Easy Vodka Sauce
This is a great and simple sauce to make. Tastes delicious over any pasta! I especially love it with lobster ravioli.
Just like the Italian Restaurants in New York City. I added 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, and 1 tablespoon dried basil for perfection. My family begs for it all the time!!!Read More
Good base, but very bland.Read More
Oh dang... I just about ate this whole pot by myself. Wonderful sauce!! I did have to add about a tablespoon of sugar to counteract the tartness from the tomatoes, and like antoher reviewer added a bit of oregano, parsley and basil to set it just right. Definitely worth the calories. Good Recipe.
I have been searching far and wide for a GREAT vodka sauce and this one is it! Only thing is that I made a mistake when making it! I only added ONE can of crushed tomatoes instead of two and it came out creamy and awesome! I also added chopped pancetta or proscuitto when I was browning the onions - this one is a keeper!
Wow! Great sauce! I cut the recipe in half and sauteed three cloves of minced garlic along with the onion in the butter then added 1/4 tsp. of crushed red pepper flakes along with the vodka. After adding the crushed tomatoes I added 1 Tbsp. of basil, 1/4 tsp. of oregano, 1 tsp. of parsley, 1/2 tsp. of salt and 2 tsp. of sugar. I used a good vodka and light cream. I also added 1/2 cup of grated parmesan to make it extra creamy. We grilled some chorizo sausage and sliced that up over some penne pasta - poured the sauce over top. Great with a side of garlic bread!
Please resist the urge to customize. Except for perhaps reducing the amount of fat (butter) or adding salt (depending on the amount of sodium in your canned tomatoes), this recipe is all about the gloriously subtle richness of tomatoes, onion, vodka, and cream. While all those sauces with added herbs are surely lovely, they aren't this sauce in its purist form. Give it a try, and take pleasure in less being more.
This is a wonderful recipe. I have made several times. I make a few small changes... I saute onions and garlic in olive oil instead of butter and I also add salt,pepper, oregano, parsley, and basil after adding the crushed tomatoes, which give a wonderful flavor. Last night I used this sauce over stuffed cabbage and it was delicious.
With the addition of about 1 1/2tsp of sea salt this is fantastic. I pureed about 2/3 of the sauce after cooking it. This helped thicken it up a little and smoothed out the flavors. After pureeing it I just added it back into the remainder of the chunky portion.
This sauce is to die for! It has a gorgeous color and texture--looks very fancy, but with minimum work! I added some garlic powder, rosemary, fresh basil, oregano, and sea salt along with the tomatoes. After I added the cream, I added sliced fresh mushrooms, and mussels, shrimp, and calamari rings, along with a touch of cayenne pepper to add just a hint of heat. Next time, I would use fresh garlic, and add it to the onions. I also would use a bit less butter, or substitute olive oil instead. I would also add either the mushrooms OR the seafood, but not both. Although this takes a bit of time, it really is quite easy, and well-worth it! I served it over angel-hair pasta with warm bread. This one is a keeper!
A wonderful change from a traditional sauce. This freezes very well. Now a standard in my home.
Added seasoning salt, fresh ground black pepper, fresh basil and garlic. Delicious!
Very delicious, and stay true to its claim of being easy. I added garlic, and put it in a blender for smoother consistency.
Super easy and so much tastier than the store-bought version, plus I had enough to use one portion and freeze two more. I used about 1/4 cup olive oil and a couple of TBSP butter. I also used a 12 oz. can of evaporated milk instead of a pint of heavy cream. Also lots of garlic (that's just me) and a couple of sprigs of fresh basil. This is a great basic recipe that can be altered to your own taste. I like to use San Marzano tomatoes as well. I only cooked it around 30 minutes total, but I think the initial 10 minutes after putting the vodka in is necessary to burn off the alcohol (don't get too close to the pot while the vodka's burning off LOL!) I served this over store-bought lobster ravioli, but could see using it in all different things by adjusting seasonings. Thanks for a keeper!
Very Tasty! It had a smooth creamy flavor.
