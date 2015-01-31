Easy Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy dip that is great on its own or a versatile base for any kind of flavors you like. Eat it hot or allow it to cool.

By Piques

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
6 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese and sour cream together in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until softened and easy to stir, about 30 seconds.

  • Stir Cheddar cheese into cream cheese mixture and heat in microwave until dip is smooth, 30 to 40 seconds. Stir. Heat in microwave for another 10 seconds if needed.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute the sour cream for mayonnaise or even plain yogurt if you like.

You can also add in hot sauce, Italian herbs, garlic powder, chopped hot peppers, chopped olives, sun-dried tomatoes - the list is endless!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 181.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2015
Made this as is and it was OK. Adding dice jalapenos as stated in the footnotes brought it up to 5 stars. The best way to serve this for those that don't like the heat is to make as written and have some hot sauce on hand for those that do.
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
VS910
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2015
Made this tonight. It definitely needs the added optional ingredients. On it's own it's not very good but it's a great base. I added buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, & a dash of seasoned salt for a buffalo style cheese dip. So I averaged my rating to 4 stars because on its own its trying hard for a 3 and with added ingredients its a 5.
Helpful
(4)
chele102
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2017
It's good and quick recipe.
AlliCJ20
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2016
easy enough to make. I added spices and tuna.
Steve
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2021
This is a good base recipe. Customize it to your liking.
J.W
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2017
Super easy to make! So yummy as is you can have it hot and or cold. Awesome as it but also leave enough room for you to add your own twist to it!!!!! This is the only recipe I'll follow!
Jmusher1
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2021
agreed that it's a good base! I added real bacon bits chopped pickled jalapenos and some jalapeno juice. makes a good quick dip! took 2 minutes to make. great last minute dip to bring to a bbq
Beth Thomas
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2020
Followed the recipe the first time I made it and I really liked it. Second time I used pepper cheese and it was. Even better!!
Allie Abbott
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2018
I added some buffalo sauce and some bacon bits but i still liked it better before i added the extras.
