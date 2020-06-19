Big Bob Gibson's White BBQ Sauce Copycat

This is not the EXACT Big Bob Gibson White Sauce recipe. However, it is hard to tell the difference in taste. Adjust the ratios to make the spice and/or consistency what your taste buds prefer. Great for BBQ, drizzled on shrimp tacos, sandwiches, etc!

By sanjose_hockey

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, lemon juice, horseradish, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl until smooth. Slowly stream water into the sauce, increasing the amount until you reach your desired consistency.

Cook's Notes:

If you are using this recipe to grill, be sure to add the sauce during the last few minutes to avoid burning.

If you are using this on seafood, I recommend adding a teaspoon of garlic powder as well!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 224.8mg. Full Nutrition
