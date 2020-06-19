Strawberry Shortcake Punch Bowl Cake
I make this strawberry punch bowl cake recipe in a punch bowl and garnish with strawberries.
Perfect Summer dessert! Simple, easy, no cooking involved! I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen and used real whipped cream. Rather than the cake being the top layer I opted to keep the whip cream on top to keep the cake moist and fresh. I like the lighter angel food cake in a trifle over a pound cake or yellow cake. This is great to whip up for a cook-out and elegant enough to serve to guests.
Absolutely fantastic. My guests not only LOVED it, some of them took THIRD helpings ! I did make some changes: I used regular pudding, not sugar free. I cubed the angel food cake. I whipped my own cream with the recipe from this site that adds cream cheese so it's stiffer. I also used as many fresh strawberries as I could, first allowing them to sit in a bowl after being sprinkled with sugar so as to create a sweet strawberry sauce. This was so easy to make and tasted so good, that it's going to be in heavy rotation at all parties and potlucks in the future.
Made it for a dinner party and it was a hit! Also very simple to make
This was delicious! I did sub out a couple ingredients, but nothing major. I used pound cake instead of angel food (because that was all they had at the store!) and I used fresh strawberries and regular (not sugar-free) vanilla pudding, because I already had them. It was great! My daughter loved it. Similar to the strawberry shortcake my grandma always made us, but the vanilla pudding was a great touch. Will definitely make again sometime - it was very easy to do!
The taste of a trifle in only 15 minutes! I doubled the ingredients except for the cakes; pulled the cakes into chunks (easier than cutting and no one cares what they look like!); layered everything twice, topped with whipped cream and garnished with fresh strawberries. Big hit!
I made this just to switch up the dessert selection this year and it was amazing. I made my own glaze using fresh strawberries. Will make again and again.
This was delicious! Although the photo doesn’t look like the directions. Next time I will go the photo—alternating layers ending with whip cream on top. And, I would make double the pudding to use in the layers. Will definitely make again!
I made this for my church 5th Sunday Fellowship. Everyone liked it. Changes I made: I mixed 2 cans fruit cocktail drained and 1 large can sliced peaches drained and diced to the strawberries. In addition, to the pudding I added 8 oz cream cheese, vanilla extract and 1 can of condensed milk. To the cool whip I added the drained pineapples. I used small angel food cake cups. I placed a spoon of the pudding in the cake cup, topped with the fruits and then the cool whip with pineapples. It turned out light and delicious. Thanks for sharing.
I made this last night for a coworker's birthday today. Everyone wants the recipe!! It was super easy and super good! I will definitely make it again!
Super delicious! I made it two ways, one like the recipe and one with cheesecake pudding instead of vanilla and both were great!
I used non sugar free cheesecake pudding. I tried both Angel Food Cakes and Angel Food Sour Cream Cakes. Very good!
love this! used fresh strawberries and brought it to a family party and it was gone in less than 30 mins! perfect for summer parties
