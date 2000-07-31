Tomato and Bacon Pasta Bake

I was running low on ingredients tonight and this popped up when I typed in "tomato soup" and "pasta". I, like most people made a few changes to it. I chopped up the bacon before frying it and poured off the bacon fat as I fried it so the bacon got nice and crisp. Setting the bacon aside I put a bit of the bacon grease back in and fried up the onions with 2 cloves of garlic. I then added the soup and bacon back in and added some oregano, chilli powder and garlic powder. I saw someone comment that it could of used more bacon so I actually used an entire package (my only mistake). All that bacon made the meal a bit heavy in the stomach (too much fat!!)but did it taste great. My husband gave it four stars as well and wants it to be made more often so it was a hit. Very easy to make too. I would also suggest that after you fry the ongions in the pan drain off all the grease you can. And don't put as much bacon as I did unless you want a heart attack lol.