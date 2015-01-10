Texas Firehouse Dip

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy recipe is ridiculously addictive. One of us always makes a batch when we have a Texas get-together. Hope y'all like it. It goes great with beer and margaritas. It is especially good, served with Ritz® crackers.

By HoustonSue

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese and 1/2 of the drained tomato juice together in a bowl until fluffy and smooth. Beat Sriracha hot sauce into cream cheese mixture; beat in tomatoes with green chile peppers. Garnish dip with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 237.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

karen
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2020
Pretty good. Next time I would use less Liguria from the can. Read More
Reviews:
karen
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2020
Pretty good. Next time I would use less Liguria from the can. Read More
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2015
As suggested more Sriracha or to taste. For me it need more Sriracha but by all means I'm not docking it one star for that reason. Although I will make it again it just doesn't have that wow factor. Read More
