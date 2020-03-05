Barbeque Roasted Salmon

Rating: 4 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

A wonderful and easy way to cook salmon fillets. Serve with lemon slices if desired.

By nmanchev

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place salmon in a resealable bag and add lemon juice; marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking dish with aluminum foil and spray foil with cooking spray.

  • Blend brown sugar, chili powder, lemon zest, oil, cumin, cinnamon, and salt together in a blender until brown sugar mixture is smooth.

  • Remove salmon from bag and discard bag and lemon juice. Spread brown sugar mixture over salmon and place in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 905.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2015
A good blend of flavors for a change. I added fresh ground black pepper to the mix. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

meredith gilbert
Rating: 1 stars
11/02/2018
Won t make this again:( Read More
Reviews:
Reviews:
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2015
A good blend of flavors for a change. I added fresh ground black pepper to the mix.
Helpful
(6)
ReRe
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2015
This was great with Mahi Mahi on the Foreman grill. I threw it on top of a salad with a balsamic glaze. Next time I'll make some dressing with the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rae F
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2015
Great flavor! Didn't have cumin but really flavorful without. Added some black pepper and voila! My husband asked for seconds before he finished his "firsts". Read More
Helpful
(2)
Liz Escamilla
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2016
I didn't put the ingredients in a blender I just mixed it in a bowl and used it like a marinated rub. This is delish! This is my first recipe from this site and turned out Great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sharon Ruscigno DeTar
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2018
Great will make again Read More
Tony Phelps
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2018
I made this with steelhead and it was excellent...the only thing I will do next time is reduce the cumin to 1 teaspoon...overall very yummy though! Read More
geezboyz
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2015
Found this recipe by using the "search by ingredients" feature (love love love this feature!!!). In the freezer I had a package of Trader Joe's Chana Masala (Indian chick pea dish) and garlic naan (Indian flatbread). Searched for (fresh caught sockeye) salmon and cumin and voila this recipe! Even when marinated in juice for only 20 minutes and grilled indoors in a George Foreman it had great nuanced flavors and made a perfect entrée to go with my sides. Read More
meredith gilbert
Rating: 1 stars
11/02/2018
Won t make this again:(
LISARBN
Rating: 1 stars
07/04/2016
Seasoning is way too sweet and overpowering. Would've been better with half of the amount. Read More
More Reviews
