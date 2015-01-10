Pigs in a Blanket Casserole

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious twist to an old favorite. Makes like a hotdish and gives you a flavor that will take you back to your childhood! My 4 kids love this alternative to their favorite! You can use any cheese in place of the Cheddar cheese, if desired.

By staciw

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Roll out 1 can of crescent roll dough into the bottom of the prepared baking dish, pinching all seams together. Spread 1 cup Cheddar cheese over dough, top with hot dogs, then spread remaining cheese over the top. Roll remaining crescent roll dough over the top and pinch seams together.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and hot throughout, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 40g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 1292.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Dee Hallmark
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2017
I made this for a men's breakfast with 2 packages of breakfast sausage links and everyone loved it! All gone and requested again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Vanessa Buchholz
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2018
My family and I really enjoyed this casserole. We've tried it diffrent ways like with Italian sausage bell peppers and onions and cheese. We've done a Philly cheese steak one. We've done a sloppy Joe one. We've even done a chicken pot pie one but we still enjoy this recipe as it is very much so and it's requested by our 8 year old daughter frequently when she has friends over. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Malissa Severson
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2017
My almost 7 year old son LOVED this. The bottom part wasn't cooked all the way after 30 minutes. so it was a bit mushy.. MY son didn't mind lol. I put it back in for another 10 and it cooked almost all the way. This is definitely a kid dinner. It did taste good, but was greasy. Also, I had trouble 'rolling out the crescent roll dough'. Great kid dinner all around which is why I gave it 4 stars :) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cassie Shennum
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2018
Made this for dinner. We used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar. We also cooked it for 40 minutes due to our stove. Was a tad greasy. But this recipe was so tasty and AWESOME! Definitely going to be making it again. Thanks! Read More
jdeg
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2017
Super easy & yummy. I had no hot dogs so I cut up lil smokies & it worked great. Any kind of precooked sausage would work. Great for a group. Read More
Nathon Niedzielski
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2020
Simple, quick, and delicious! My son and I both love this meal. I use Fairbury brand red colored hot dogs and cut them into pieces for ease of eating. Throw some seasoning on top (I use Creole) to add a touch for flavor. I've put chili in also for a chili cheese dog casserole. This has become a staple in my household! Read More
sewalot
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2016
I made this for my sewing group as an appetizer at the Christmas party and everyone raved about it. For the bottom layer of cheese I used American cheese and on top of the hot dog slices I used shredded cheddar. Delicious! Read More
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2015
What a good idea to make this in a pan to keep the cheese from running everywhere. I will admit I don't know what a crescent roll is and don't where to find one. I had to google it. After reading about them I decided to use a pie crust for this. It sounded about the same. I used a recipe for a 9-inch pie crust and used an 8-inch square pan. I also had to use smoked scammorza (like smoked mozzarella) cheese. I know hot dogs. This is a nice recipe and a fun and cleaner way to serve cheesy hot dogs to a group of kids. Thanks Staciw my 3 kids loved it too. Read More
tbmission
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2015
Awesome recipe! Thanks! Read More
