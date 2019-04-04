Spicy Vegetarian Lasagna
A colorful and tasty veggie lasagna with plenty of peppers and cheese, with red pepper flakes for zip.
A colorful and tasty veggie lasagna with plenty of peppers and cheese, with red pepper flakes for zip.
This was a great receipe, however the previous reviewer was right, it could more easily be called "4 pepper lasagna" So, I kept the red and orange bell pepper and substitued green and yellow zuchini for the others; as well as fresh spinach sauteed with fresh garlic, (OF COURSE!!) in between the noodle and sauce layers. It turned out delicious and the flavors were perfect together. the mix of all the veggies gave it a great hearty texture:) all you need is a crusty baggette to toss along side! ENJOY!Read More
The name drew me to this recipe. And since hubby loves the ingredients we gave it a go. This is a great base recipe for something that can be spectacular. This was very bland. Personally, I think it needs garlic, basil, parsley and more of the stated spices. Perhaps even a red onion. Thanks.Read More
This was a great receipe, however the previous reviewer was right, it could more easily be called "4 pepper lasagna" So, I kept the red and orange bell pepper and substitued green and yellow zuchini for the others; as well as fresh spinach sauteed with fresh garlic, (OF COURSE!!) in between the noodle and sauce layers. It turned out delicious and the flavors were perfect together. the mix of all the veggies gave it a great hearty texture:) all you need is a crusty baggette to toss along side! ENJOY!
Very good but missing something. The name is a bit misleading as I did not think it was spicy at all, and really the only vegetable besides the onion is bell pepper. A more accurate name would be "Four Pepper Lasagna." Next time I make this, I'm going to add more onions and more spices to the sauce such as salt, pepper, oregano, and basil, as well as more red pepper flakes than what the recipe states, and/or Italian seasoned diced tomatoes. I was also surprised that the recipe didn't call for garlic so next time I'll add a couple cloves. I think these changes will give it the depth of flavor that it needs.
Really great. My husband, a big meat-eater even loved it. I used a bit more peppers than listed and doubled the red pepper flakes for a great spicy dish. 8 hearty portions. My husband even took leftovers to work for lunch!
Wonderful! I add pecorino romano to my mix and it is wonderful. The key really is to cook the sauce for a while, let it develop the flavors. I also add 1/2 cup red wine to the sauce.
I use this particular recipe as my base anytime I make Veg. Lasagna and it always turns out great. The kick from the red pepper flakes perfectly compliments the cheese and veggies. my only problem with the exact recipe is it has a lot of juice in the bottom of the pan when made to these exact directions that I just drain out the corner of the pan a little. I eyeball the amount of peppers, use zucchini, spinach and sometimes carrots. I also do not use the tomato paste and water. I sometimes just sauté the onions, garlic and peppers leaving out the tomatoes. It still turns out great with a little less juice its also a great base recipe for spinach lasagna. If you want softer zucchini sauté it with the peppers. So my overall suggested changes would be as follows: Saute onions, garlic, peppers and zucchini use your favorite spaghetti sauce in place of the pepper mixture mentioned here. Layer the mixture and maybe add in spinach if you like. This makes for a more flavorful lasagna as the original as others have mentioned is more like 4 pepper lasagna. The more red pepper flakes you add the spicier it will be if your finding it is not spicy enough for you add more.
This is a really great starting place for a vegetarian lasagna. From making others like this, I've learned that unless you bulk it up some with other veggies it just isn't that filling. I also make it a bit healthier by using low fat cottage cheese instead of Ricotta. With the peppers and onions, I add in broccoli, mushrooms and spinach(frozen). Put in as much as you want. I follow the directions as written for the sauce but keep in mind it will not look very sauce like with the extra veggies. No worries though, use it like the recipe suggests, it still works great and tastes even better. I add extra red pepper flakes to the cottage cheese mix and only use one egg. I can't imagine using 4 eggs. I also sprinkled the mozzarella on after putting on the cottage cheese mix. I know I've listed a lot of changes, but it really is worth playing around with to make it your own.
This lasagna was excellent. I did find that I had at least 1/2 of each pepper leftover, which I used the next day for fajitas. Next time for cost savings I might only try three types of peppers.
