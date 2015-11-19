Best Breakfast Sausage Balls Ever

The evaporated milk makes all the difference! Nice and moist instead of dry and hard. They were gone in 10 minutes. Definitely my new favorite sausage ball recipe!
These were very easy to make. My problem was they were a little bland and I used hot sausage. I plan on making them again and adding different seasonings to give it some zip. It's a great base just needs something.... I just don't know what that is just yet. I will add to this review next time I make it. Also, make sure you check the core temperature. I needed to bake them an extra 6 minutes to get them at a temp I felt comfortable with.
I love this recipe as is. When I first made sausage balls, I just used sausage, bisquick, and cheddar. They were awful, dry and hard. The addition of the milk and egg is just what it needed and they are moist and light. This will be my go to recipe from now on.
Easy to make and I like that they stayed light and moist. Even using hot sausage they were fairly bland next time I'll definitely up the heat and use sharp cheddar.
I've been making sausage cheeseballs for years but this recipe is certainly one I will use from now on. After reading the comments, I added a dash of worschester sauce and some minced onion to kick the flavor up a bit. So moist compared to the dry ones I have previously made.
Excellent! I used sharp cheddar, Neese’s sausage with extra sage, and cooked them about 13 minutes to get them to temperature. Really delicious!
Incredible! I used part mild and part sage sausage and they are excellent!
Perfect! you can use jiffy cornbread mix, add jalapenos too! use leftover ham, pepper jack cheese. very versatile recipe
Very good! Some of the other reviews said the sausage balls were a little bland. So I used hot pork sausage, sharp cheddar and I added 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Turned out great! I especially liked them dipped in maple syrup.