Added garlic, olives, clams, and shrimp. Very easy to make, and very tasty!
this is a great base recipe to built on and I read a lot of the other reviews. I took hints >>I cut it to half for 2 of us and served it over lobster ravioli- it was delicous!!! I added a lot more spices> several cloves of garlic,more vodka,red pepper flakes, oregano,basil and shallots-- I also added about 1/2 cup grated fresh parmasan, which gave it a very ceamy texture-- it will become a favorite for other pastas as well!
OK, can I give this a 15! I thought this was a delicious pasta sauce. I cut it in half and added a crushed garlic clove. I also added salt to taste. Thats it! I made it the night before because our plans had changed so I put it in a container until the following night. I gernerously seasoned boneless skinless chicken breast with sea salt, fresh ground pepper, fresh lemon juice and olive oil, and grilled it. I served it with penne pasta, sauce on top, and it was incredible. I think I might ad sundried tomates next time...not to many but I think that might be really good in there too..
A good basic recipe one can use to create an amazing sauce. I followed the recipe amounts, but from there added minced garlic (added with the onion), oregano, basil and parsley (all herbs added with tomatoes). I rated this recipe 3 stars because I did alter it so much. It was well received by both adults and kiddos and was declared a 'keeper.' Be mindful the recipe is for 10 servings, and will yield a large amount of sauce. Thank you for the recipe!
This sauce is great and so simple. I make it without the onion because I don't like onions, and I usually use cans of crushed tomatoes with seasoning, and I use Svedka vodka, although I've never experimented with other vodkas because I never use it for anything besides this sauce. It's great with whole wheat penne and fresh grated parmesan (not the kind in the plastic tube though) or any other fresh quality cheese.
I added six cloves of minced garlic along with the onion in the butter then added 1/2 tsp. of crushed red pepper flakes along with the vodka. Added to crushed tomatoes: 2 Tbsp. Basil, 1/2 tsp. Oregano, 2 tsp. Parsley, 1 tsp. salt, & 4 tsp. Sugar. I also added 1/2 cup of grated parmesan and pureed with stick blender. So good!
This was my first time making vodka sauce as well as eating it. It was so easy to make. I took advice of others and added fresh garlic and mushrooms as well as basil, parsley and oregano. My family and I fell in love with this sauce and can't believe we've never had it before. We served it over ravioli but can't wait to try it over other pastas. This is an excellent sauce!
LOVED IT! this is one of my favorite meals and this recipe is so close to an Italian Restaurant in Howard Beach Queens, I added garlic when sauteeing the onions and crushed red pepper flakes at the end with a few dashes of grated parmesan to bring it closer to the restaurant taste I love. Delicious!
Pretty good stuff! I halved the recipe, but found if you think a halved version serves 5 you don't like food that much. I'd say it made two main dish type (hearty) servings. Since I like spicy, I added 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red chili peppers and salt and pepper to taste. Otherwise, I made it to specs. It was good, fast and I will make it again. Thanks, Married!
This was great! I didnt have exact engredents on hand so I had to make some changes, I used garlic instead of onion and diced tomatoes instead of what was called for. This came out so good, even the 4 year was happy!
Excellent!! As reviews suggested I did add some basil, garlic and oregano. The canned tomatoes also had all of these in them. I had just gotten some "jarred" vodka sauce a few weeks ago and wasn't too sold on it. But this is absolutely delicious. Thanks for sharing such an easy, simple but great recipe. Addendum: Made this again a couple of weeks ago for friends. My friend's husband could not stop "grunting" as he ate this delicious dish. DH and him ate almost half of the 13x9 dish that I made it in. I use grey goose vodka and this time I added a little bit of browned hamburger. Can not believe how GOOD this really is.
This was really good! I simmered for about 30 mins longer while my pasta and garlic bread cooked and also added oregano, parsley and basil (at the end), also S&P. I sauteed about 2 cloves of garlic with the butter in the very beginning but will probably use 3 or 4 cloves next time. I'd love to try this with fresh ingredients! We had some left over that we froze -- definitely looking forward to the leftovers!
Simple and tasty! Definitely a repeat - 2 changes we made because of what we had on hand: canned spaghetti sauce instead of crushed tomatoes, and used milk for half of the cream. My husband thought it tasted like a fancy restaurant!