I've given this recipe four stars, but I don't feel very fair rating it since I varied so far from the recipe. (The site forces you to "rate" if you "review.") Instead of the sauce described, I sauteed a chopped onion, green pepper, and red pepper and then simmered them with a jar of store-bought tomato and basil spaghetti sauce for about half an hour. I also used low-fat cottage cheese instead of ricotta, which both made the lasagna healthier and gave it a firmer texture. I've also learned, by trial and error, that the key to successful lasagna is letting it set for 15 or 20 minutes after taking it out of the oven; otherwise it's just a gooey mess. The idea of a pepper-based sauce was excellent--it gave the lasagna the texture it needed without making it too vegetable laden--both the meat-eaters and the vegetarians at my party really enjoyed it.
The name drew me to this recipe. And since hubby loves the ingredients we gave it a go. This is a great base recipe for something that can be spectacular. This was very bland. Personally, I think it needs garlic, basil, parsley and more of the stated spices. Perhaps even a red onion. Thanks.
I was looking for a vegetarian lasagna recipe, since my 23 year old son has started eating only vegetarian dishes. This recipe was so successful with my myself, my son and my husband. We all enjoyed it! Per my son's request, I added zucchini and broccolli to the pepper mix and it gave it a little more variety. We will make this again!
I don't normally like peppers but this lasagna is yummy !!! Even the non-vegetarians in my family loved it. I did use a large yellow onion and 1/2t of pepper flakes rather than a dash -- my husband and I like things spicy.
This was excellent. I really enjoyed the light, summery flavors. However, i only used 1 egg and i used 1/2 the amount of mozzarella cheese. This made it less heavy and fattening. It still tasted great. Will definitely make this again.
I fixed this last night and my husband, Rick & I liked it. I did substitute a squash for some of the peppers and added some garlic. For the water I used chicken stock. I figured that would give it more flavor. I can see using different veggies in this. Thanks for a great recipe idea.
OK - church ate it up. Not too spicy, though, as written.
Nice recipe, very good concept, but in my opinion a bit more of vegetable variation would have made it much better. For example, rather than putting three different kinds of pepper, put instead some zuchinni, eggplant... would have added a welcome variation. I liked the cheese sauce, but for a much creamier result, bechamel sauce would be best. Still, good work.
This was ok but not great. I added mushrooms and spinach for variety. Sauce needs more flavor.
This is a great recipe! I followed it just loosely and added way more chilli flakes as we like things hot, and added spinach. A great base recipe! Thanks!
This was a pretty good recipe for a slightly different take on traditional lasagna. I made a few changes based on the ingredients I had on hand and because some reviews said that the recipe needed a little something extra. In the cheese layer, I mixed in about 1 cup of canned spinach, although I think it could have taken more; I think next time I will add mushrooms into the sauce to give it just a little extra flavor. I also added about 1/2 lb of tofu into the cheese mixture, which doesn't change the flavor but gives it a little boost in terms of substance (and protein!). Finally, I didn't have crushed red pepper flakes, so I substituted ground red pepper, which seemed to work fine. With these small changes, I think I will make it again!
Very, very good. Turned out great with lots of flavor.
Added garlic (it's not lasagna without it!) and used no-cook noodles and it was wonderful! The peppers give it a very interesting flavor -- almost sweet. Will definitely make again.
This is my favorite lasagna recipe. Of course- like so many others. I changed the recipe a bit- making it a little healthier and adding a few more ingredients. I saute lean ground turkey meat, mushrooms, italian seasoning,and garlic and add that as an additional layer. In addition, I use cottage cheese instead of ricatta and low fat or no fat shredded mozarella. I also use a bottle of store bought spaghetti sauce instead the crushed tomatoes. I would suggest extra sauce though- to keep it from not drying out for leftovers. One last change is that I put a fair amount more red pepper flakes then what is called for. Enjoy!
The consistency was excellent, but it wasn't exactly spicy.
So delicious!
We made this at a cooking circle with a couple changes. We didn't measure the diced peppers, just used one of each, and I roasted the peppers and onion in a 425* oven with the oil with the pepper, oregano, and added garlic, until they were slightly carmelized. We used cottage cheese (couldn't get ricotta). I added maybe 1/2 the water called for and it wasn't needed - it had way too much liquid in the pan after cooking. I will omit it altogether next time. (it may be needed if you don't precook the noodles and use the oven ready kind).
Thought this was great. I only had one green pepper, so I added zucchini and mushrooms to make up for it. Added a few more taps of the crushed red peppers, and used no boil noodles. Had a great taste and will make again.
