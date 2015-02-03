A Healthy Egg Salad

1 of 20

Rating: 4 stars Don't let the amount of chives scare you off. Chives are great in egg salad and when scaled back to 2 servings it is only 2 whole eggs + 1 egg white and 1 Tablespoon of chives. I did use 3 whole eggs as I didn't know what I would use just one yolk for. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I put it on a bed of lettuce that I had tossed with oil, salt and pepper. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars AMAZING RECIPE! I used a dozen eggs, yoke & all and the only change I might make is to cut the salt & celery salt to a quarter TSP instead of a half. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I was looking for a simple recipe for egg salad to use up the Easter eggs my daughter had made. This is a good basic egg salad and perfect for what I was looking for. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was good although I think there is way too much salt. I think next time I make it I will either half the celery salt and kosher salt or just eliminate one of them. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe but I did make some substitutions: a pinch of red pepper flakes instead of paprika and green olives. My nana always added olives to hers so it was a nod to her. I will definitely use this as a go-to when I want a quick dinner. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars After I added the kosher salt didn t need any more salt. So I left out the celery salt. Loved the flavor and ease of the recipe.

Rating: 5 stars I added a touch of yellow curry and it was outstanding!