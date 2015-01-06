Breakfast Grits from So Delicous®

Super quick, these grits with corn kernels and fresh chives are topped with sun-dried tomatoes and avocado slices and served with your favorite hot sauce.

By So Delicious® Dairy Free

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In saucepan, crumble tube of ready-to-heat grits, and heat over medium heat with 1/2 cup coconut milk until hot and creamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Add corn kernels. Continue cooking for another 5 minutes.

  • Add olive oil, salt, and chives and combine well before portioning into 4 bowls.

  • Garnish with sundried tomatoes, avocado slices, and the reserved chive.

  • Serve with your favorite hot sauce.

Tips

Cook's Notes:

Another good alternative would be quick grits.

You can also add a little bit of vegan butter from a stick, such as Earth Balance brand, to help warm up the tone of the grits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 17.2g; sodium 1048.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

