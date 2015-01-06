Chef John's Nasturtium Butter

If the thought of making a flavored butter with flowers from the backyard sounds kind of crazy, think again. Nasturtium petals have an interesting, but very subtle radish flavor that works perfectly in this colorful compound butter.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Smash flower petals with a pinch of salt in a mortar and pestle until a paste forms.

  • Stir butter and smashed petals together in a bowl until well-combined.

  • Place butter in the center of a piece of plastic wrap, wrap the butter, roll into a small log shape, and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes.

  • To serve, slice off a pat of nasturtium butter and let in slowly melt over grilled fish, chicken, or vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 20.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

kitchendiva
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2016
Tastes as good as it looks! I had 4 cups of flowers to use. I suggest letting the flowers dry off if you wash them just before you use them in this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Monica Ihrke
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2017
I was really second-guessing the whole adding plants into my butter but it turned out great! Thanks for the recipe P.S. add in some grass if you want a more nutty taste Read More
Anastasia
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2020
This is excellent! I never would have thought of this. Thank you Chef John. I t makes a beautiful compound butter and the mild peppery radish flavor is wonderful with breads, meats, cheese pates and fish. I serve it with a charcuterie board and with grilled fish. Read More
Katalin Lupsa Mason
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2016
I love the light radish-y flavor of nasturtium in salad so I was intrigued by this recipe when I saw it. Read More
