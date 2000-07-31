Tomato and Bacon Pasta Bake

This is a fantastic twist on an ordinary pasta bake. Quick and easy to make, and one which you can use forever! Serve with fresh bread and a salad.

Recipe by Jayne

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add rotini pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan or skillet, add onion, bacon, salt, and pepper. Cook until bacon is crispy and onion is soft. Drain fat. Pour in tomato soup and stir; bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; add 1 cup Cheddar cheese and the milk. Stir until cheese is melted.

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Combine sauce with pasta in a baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Place under the oven broiler until sauce is thick and cheese browned, 3 to 5 minutes.

Per Serving:
712 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 45g; cholesterol 92.4mg; sodium 1173.6mg. Full Nutrition
