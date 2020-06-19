Big Bob Gibson's White BBQ Sauce Copycat

This is not the EXACT Big Bob Gibson White Sauce recipe. However, it is hard to tell the difference in taste. Adjust the ratios to make the spice and/or consistency what your taste buds prefer. Great for BBQ, drizzled on shrimp tacos, sandwiches, etc!
This is really good...I put it on our burgers...was delish!!!...only difference I did was add a tsp of liquid smoke,and a tsp of sweet paprika..I also only used 1/2 tsp sugar...placed in fridge for a few hours before i used it
Wow!! Super tasty! Perfect amount of flavor. Tangy with s a hint of sweetness. Making shrimp tacos tonight and can’t wait to use it. Definitely going to be added to my regular sauces. Super simple and I had all the ingredients on hand. Thank you!
We tried it on both burgers & chicken sandwiches. Changes: Used sour cream instead of mayo (don't like mayo) and added 1 tsp of liquid smoke, 1/2 to 1 tsp garlic powder & 1 tsp of sweet paprika. I also only used 1-1/2 tsp sugar then refrigerated for a few hours before using. Remember to adjust seasonings to your families taste.
