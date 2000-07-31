Tomato and Bacon Pasta Bake
This is a fantastic twist on an ordinary pasta bake. Quick and easy to make, and one which you can use forever! Serve with fresh bread and a salad.
This was a good recipe! I added a can of diced tomatoes and half a frozen bag of chopped brocolli to make the casserole a bit "healthier"! I also mixed the milk in with the soup, sprinkled in some Italian seasoning, and sprinkled a bit more bacon on top of the cheese at the end. Savory and yummy!!!!!!!!
I tried this because I had all the ingredients on hand and I was stuck for an idea for dinner. I wasn't impressed. For starters, DON'T cook the bacon and onions together. I had the feeling this was a bad idea, and I should have trusted my instincts. The bacon doesn't crisp up (because of the water that cooks out of the onions) and the onions burn. Better to render the bacon by itself, then use the bacon drippings to saute the onions. Plus, no need for the oil this way (which I didn't use anyway). Second, this makes way more than four servings! And it was a bit dry; maybe the pasta amount should be cut in half? The flavors were okay, but not great. My kids ate it, though, without complaint, maybe because it was so bland. I wasn't what I would call a "quick meal", and considering the flavor outcome, I would recommend a box of the "helper" stuff instead.Read More
This was a good recipe! I added a can of diced tomatoes and half a frozen bag of chopped brocolli to make the casserole a bit "healthier"! I also mixed the milk in with the soup, sprinkled in some Italian seasoning, and sprinkled a bit more bacon on top of the cheese at the end. Savory and yummy!!!!!!!
im 12 and i cooked this!! it was really easy.... but the onion made me cry! mum was doing other things so i thought i would make it for her! i added cut out shapes (toast) yumm yumm!! xxx
I was running low on ingredients tonight and this popped up when I typed in "tomato soup" and "pasta". I, like most people made a few changes to it. I chopped up the bacon before frying it and poured off the bacon fat as I fried it so the bacon got nice and crisp. Setting the bacon aside I put a bit of the bacon grease back in and fried up the onions with 2 cloves of garlic. I then added the soup and bacon back in and added some oregano, chilli powder and garlic powder. I saw someone comment that it could of used more bacon so I actually used an entire package (my only mistake). All that bacon made the meal a bit heavy in the stomach (too much fat!!)but did it taste great. My husband gave it four stars as well and wants it to be made more often so it was a hit. Very easy to make too. I would also suggest that after you fry the ongions in the pan drain off all the grease you can. And don't put as much bacon as I did unless you want a heart attack lol.
This was a great quick supper. I was looking for somthing to make last night and I had everything for this. I cooked the bacon first took it out then cooked the onion in the drippings. I topped it with a tomato basil cheddar cheese. It came out great!
Great recipe. I used fusilli as that is what I had in and added a clove of garlic, some herbs and roasted peppers and zucchini. Turned out great.
It was a good recipe. I used 16 oz of pasta and I think that 18 oz may be too much for the sauce. I also added some red pepper powder to the sauce for a little more spice. It was easy with ingredients that were already in the pantry.
This was an easy throw together meal but was quite bland. I will make this again as it was super easy to whip up when I was in a hurry to get dinner on the table, but I think I will add a can of flavoured diced tomatoes next time to see if that makes the taste a little more appealing.
This recipie is so delicious. The tastes blend together so well. My son loved it and I did too. We heated up the left overs and they were still great.
It was delicious! I tried listening to the comments. I fried the bacon first and put the onions in the bacon oil. It was delicious! I added roasted red bell peppers and zucchini. I wish I had added more bacon though.
Great recipe if you're pushed for time, on a budget, or low on groceries (like I was tonight). I added more bacon, and just stirred a little bit of milk into the pasta mixture. Ok, it's nothing gourmet, but with a couple of slices of garlic bread, this made a filling and inexpensive meal. Thanks, Jayne!
Just okay, nothing special.
Quick and easy, perfect when you have some leftover bacon in the fridge. Excellent flavor!
