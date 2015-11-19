Best Breakfast Sausage Balls Ever

Rating: 4.63 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These sausage balls have a secret ingredient not used in most recipes that makes them moist and delicious! They won't last long at your holiday party!

By Raven

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
45
Yield:
45 sausage balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

45
Original recipe yields 45 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine sausage, baking mix, Cheddar cheese, egg, and evaporated milk in the bowl of a stand mixer; mix on low speed until thoroughly combined.

  • Shape sausage mixture into 1-inch balls and arrange onto baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, 8 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

Bake these on a baking stone if you have one.

Leftovers can be refrigerated and reheated in microwave for approximately 20 seconds.

Use your favorite type of ground sausage to make different styles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 199.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Alicia Diane Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2016
The evaporated milk makes all the difference! Nice and moist instead of dry and hard. They were gone in 10 minutes. Definitely my new favorite sausage ball recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Anna
Rating: 3 stars
04/24/2017
These were very easy to make. My problem was they were a little bland and I used hot sausage. I plan on making them again and adding different seasonings to give it some zip. It's a great base just needs something.... I just don't know what that is just yet. I will add to this review next time I make it. Also, make sure you check the core temperature. I needed to bake them an extra 6 minutes to get them at a temp I felt comfortable with. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Kathie
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2018
I love this recipe as is. When I first made sausage balls, I just used sausage, bisquick, and cheddar. They were awful, dry and hard. The addition of the milk and egg is just what it needed and they are moist and light. This will be my go to recipe from now on. Read More
Helpful
(4)
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2017
Easy to make and I like that they stayed light and moist. Even using hot sausage they were fairly bland next time I'll definitely up the heat and use sharp cheddar. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Janna Grubbs
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2019
I've been making sausage cheeseballs for years but this recipe is certainly one I will use from now on. After reading the comments, I added a dash of worschester sauce and some minced onion to kick the flavor up a bit. So moist compared to the dry ones I have previously made. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tonya Cook
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2018
Excellent! I used sharp cheddar, Neese’s sausage with extra sage, and cooked them about 13 minutes to get them to temperature. Really delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jennifer Rosser
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2019
Incredible! I used part mild and part sage sausage and they are excellent! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Alcase
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2021
Perfect! you can use jiffy cornbread mix, add jalapenos too! use leftover ham, pepper jack cheese. very versatile recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lori Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2021
Very good! Some of the other reviews said the sausage balls were a little bland. So I used hot pork sausage, sharp cheddar and I added 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Turned out great! I especially liked them dipped in maple syrup. Read More
