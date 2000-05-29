Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

So I switched the spices up a bit and just doubled up on cayenne and skipped the paprika in the flour mixture. I did two separate batches one, with the flour mixture and one naked (marinated in sauce and fried with no flour). I personally preferred the "naked" ones. The flour mixture just isn't flavorful enough for me and really doesn't do much justice to the wings IMO. Overall it didn't make the wings themselves very tasty, another poster mentioned this (that the majority of flavor comes from the sauce). I had to add salt to the ones that I did with flour after I pulled them out of the fryer. I also didn't add the sauce until they were ready to serve as I thought it would make them soggy as well. I used peanut oil to fry and I would recommend it if you have it. It always makes the chicken nice and crispy and seals in the juices. I also did small batches to ensure the grease stayed hot and the chicken wouldn't be oily. I was disappointed as a recipe that hold a solid 5 stars I really thought would knock my socks off, but it didn't. Oh and if you want you can cheat and just buy the "hooters wing sauce" they sell in the jar at the grocery. It takes the hassle out of making the sauce and it very good. If I made these again, this is how I would do it: skip the whole flour mixture as it really adds nothing to the wings themselves, marinate the chicken in the "wing sauce" for 24 hours prior and fry as is then add extra sauce upon serving.