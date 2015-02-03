A Healthy Egg Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I used to buy egg salad at my company's cafeteria. Learning this DIY recipe at home saved me a bunch of money! I hope you enjoy.

By Ron

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix eggs, egg whites, mayonnaise, chives, mustard, celery salt, paprika, kosher salt, and black pepper together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 212mg; sodium 387.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2015
Don't let the amount of chives scare you off. Chives are great in egg salad and when scaled back to 2 servings it is only 2 whole eggs + 1 egg white and 1 Tablespoon of chives. I did use 3 whole eggs as I didn't know what I would use just one yolk for. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Paula Henderson
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2015
Very good! I put it on a bed of lettuce that I had tossed with oil, salt and pepper. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Ashley Baril
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2016
AMAZING RECIPE! I used a dozen eggs, yoke & all and the only change I might make is to cut the salt & celery salt to a quarter TSP instead of a half. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2015
I was looking for a simple recipe for egg salad to use up the Easter eggs my daughter had made. This is a good basic egg salad and perfect for what I was looking for. Read More
Helpful
(2)
JoMPuzio
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2015
This was good although I think there is way too much salt. I think next time I make it I will either half the celery salt and kosher salt or just eliminate one of them. Read More
Helpful
(2)
CASSIEKATE
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2018
I love this recipe but I did make some substitutions: a pinch of red pepper flakes instead of paprika and green olives. My nana always added olives to hers so it was a nod to her. I will definitely use this as a go-to when I want a quick dinner. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nancijean
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2018
After I added the kosher salt didn t need any more salt. So I left out the celery salt. Loved the flavor and ease of the recipe. Read More
Portland Trisha
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2020
I added a touch of yellow curry and it was outstanding! Read More
Harry Martin
Rating: 1 stars
05/17/2021
It was SO salty to the point of being inedible. Keep in mind, I cut both the celery salt and paprika in half, and I barely swallow it -- and I love salt! I don't know how anyone could rate this highly. One of the only recipes I've made here that could NOT be eaten. A waste of time and ingredients. Read More
