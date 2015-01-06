Roasted Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I once worked with a chef who made an amazingly delicious roasted tomato vinaigrette. He would roast a whole pan of Roma tomatoes until the sugars and acids would condense and caramelize and concentrate into a delicious mass. I thought I could duplicate it by using a really good, double-concentrate tomato paste and nicely aged balsamic vinegar. It worked.

By Chef John

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Whisk tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, rice vinegar, and Dijon mustard together in a bowl until smooth.

  • Slowly drizzle olive oil into tomato paste mixture while whisking rapidly until dressing is thick and creamy. Season with salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 13.7g; sodium 51.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Very tasty dressing only thing is I would recommend doubling maybe even tripling the recipe. You only get maybe less then a quarter cup of dressing if you follow the recipe as is.
Chef Boy R Drew
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2016
Very tasty dressing only thing is I would recommend doubling maybe even tripling the recipe. You only get maybe less then a quarter cup of dressing if you follow the recipe as is.
Helpful
(3)
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2015
I had never heard of double concentrated tomato paste before but while I was shopping the other day sure enough there it was on the top shelf. (It's sold by the tube and the tube is in a box in case you're looking for it). It has a deep dark color and very rich tomato flavor. I followed the recipe to a "T" but couldn't get the vinaigrette to emulsify. No matter what I did I couldn't get it to blend together nicely. The oil kept separating and immediately going to the top. I considered putting it in my food processor but I didn't want to dirty it for such a small amount of dressing. We ate it as is and it had a nice flavor.
Helpful
(2)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2015
This dressing has a deep rich tomato flavor and just the right amount of tang from the vinegars. I have an abundance of fresh basil now so I did add a little chopped basil to the vinaigrette. The dressing didn't emulsify quite as well as I would have liked ( the tomato paste separates to the bottom) but once the bottle's shaken it's good-to-go.
Helpful
(2)
valverde
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2015
i live on a ranch and use what i grow--i roasted the pear tomatoes--for vinegar i used balsamic and vinegar i made from blanc du bois wine grapes--i had german brown mustard----please don't make it simple just make it delicious---and as usual you hit it out of the ballpark....bravo!
Helpful
(1)
Jenny Aleman de Bolaños
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2015
Pretty easy to make with first class ingredients. I love the roasted tomato paste and never thought about using it in a salad dressing. It works perfectly!!
Helpful
(1)
Sabrina Harbison
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2018
SO GOOD! And it all blended well. I don't know if it was the brand of tomato paste I used (Contadina) or if its because I used one of those wire Blender Balls for mixing (just put it in the container and shake 5 or times) but it blended perfectly and has not seperated. And I'm not sure why the other reviewer said that it made less than a 1/4 cup when just the EVOO alone is 6 tablespoons but I got about 9 tablespoons out of mine. True thats not much but a little does go a long way. But it's so good I've been finding reason to eat more salad so it won't last long I'll probably make a double batch next time.
karataronno
Rating: 3 stars
10/31/2020
I used regular tomato paste, added 1/2 tsp of liquid smoke, and 1/4 tsp black pepper & salt.
Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2015
This is great! Will be serving a side garden salad on Thanksgiving and this will be the dressing!
Carrie C.
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2015
This dressing was really good. I served it atop my Butterhead lettuce. Yum!
