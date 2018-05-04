Easy Vodka Sauce

751 Ratings
  • 5 543
  • 4 156
  • 3 33
  • 2 8
  • 1 11

This is a great and simple sauce to make. Tastes delicious over any pasta! I especially love it with lobster ravioli.

By MARRIED

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium heat, saute onion in butter until slightly brown and soft. Pour in vodka and let cook for 10 minutes. Mix in crushed tomatoes and cook for 30 minutes. Pour in heavy cream and cook for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 89.6mg; sodium 291mg. Full Nutrition