This sauce is fabulous and so easy to make! As most other reviewers mentioned, I too, added spices and seasoning to make the flavor pop. I put 4 cloves of crushed garlic in with the butter and onions. I added: salt, pepper, basil, parsley and honey. What I did differently was add a dash of nutmeg (just like an authentic Northern Italian sauce) and a dash of cinnamon. Make sure to only use a tiny amount or the spices will overpower! I used half heavy cream and half buttermilk. I will use this recipe over and over again!
This is a tasty quick vodka sauce,the name says it all! I did use crushed tomatoes that were seasoned with oregano, basil & garlic, only because that's all I had. The flavor was good, but next time I'm using the plain tomatoes as the recipe states because the herbs seemed to overpower the sauce a bit. Very nice, simple recipe, I needed a quick sauce recipe with few ingredients and this was wonderful. Thanks for sharing :)
This requires time to monitor but it is very easy. I made a half and followed the recipe. I tasted it before adding anything and while Vodka Sauce is supposed to be pretty basic, I wanted a bit more flavor and added a teaspoon of Italian blend of spice. I served this over Italian sausage ravioli and loved it!! Thank you!!
This was delicious! It made a ton, easily enough for 1.5 to 2 pounds of pasta. With the onions, I added 3 cloves of chopped garlic and with the vodka, I added 1/4 tsp. of crushed red pepper (we like things spicy). With the tomatoes, I added 1 tbsp. of dried basil, 1/4 tsp. of oregano, 1 tsp. of dried parsley, 1/2 tsp. of salt. Everything else was the same. Served over rigatoni and topped with a little parmesan cheese - yummy! EDIT: I still make this and I like it better than any restaurant's vodka sauce!!
Delish! I also added about a tablespoon of minced garlic to the onion butter step. After adding the tomatoes I added 1 tablespoon of basil, 1 table spoon of oregano, and 1 teaspoon of parsley. After the heavy cream, I added 1/3 cup of mozzerella cheese, and 1 1/2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. I added sugar and salt to taste. It turned out wonderful, but I had lots of sauce left over. I hope to use it later this week! Thank you!
This recipe yields enough sauce for 2 lbs. of pasta, but it is easily halved. The sauce is deliciously rich with butter, heavy cream and grated cheese. I soak a dried red pepperI overnight in the vodka, and cook it into the sauce for some extra bite which works nicely with all that dairy. I also use whole canned tomatoes, which I puree in the blender for a smooth, velvety sauce. I recommend adding penne, cooked al dente, to the sauce to thoroughly coat before serving. Top with grated romano or parmesan, and chopped fresh basil or Italian parsley. Also, it's great with ravioli!
This is a very nice sauce. I used about 3/4 olive oil to 1/4 butter mixture instead of just butter. Also,I sauteed about 4 finely minced cloves of garlic with the onions (after the onions started to get translucent). With the tomatoes was added a couple teaspoons each of dried basil and oregano and a handful of chopped fresh parsley. Seafood goes particularly well with this sauce, so on the side I sauteed 1 lb of shrimp and 1 lb of scallops in butter/olive oil and garlic. Added on top of the noodles, then covered with sauce...very addictive.
Definitely easy but not quick. My mistake! I did add herbs like others suggested. Also found that it made quite a mess (splattering) so I had to cover skillet. I halved the recipe and the times were off. All in all i would make again, very tasty!
I have also tried it with cream of chicken instead of heavy whipping cream, it is still delicious.
Fabulous! A cinch to put together - I was able to study and check on the sauce in intervals. I made the stated serving size amount and froze it in quart size zip lock bags for when we don't feel like cooking during the week. To my amazement it reheated with the same flavor and texture as the day I made it! Highly recommended. Thanks for the recipe!
Great base recipe. I add red pepper flakes for some extra flavor. Everyone loves this sauce!
Nice base recipe but too bland for our taste. We spruced it up by adding black pepper, salt, fresh basil, oregano and a healthy dose of chopped garlic. Once we added these ingredients the sauce was perfect. Will definitely make this again with our changes.
