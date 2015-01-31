Easy Cheese Dip

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars Made this as is and it was OK. Adding dice jalapenos as stated in the footnotes brought it up to 5 stars. The best way to serve this for those that don't like the heat is to make as written and have some hot sauce on hand for those that do. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Made this tonight. It definitely needs the added optional ingredients. On it's own it's not very good but it's a great base. I added buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, & a dash of seasoned salt for a buffalo style cheese dip. So I averaged my rating to 4 stars because on its own its trying hard for a 3 and with added ingredients its a 5. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars It's good and quick recipe.

Rating: 4 stars easy enough to make. I added spices and tuna.

Rating: 4 stars This is a good base recipe. Customize it to your liking.

Rating: 5 stars Super easy to make! So yummy as is you can have it hot and or cold. Awesome as it but also leave enough room for you to add your own twist to it!!!!! This is the only recipe I'll follow!

Rating: 5 stars agreed that it's a good base! I added real bacon bits chopped pickled jalapenos and some jalapeno juice. makes a good quick dip! took 2 minutes to make. great last minute dip to bring to a bbq

Rating: 5 stars Followed the recipe the first time I made it and I really liked it. Second time I used pepper cheese and it was. Even better!!