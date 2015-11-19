Brix's Mexican Egg Pizza

Rating: 4 stars

As written I had trouble with this recipe. The egg was not cooked (runny whites and yolk) by the time the tortilla was crispy. The first one I transferred to a sheet pan and placed in a low oven which cooked the egg but left the tortilla a little 'chewy' instead of crisp. Plan B: I spread the beans onions green chilies and cheese on the remaining tortillas. Used the same pan I had cooked the onions in and made over easy eggs. Placed one over easy egg onto the loaded tortilla and topped with the other tortilla and cooked until they were crisp. This worked much better as the eggs were done at the same time the tortillas were golden brown and crispy. Thanks Brix for a new take on Huevos Rancheros.