Love. i didnt make a lot because I didnt know how it would come out, well I regret that now because it was yummy!! I know i shouldnt change the recipe then review it, but I had to ...I sauteed some red onion and garlic in EVOO and butter, added some vodka, some crushed tomatoes, and some half and half. I also added italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, lots of salt and pepper, and a bit of sugar. Sprinkle w parm at the end and fresh basil or parsley....perfect!
"Easy" indeed. Tasty too.
I had friends begging me for this recipe, it was a big hit! I served it with crimini mushrooms that I had tossed in a little olive oil, salt and italian seasoning and roasted at 350 for 15 minutes.
This was a great base to start with, I did use diced tomatoes instead of crushed and used an immersion blender to blend up the tomatoes. I also had to let this simmer much longer than listed so it would thicken up. Overall very good sauce.
this is one of those recipes i pass on to everyone. simple, but delicious. it is absolutely perfect just as written, but you can't hurt it by adding italian spices.
This didn't work for us even after doctoring it up. Used fresh garlic, italian seasoning, seasoned salt, fresh gound black pepper, a couple pinches of white sugar, red pepper flakes and extra vodka, as my cans of tomatoes were larger than the recipe stated. Even after that, it had no flavor. It was just flat. In the end I wound up adding 2 jars of store bought vodka sauce to make it edible.
I love this recipes...so easy and tasty! I cut down on the cooking time, but it didn't seem to make a difference. Making another batch this week!
This was a good basic vodka sauce. I let the marinara simmer for about 3 hours, added the cream and let simmer for another 40 min. I added 3 cloves of garlic to the onion and butter. Tossed the sauce with grilled chicken, penne and peas. Yum! Hope it freezes well because I had half left over!
Didn't have pancetta on hand so used partially cooked bacon. This was wonderful with shrimp added and served over pasta.
This was delicious, but took a long time to thicken. I felt I had to stand there and stir, so the cream would not scorch.
Came out really well with the changes that ppl recommended. I forgot the garlic but added only one can tomatoes, added dry basil, oregano and parsley, 1.5 teaspoons sugar. Next time I make it I will add a little less sugar and maybe half the heavy cream since it came out too watery and needed a much longer cooking down.
awsome and easy. i cut back the cooking time in each section by a little bit (was in a rush to get it to the table) and tured out very good. i added some garlic powder, and mrs.dash and even the fussy eater (the boyfriend) enjoyed it.)
This is a wonderful sauce that is very well suited for ravoli. I did add a tablespoon of dried parsley. Also, watch the cooking time - this sauce can be done in less time than an hour. Make sure you stir often or it will stick and burn.
My grandmother, who's almost 95, said she can't live without this sauce. I think that says it.
This was delicious. So easy and even my picky 10 year old daughter loved it. I served with homeade gnocchis. Yumm!!
I was looking for something other than just standard "tomato" sauce to serve with Chicken Parm and Eggplant Rollatina and this sauce was the perfect match. I made some minor changes to the recipe for personal preference. I added 4 cloves of garlic - minced - when I sauteed the onion, but that's because we LOVE garlic! I didn't have heavy cream so I used half and half and it was fine. To make the sauce a little chunkier I used one can of diced tomatoes and one can of crushed tomatoes instead of 2 cans of crushed tomatoes. This is my new "go to" sauce for all of my italian dishes.
So easy but missing so much. Everyone has added something to the mix. First I made half as much. I added garlic with the onion, my crushed tomatoes was a 14oz can and were garlic roasted and I added basil and oregano at the same time. I also used light cream and Parmesan cheese. As a base I thinks its a good sauce add some stuff its a great sauce. This came out creamy and a little pinker in color. This went awesome with the gnocchi I made for dinner!!
Really good, really easy. Definitely add garlic and your favorite Italian spice set.
Easy and fabulous! My sauce came out a runny and I'm wondering if it's because I didn't use butter. Either way, it was delicious!
Best vodka sauce I've ever had. Does need a little extra flavor - I add 2-3 cloves of minced garlic when you cook onion. There's no need to cook for so long. I simmer for 20 mins after adding tomatoes, and another 20 mins after adding cream. Season to taste w/ oregano and basil in the last few minutes of cooking.
