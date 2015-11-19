Brix's Mexican Egg Pizza

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My family has been making these for years and while they seem rather simple, they are surprisingly delicious. Serve with salsa and sour cream.

By Brix

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion in hot oil until golden and soft, 7 to 12 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large skillet and place over medium heat. Place 1 tortilla in the skillet and top tortilla with 1/4 of the refried beans, leaving a space in the center of the tortilla. Crack 1 egg into the center of the tortilla. Sprinkle 1/4 of the onion, 1/4 of the Cheddar cheese, and 1/4 of the chopped green chilies over egg and beans. Place 1 tortilla over the top. Cook, turning once, until egg is set and each tortilla is browned and crispy, 3 to 6 minutes per side.

  • Transferred finished "pizza" to a plate and repeat process with remaining tortillas, beans, eggs, onion, cheese, and chilies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 126.3mg; sodium 754.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2015
As written I had trouble with this recipe. The egg was not cooked (runny whites and yolk) by the time the tortilla was crispy. The first one I transferred to a sheet pan and placed in a low oven which cooked the egg but left the tortilla a little 'chewy' instead of crisp. Plan B: I spread the beans onions green chilies and cheese on the remaining tortillas. Used the same pan I had cooked the onions in and made over easy eggs. Placed one over easy egg onto the loaded tortilla and topped with the other tortilla and cooked until they were crisp. This worked much better as the eggs were done at the same time the tortillas were golden brown and crispy. Thanks Brix for a new take on Huevos Rancheros. Read More

Jamie S
Rating: 3 stars
02/01/2015
The egg did not cook at all so unfortunately we had runny eggs. I pre cooked the eggs on the last two and that worked much better. Read More
