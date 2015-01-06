Roasted Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty dressing only thing is I would recommend doubling maybe even tripling the recipe. You only get maybe less then a quarter cup of dressing if you follow the recipe as is. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I had never heard of double concentrated tomato paste before but while I was shopping the other day sure enough there it was on the top shelf. (It's sold by the tube and the tube is in a box in case you're looking for it). It has a deep dark color and very rich tomato flavor. I followed the recipe to a "T" but couldn't get the vinaigrette to emulsify. No matter what I did I couldn't get it to blend together nicely. The oil kept separating and immediately going to the top. I considered putting it in my food processor but I didn't want to dirty it for such a small amount of dressing. We ate it as is and it had a nice flavor. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This dressing has a deep rich tomato flavor and just the right amount of tang from the vinegars. I have an abundance of fresh basil now so I did add a little chopped basil to the vinaigrette. The dressing didn't emulsify quite as well as I would have liked ( the tomato paste separates to the bottom) but once the bottle's shaken it's good-to-go. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars i live on a ranch and use what i grow--i roasted the pear tomatoes--for vinegar i used balsamic and vinegar i made from blanc du bois wine grapes--i had german brown mustard----please don't make it simple just make it delicious---and as usual you hit it out of the ballpark....bravo! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Pretty easy to make with first class ingredients. I love the roasted tomato paste and never thought about using it in a salad dressing. It works perfectly!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars SO GOOD! And it all blended well. I don't know if it was the brand of tomato paste I used (Contadina) or if its because I used one of those wire Blender Balls for mixing (just put it in the container and shake 5 or times) but it blended perfectly and has not seperated. And I'm not sure why the other reviewer said that it made less than a 1/4 cup when just the EVOO alone is 6 tablespoons but I got about 9 tablespoons out of mine. True thats not much but a little does go a long way. But it's so good I've been finding reason to eat more salad so it won't last long I'll probably make a double batch next time.

Rating: 3 stars I used regular tomato paste, added 1/2 tsp of liquid smoke, and 1/4 tsp black pepper & salt.

Rating: 5 stars This is great! Will be serving a side garden salad on Thanksgiving and this will be the dressing!