This is a very nice base which I add a couple of small items to give it more flavor and to take it over the edge. I use diced tomatoes and quickly blend them (not too much), saute 2 cloves of fresh garlic with the onion. Add 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp of ground pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of oregano, 1/4 cup of Parmesan to the blended tomato mix. bon appetit
better than any jarred sauce and most i've tasted.I add alittle sugar to balance ( 1-2 tspns)
This is the best vodka sauce I ever made - and also the best vodka sauce I have ever had. This recipe makes a nice size batch of sauce. I was able to freeze half and use for another dinner a few weeks later.
This was really good. I put fresh garlic in with the tomatoes, a little sugar and italian herbs in also. I like spice with mine though so i put in fresh not dried crush red pepper. Victorias is a good brand i found. I even put it over whole weat pasta and it was still delicious
Need to add garlic, basil, oregano and parsley but it is a great recipe. Add a little red pepper if you like it a little hot
Amazing!!! A beautiful sauce from start to finish. Love the process... totally worth the time!!! I did use only one can of the crushed tomatoes and a little less butter, cream and vodka. I also added minced garlic, dried parsley and basil as well as sugar and salt to taste. Can't wait to eat the leftovers!!!!!
It's easy. It's tasty. Now it's in my recipe box!
Yum! My husband and I had vodka sauce at a fancy restaurant a few months ago and I wanted to see if I could recreate it at home...this is it!
Easy and flavorful. I add shrimp to make it a meal. My family's favorite pasta sauce.
My husband who has been begging for me to find a recipe like this LOVED IT!!!! It was so good even better the next day. Added a few more ingredients like other reviewers: sauteed garlic with the onion and added a teaspoon of sugar and salt and pepper to the sauce. Perfection!!!
I was skeptical about this but it turned out fine. I think next time I might add 1 cup red wine instead of vodka, for flavor. Also, this sauce definately needs Italian spices and a bit of garlic. Use a high quality canned tomato for the best results!
Oh my gosh, I've been looking for a good recipe that will come close to the sauce from an A.M.A.Z.I.N.G local Italian restaurant's that was used with their Spinach Gnocchi. This was AWESOME and even better when sitting in the fridge for a while. I literally made enough for one bowl of gnocchi, HAHA (have a tendency to mess up recipes, LOL) because I didn't want to waste it if it didn't work out. I made it with the highest ranking ricotta gnocchi recipe on this site (silly me forgot the main ingredient though - ricotta. Haha. Now you understand why I made such a small portion of this recipe, LOL. Anywho, BRAVO and VERY DELICIOUS sauce !!
Not the best sauce recipe in the world - these types of cream sauces can be tricky to make. I may try it again with some more spices and instead of using canned crushed tomatoes use fresh jarred tomatoes (My in-laws are Italian, I am lucky I get fresh jars of tomatoes!!) Wouldn't recommend again without a little tweaking!
This makes a HUGE amount of sauce - enuogh to toss with a whole 16 oz box of pasta and then some. Next time I will split it into two or three servings and freeze the rest because it took awhile to make. Definately not a quick work night dinner - better for a weekend dinner with wine and crusty italian bread.
Amazing!!! Love this recipe, it's just so easy. I halved the amount of butter and heavy cream, but still tasted rich. Served over whole wheat penne.
I have made his recipe a few times now and it's excellent. A very easy and flavorful dish that everyone loves. I follow the directions exactly and it turns out great everytime! However, I have been out of vodka before and have used white wine as a substitute and even once I used chicken stock instead. Still great. I sometimes add a touch of fresh basil at the end and/or use a crushed tomato variety that includes basil. You have to use heavy cream. Other dairy doesn't work. Give it a try you won't be disappointed!
Very bland
Never reviewed anything on here but HAD to review this one... absolutely delish! if you've ever been to a certain Italian restaurant in Hoboken nj on Washington street, this tastes JUST like their sauce..I followed the recipe exactly. Only minor complaint is that I had to stir the ENTIRE time or else sauce went flying!
Great basic recipe! I halved the recipe (and it still made plenty) and I added a few things. First I added just a couple teaspoons of sugar to mellow out the tartness and I also added garlic, dried basil and salt. I gave it 4 stars only because I don't think it would have been as good without the extras but definitely try this recipe! Also, I didn't cook it for as long as it states because even on low, it reduced down too much for my liking and I added a little more cream (light cream) at the end to regain the creaminess.
