Alita's Tomato Beef Stew

Alita tweaked this rich, tomato-based beef stew over the years from her original recipe, which was much less red and contained less vegetables. We're always a little regretful when the pot is empty. Teenagers can wolf it down pretty fast!

Recipe by Kate in Berkeley

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 quarts
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a resealable bag; add stew meat and shake until meat is coated.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add coated meat and loose flour from the bag to the hot oil; cook and stir until browned on all sides, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Mix tomatoes, onions, tomato sauce, water, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, paprika, sugar, and bay leaves into stew meat mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer stew, scraping bottom of Dutch oven every 30 minutes, about 1 hour.

  • Stir carrots into stew and cook for 30 minutes more. Add potatoes to stew and cook until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Add mushrooms to stew and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 98.6mg; sodium 678.1mg. Full Nutrition