When I make a recipe from this site, I make it as written with no alterations, rate and comment on that then next time I make it, I add my own touch. As written, this recipe was very good. My picky daughter ate it, only complaining about the onions (which I chopped large enough for her to find so she could take them out lol). I thought there should have been a little more sauce to go with the 18 oz of pasta. Now, I used elbow macaroni because that's all I had so maybe that was why it didn't seem to be very "saucy". I think next time I'll add a little oregano, perhaps some garlic. Other than that, I actually really enjoyed this. LOVED how fast it came together and dinner was on the table too!!
Very tasty! I added A LOT more bacon (because my family loves it) & it was awesome! I also used penne pasta instead of rotini. It made plenty of extras & re-heated very well.
We tried this, but wasn't pleased with the results. It was certainly edible, but dry and rather bland. We may try it again and use an italian dressing of some sort to toss in before baking. Definately needs more flavor.
A good recipe if you're short on time and grocery items. I did fry bacon and onions separately and added 2 cloves minced garlic to onions. Used only 12 oz of pasta as 18oz seemed like a lot and added a can of diced tomotoes with the soup. Will definitely make again and may add some chopped spinach and basil for added flavor.
FANTASTIC! The only thing that should be changed about this is the amount of bacon. Add more bacon so we don't have to play hide and seek.
The texture and taste was fabulous. It made basic rotini with added ingredients taste yummy.
absolutly wonderful so very flavoursome. enjoyed very much. i served it to around 15 people who truly enjoyed it.
what an exceptional recipe! it tasted wonderful and i couldnt help going for seconds even though i was already full to the max!
This was pretty good. The family enjoyed it. I liked that the ingredients are things I always have on hand, which came in handy tonight since I have been putting off grocery shopping. I added some garlic, and cayenne pepper. Also because it looked really dry I added a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes with garlic. Also added a little extra milk. It was still kind of dry but not bad. Thanks.
Not bad, but needs a little more seasoning and perhaps a little less cheese.
Pretty good and pretty easy. I took the other reviewers advice and fried the bacon first, then sauteed the onion in the drippings. Also I used plain spaghetti sauce because I didn't have the soup on hand. Worked out fine. Might be better with soup.
Very good, but I don't care for rotini's, I usually replace with penne or some other tubular pasta.
Quick, Easy, and Great tasting!!!
As written, it is not worth making. To salvage it I added what i had on hand....can of cream of chicken soup, a can of milk, more cheese, Worcestershire Sauce, and a lot of spices. Please find a different recipe.
Like a lot of other people I did not like this recipe. I think if I would have used a good quality of canned stewed tomatoes instead of tomato soup and not made the cheese sauce Instead just layered the cheese and layered the bacon. Taste and appearance were unappealing.
Dry and bland. It would benefit with more sauce.
Really good! I knew my husband would want more meat than just that little bit of bacon so I only used 12 oz of pasta and added one pound of browned ground beef. I sauteed the onions and also 3 minced cloves of garlic with the meat. Some others complained of it being bland or dry so I doubled the tomato soup and then accidently used 2 cups of milk instead of 1/2 so I added a 3rd can of soup to balance out my mistake. I also used more cheese. I mixed the soup, milk and most of the cheese together before mixing with the pasta and meat. With the proportions I used this easily made enough for 6-8 hungry adults. I also saved the crispy bacon for the top of the casserole with the rest of the cheese that went under the broiler he lat few minutes.
We made this dinner in a pinch. I thought it tasted ok, but it is not something that I would make again. It was something and it is quite unhealthy. I tried to make it a little better by using turkey bacon. This seemed like a bachelor's delight.
We very much enjoyed this dish, but I did spice it up with garlic, chives, chili powder and black pepper. Can't wait till tomorrow....I'll bet this is even better after it has time for the flavors to marinate through.
Tasted great. I just think 1 lb of pasta is enough for the sauce it made.
This is easy and tasty. I use mozzarella cheese instead and a little garlic. But it's a huge hit in my family.
Super easy to make. Great for picky kids. I added the milk with the soup to make it creamier and added diced tomatoes for added texture and vegetables. This is now one of my "go-to" recipes.
My guys absolutely loved it.. Will be making it again but without the oil, the bacon fat drips enough.. I added more tomato soup & I think I might fry the onions in separate skillet, but they did taste well with the bacon. Super fast & easy.