I just wanted to say that this easy sauce is quite delicious - no changes need to be made to the original recipe either. My 94 year old Mom absolutely has to have a supply of this sauce in her house. If she runs out of it, my niece (who lives with her) has to make another batch. It's that good.
Great flavor for a simple sauce...followed others suggestions, adding oregano, basil, parsley and a tbsp of sugar. Makes about 2 1/2 mason jars of sauce.
I follow this recipe to a T and I have made it countless times. There is no recipe out there that is better than this one. This one is restaurant quality. You could bottle this stuff and give it out as gifts, it's that Good ! Thanks.
Excellent recipe! I followed as written with the exception of adding garlic & seasoning to taste (salt, pepper, dried basil). You don't have to use all the heavy cream called for - add slowly until you get to your desired creaminess. I don't like my vodka sauce to look like alfredo so I probably added 1/2 to 3/4 the recommended amount of cream.
I was a little skeptical of the sauce before it was fully simmered and the flavors were developed. But after that, holy cow- AMAZING!!! I did variations like the others: added oregano, basil, parsley and garlic, sugar, salt, pepper. Used olive oil rather than butter (and less). Simmered for 45-hour after adding the cream. Served with sirloin meatballs. Amazing.
This sauce was fabulous and so easy. It's just as good as the more complicated sauces. I had raves from family and friends and had to share the recipe.
Easy and good! I like to add garlic in addition to the onion.
Well easy to make...do not need so much butter...puree tomatoes works good too...use olive oil in place of butter...1/4 stick of butter only...great with 1/4 pound of ham and lots of garlic...
outstanding !! My husband is always asking for this since I made it - whole family loved it.
This was really easy and really delicious! I followed the recipe as described, except I took another reviewer's suggestion and added some diced pancetta to the saute'ing butter, onions and garlic, just to add some more texture to the sauce. I will definitely make this simple, tasty sauce for my family again.
Found this recipe over the summer to accompany my first attempt at lobster ravioli. THIS WAS TO DIE FOR! It's sooo easy and tastes like the sauce found at gourmet Italian restaurants. Note: don't "sniff" the sauce until AFTER the vodka cooks away...I almost passed out over the stove!! :)
add some parmesean and add some extra cream or milk. Overall, great recipe!!!
yummy........never had vodka saucce. Now this is an excellent excuse for my husband to let me keep vodka in the house. Like the others I added garlic, basil, and orageno.
This was wonderful, and so easy. A few tips: I added 3 cloves of chopped garlic to the onion. I added 1tbls Italian Seasoning, 1/2tsp crushed red pepper, 1tsp dried basil and 1/2tsp salt to the tomato. I used half-and-half instead of heavy cream. Also, don't use a skillet to avoid the mess. I used a dutch oven with splatter screen and it was perfect.
I also added oregano,basil, and minced garlic, and pureed some of the sauce. I loved it...and better yet my finicky daughter even liked it!!!
I made the vodka sauce and follow the recipe to a T. I added some seared scallops and sea bass on top of the pasta then pour the sauce on top of it. It totally amazed my family and everyone rave about the dish for weeks afterward. Will keep this recipe as one of my favorite.
was great . did add some sun dried tomatoes and also some oregeno and parsley. also for my taste some peas and romano cheese at the end .
This sauce is excellent and very easy to make! One warning...be sure that all the alcohol has cooked off...we all could feel it after dinner. I did, as other reviewers suggested, add garlic, pancetta, and other spices. This is a keeper in our house, but I will be sure to cook the vodka a bit longer next time.
This was terrific we all loved it!
Good Vodka Sauce. I did use 1 can of crushed tomatoes and 1 jar of chunky spaghetti sauce to give it some added flavor. Had to cook / reduce down much longer than recipe called for to get a hearty thick sauce in the end. Will make again!
I would have never believed that adding vodka to a pasta sauce could have tasted so good, but it does! As others have noted it's a little bland as written, so I added oregano, basil and garlic powder and it was to die for! Five stars and highly recommended!