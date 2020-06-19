Alita's Tomato Beef Stew

Alita tweaked this rich, tomato-based beef stew over the years from her original recipe, which was much less red and contained less vegetables. We're always a little regretful when the pot is empty. Teenagers can wolf it down pretty fast!
Beautiful recipe, just what I was looking for with the tomato base. Fit perfectly in my 6 quart dutch oven using near exact measurements and I took some extra time to brown the beef in batches. I simmered on low for more than 2 hours with heavy lid and I added the carrots and potatoes at the same time rather than separately as suggested, it probably took another hour and then at end added the mushrooms. This was so good!
I would definitely say it's a repeat recipe, but add more paprika and less Worcestershire sauce. The sauce was a bit much. I'd say add half or 2/3 the sauce, and perhaps another 25% paprika. Add more carrots as well. Other than that, quite delicious. The recipe doesn't say whether to stew uncovered or not, but I tried uncovered and it started to develop a skin on top. I suggest partly covered to allow it to thicken without a skin.
