Valentine's Day Cookies from Reynolds® Kitchens
These pretty Valentine's Day cookies can be decorated in so many ways--icing, sugar crystals, piped messages. A sweet little treat for that special someone.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
FOR SUGARED OUTLINES, sprinkle heavily with sugar crystals or nonpareils while icing is wet. Lightly shake off excess crystals.
TIP: Sprinkle over Parchment Paper to catch excess for reuse.
TO ICE INSIDE OUTLINES, add a little water to thin icing, if necessary. Spoon a small amount of icing onto outlined cookies. Using a brush, small spatula or your finger, spread icing up to outline to fill in spaces.
FOR OTHER DECORATIONS, use same techniques for piping dots, drizzles or to write messages.
REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIPS: --Cover icing at all times. Icing can dry out quickly. --Let icing dry before adding a different color of icing. If icing is still wet, colors will blend.