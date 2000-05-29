Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings
Try this hot wings recipe for Buffalo chicken wings similar to those served at a popular restaurant chain. If you have ever had them, you will love them.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
There's no need to go out or even order in when you're craving delicious, spicy hot wings. Instead, next time you want your Buffalo wing fix, try this top-rated recipe. Grab your favorite dipping sauce and celery sticks because this is about to be your new go-to hot wings recipe.
You'll never be disappointed by dry or not-hot-enough wings ever again!
How to Make Hot Wings
You'll find the full step-by-step instructions below, but here's what you can expect from this hot wings recipe:
Coat the Wings
Coat the chicken wings with a mixture of flour, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt. Refrigerate coated wings for at least an hour.
Make the Hot Wings Sauce
In a saucepan on the stove, combine butter, hot sauce, pepper, and garlic. Stir until butter is melted, then remove from heat and reserve for later.
Fry the Wings
Fry the chicken wings in a skillet filled with oil heated to 375 degrees F. Remove the wings and place them on a paper-towel lined plate to remove the excess oil.
Coat with Hot Wings Sauce
Drizzle the hot wings sauce over the fried wings or place the hot wings in a bowl with the sauce and mix together until combined.
What to Serve with Hot Wings
Buffalo wings are delicious served with a side of ranch or blue cheese and cooling veggies (like celery or carrots). You can also serve hot wings as an appetizer for pizza or alongside mac and cheese (bonus points if you mix the hot wing sauce into the mac and cheese).
How to Store Hot Wings
Store hot wings in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days. For best results, reheat leftover hot wings in the oven or air fryer — this will ensure they stay crispy.
How to Freeze Hot Wings
Freeze your hot wings so you'll have easy appetizers or dinners on hand at all times. Place hot wings in an airtight container or zip-top freezer bag and freeze for up to three months.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"Great wings! Were crispy and the flour covering held in place perfectly after I let them chill for 90 minutes. The wings were done in 7 minutes when cooked in the deep fryer at the temp specified in the recipe so keep an eye on them," says cjs_mama. "I made 5 batches of these for a party and they were a HUGE hit!"
"We love these wings! Baked or fried, these are good either way. For the best wing experience, please try these with Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing from this site," according to Janine.
"WOW! These wings were AWESOME! Our usual wing joint has officially lost our business. I plan on adding this to our meal schedule at least once a week," raves T Smiley. "My husband isn't huge on wings, so I plan to try them using chicken tender strips for him. Can't wait to see how that turns out."
Editorial contributions by Bailey Fink
Ingredients
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.