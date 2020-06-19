Strawberry Shortcake Punch Bowl Cake

14 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I make this strawberry punch bowl cake recipe in a punch bowl and garnish with strawberries.

By Cindy Henderson Foster

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 trifle
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk milk and pudding mix together in a bowl until pudding mix is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Refrigerate until pudding is set, at least 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place 1 angel food cake slice in the bottom of a punch bowl. Spread pudding over cake and top with another cake slice. Spread strawberries over cake and top with another cake slice. Spread whipped topping over cake and top with final slice of cake.

  • Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 741.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022