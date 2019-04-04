Spicy Vegetarian Lasagna

I use this particular recipe as my base anytime I make Veg. Lasagna and it always turns out great. The kick from the red pepper flakes perfectly compliments the cheese and veggies. my only problem with the exact recipe is it has a lot of juice in the bottom of the pan when made to these exact directions that I just drain out the corner of the pan a little. I eyeball the amount of peppers, use zucchini, spinach and sometimes carrots. I also do not use the tomato paste and water. I sometimes just sauté the onions, garlic and peppers leaving out the tomatoes. It still turns out great with a little less juice its also a great base recipe for spinach lasagna. If you want softer zucchini sauté it with the peppers. So my overall suggested changes would be as follows: Saute onions, garlic, peppers and zucchini use your favorite spaghetti sauce in place of the pepper mixture mentioned here. Layer the mixture and maybe add in spinach if you like. This makes for a more flavorful lasagna as the original as others have mentioned is more like 4 pepper lasagna. The more red pepper flakes you add the spicier it will be if your finding it is not spicy enough for you add more.