My preferred changes were to use 2 eggs instead of 4. I used whole red, green, and orange peppers and then fresh mushrooms, onion and added 2 cloves of garlic. Incredible. ;) Thanks for posting this amazing recipe. I will make it again and again!
delicious and healthy.
This is a nice change of pace when you're looking for a different way to prepare lasagna. I do add more peppers than the recipe calls for, and I also stick with the red, yellow, and orange peppers. Also, I add much more than a dash of red pepper flakes...couldn't say how much more because we like spicy so I just pour it on. Great recipe! Thank you!
overall, i thought that this was really good. i used whole peppers, used much more red pepper flakes, and added some garlic as well. i also reduced the water to 1 cup. but, i also had 1/2 of the box of lasagna leftover. when i make this again, i'm going to use an 8oz package instead. i had the perfect amount of sauce and cheese, just 2x as much pasta as i needed for my 9x13 dish.
Great recipe! I added a habanero without the seeds to make it actually spicy, and a zucchini instead of the yellow pepper. Awesome dish!
My family is super picky and we LOVED this dish. I was last to sit down and I knew it would be good because they were just shoveling it into their mouths and not complaining at all. This kick-started our new vegetarian diet off to a stellar start. It didn't sit heavy in the stomach (yay!!!) and I finally got my daughter to eat a vegetable!! We plan on making this dish at least twice a month. AWESOME RECIPE. Even my daughter was impressed I didn't ruin a recipe for once. =)
I am giving this five stars, even though I made several changes from the base recipe. I browned some ground turkey and added a meat layer, and I also didn't have any green pepper to add. I added two spoonfuls of pesto to my cheese layer, and the whole thing turned out absolutely delicious! My first time making lasagna, and it was a huge hit. I will definitely make this again!
Nice & Tasty!!!! I'm not a vegetarian, but I really liked this recipe. Instead of the tomatoe paste, diced tomatoes, & water, I substituted a large can each of crushed tomatoes and whole plum tomatoes. I also added mushrooms and diced carrots for some bulk.
This was pretty good. My son and the child I do daycare for really loved it. They are both 1.
Fabulous. I used 4 red peppers and a red onion since that's what I had. Also used pasta sauce instead of tomato paste and water. This has excellent flavor, though I wouldn't necessarily call this spicy. I even threw in a ton of extra crushed red pepper flakes. Now that I'm reviewing it, I wonder why I haven't made it in a while!
This was my first attempt at making lasagna and it came out great! I made one addition to the original recipe; I used faux meat as an extra layer. After adding the faux meat I had enough ingredients to create two lasagna's (one in a 9x13 dish and one in an 8x8 dish). I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, but it didn't seem like the dish was spicy at all. I would suggest using a little more to give the meal a kick.
I added chopped spinach and replaced the ricotta cheese with low fat cottage cheese. It was excellent!
Love this recipe.... I added a little more red pepper flakes and zuchini...
This recipe is very delicious! I added a whole lot more of the crushed red pepper to make it as spicy as our family likes it.
This recipe was good, however I changed quite a few things. I added three large garlic cloves (pressed), a box of frozen spinach and fresh chopped basil leaves to the tomato sauce. In the future I would also add thinly sliced carrots. Also, the lasagna was a bit dry, so I would next time I will add a can of tomato puree to moisten it. The flavor was wonderful, and the presentation delightful with the many different colors of the peppers. One more thing: More mozzarella cheese! My husband Loved it!
I liked this, as did my family. I used 2 jars of bottled sauce (instead of the tomatoes, paste, and water) and no-boil noodles. Also, I added about 3/4 t red pepper flakes to each jar, and it was just right for us.
I thought this recipe was a little bland, despite adding extra red pepper. I liked the flavor of the bell pepper, but I think next time I will try adding some fake meat crumbles to the sauce for a little more oomph!
Amazing recipe!! Only two of us so halved the recipe which fed us with lots of leftovers. We like things spicy so increased crushed red pepper to 1/2 tsp - it was perfect. Thank you for a wonderful alternative to regular lasagna.
This is a very good lasagna. I recommend using less water than the recipe says - it was a little runny. Otherwise, it's a great dish to serve if there is a vegetarian present at your next dinner party.
