Breakfast Grits from So Delicous®
Super quick, these grits with corn kernels and fresh chives are topped with sun-dried tomatoes and avocado slices and served with your favorite hot sauce.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Tips
Cook's Notes:
Another good alternative would be quick grits.
You can also add a little bit of vegan butter from a stick, such as Earth Balance brand, to help warm up the tone of the grits.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 17.2g; sodium 1048.3mg. Full Nutrition