitute colby-jack cheese but aside from that this simple cheese dip has great flavor due to the onion. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cooking Frantic
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2017
It was a great recipe! I served this when a couple of guests were coming over and they found it delicious! I'm definitely using this in the future! However I do think that a little spice would help the taste but other than that it's perfect! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ellen
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2018
This was DELICIOUS. The only thing I did differently was add black olives and green onions instead of regular onions I used Swiss sharp cheddar and mozzarella because it's all I had. Fantastic!! Served with toasted Italian bread and topped with bruschetta but great on its own. Thanks for sharing!!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022