I made this recipe almost as written, and I loved it. A lot of reviewers felt that the sauce was lacking something, and others felt it was a bit runny. Remember that in step 2, the submitter suggests to add more red pepper flakes if desired. Once your sauce has simmered for 15 minutes, give it a taste and see if it needs some extra kick. Additionally, I omit the water from step 2, and i also add extra tomato paste to create a thicker sauce.
Awesome recipe! I add garlic and more veggies. It is just a pepper lasagna!
I loved this, but my family thought it was way too many peppers. I would substitute 2 of the peppers with another vegetable next time. I'll try a zucchini and some spinach like another reviewer suggested. I used ricotta cheese, but I am curious to see if it would taste any different with cottage cheese.
My first lasagna!!! Rave reviews! Followed others suggestions and added spinach (10 oz.) thawed and squeezed dry. Used 2 peppers. One zucchini and 1 yellow squash sliced thin. More onions, garlic (2 cloves minced). No water. 1/2 cup red wine and Italian seasoned diced tomatoes. More oregano. Added basil and more red pepper flakes. Delicious!
Our new favorite! I added another layer of mozzarella cheese for the last 10 minutes. Beautiful!
It had potential but definitely needed more greens..it was just garlic sauce basically...
I made it for for dinner for some vegetarian friends . They loved it! I loved it! so easy to make...looks like it will be a regular on our menu from now on.
It is very tasty, I added spinach since it does only call for peppers as vegetables. I have never been able to use all the lasagna noodles when using a 13 x 9 baking dish. I tossed 6 of them. Also the cheese and sauce need to be spread very thin to have enough for all the noodles (and I tossed 6, 2 layers). I will make this again with a larger dish and probably double the sauce and cheese.
This was my first attempt at cooking lasagna and everyone genuinely seemed to like it; there were six people and we had leftovers. I baked eggplant and used in place of pasta noodles. I also only used three peppers but added shredded zucchini. I substituted oven dried tomatoes and used sliced mushrooms as part of the layers.
I have to agree with other reviews. It needs more veggies or it would be onions and pepper lasagna. That being said I cut up a small squash, zucchini, used a container of fresh sliced mushrooms and chopped some garlic. Adding the extra veggies I added a jar of spaghetti sauce as well as using Italian diced tomatoes and tomato paste. I omitted the water. No need for it. When I made the cheese layer I used cottage cheese due to preference and added a frozen, thawed container of spinach and mixed it up with my mixer with some Italian seasoning. Had 5 layers total and it used all sauce and 3 bags of cheese I had. It’s super yummy. Best lasagna I’ve made hands down. May use it and add some hamburger to the mix. First ever vegetable lasagna and it’s a huge hit. Thank you
Less stars because I changed the recipe a lot. I combined with All Recipes' "World's Best Lasagne" - some of its ingredients, changing it considerably because I didn't have certain items. However, it turned out delicious, got rave reviews from many vegetarian friends who tried it at a potluck. Instead of bell peppers, I used zucchini, yellow squash and eggplant; instead of ricotta I used nonfat cottage cheese; instead of mozzarella I used pecorino romano and parmesan--lighter, crunchier, and very tasty herbs (used basil instead of oregano, garlic cloves minced), added a can of tomato sauce. I feel bad because the basic recipes sounds good, but lack of ingredients pushed into this version of the original--but lasagna is great because it is versatile and can be changed according to taste (too many peppers, in my opinion, which causes gas, and with all the tomatoes in it--too much gas, so no peppers worked out very well for certain people with "gas" issues).
This is as good as any homemade lasagna I've had.
I grilled my peppers first just because I had time today! Also would recommend more sauce for the final layer. Really delicious and will make again. Thank you for sharing.
Added diced eggplant to the peppers and onion sauté. Really fills it up better.
This was delicious! The veggies in it turned out amazingly! I added some garlic, too, which added great flavor. I ran out of the cheese mixture and ended up with lots of leftover noodles and veggie sauce. I don't know if I used too much of the cheese mixture for each layer, but it was SOOO good!! I am definitely keeping this recipe. Yummy!
Very good. Cut the recipe in half but used 6oz of tomato paste for a saucier sauce. Added zucchini and ground turkey. You need way more than 1/2 cup of sauce reserved for the top layer, even for half the size the recipe calls for. I would also add garlic next time.
Good recipe indeed but the title is misleading. Maybve it could be called a 4 pepper lasagna. Certainly not very spicy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections