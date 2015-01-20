Creamy Spinach & Mushroom Risotto

This creamy and savory risotto can go with almost any dish. Start with Zatarain's Yellow Rice and add mushroom, spinach, onion, heavy cream and Monterey Jack cheese for a side that will get as much attention as the main dish.

By Zatarain's

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in medium saucepan on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 2 minutes or until onion begins to soften.

  • Stir in water and Rice Mix. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 minutes. Stir in cream and cheese; cover and cook 5 minutes longer or until rice is tender. Stir in spinach. Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork before serving.

420 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 68.6mg; sodium 1101.4mg. Full Nutrition
