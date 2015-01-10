Pigs in a Blanket Casserole

I made this for a men's breakfast with 2 packages of breakfast sausage links and everyone loved it! All gone and requested again!
My family and I really enjoyed this casserole. We've tried it diffrent ways like with Italian sausage bell peppers and onions and cheese. We've done a Philly cheese steak one. We've done a sloppy Joe one. We've even done a chicken pot pie one but we still enjoy this recipe as it is very much so and it's requested by our 8 year old daughter frequently when she has friends over.
My almost 7 year old son LOVED this. The bottom part wasn't cooked all the way after 30 minutes. so it was a bit mushy.. MY son didn't mind lol. I put it back in for another 10 and it cooked almost all the way. This is definitely a kid dinner. It did taste good, but was greasy. Also, I had trouble 'rolling out the crescent roll dough'. Great kid dinner all around which is why I gave it 4 stars :)
Made this for dinner. We used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar. We also cooked it for 40 minutes due to our stove. Was a tad greasy. But this recipe was so tasty and AWESOME! Definitely going to be making it again. Thanks!
Super easy & yummy. I had no hot dogs so I cut up lil smokies & it worked great. Any kind of precooked sausage would work. Great for a group.
Simple, quick, and delicious! My son and I both love this meal. I use Fairbury brand red colored hot dogs and cut them into pieces for ease of eating. Throw some seasoning on top (I use Creole) to add a touch for flavor. I've put chili in also for a chili cheese dog casserole. This has become a staple in my household!
I made this for my sewing group as an appetizer at the Christmas party and everyone raved about it. For the bottom layer of cheese I used American cheese and on top of the hot dog slices I used shredded cheddar. Delicious!
What a good idea to make this in a pan to keep the cheese from running everywhere. I will admit I don't know what a crescent roll is and don't where to find one. I had to google it. After reading about them I decided to use a pie crust for this. It sounded about the same. I used a recipe for a 9-inch pie crust and used an 8-inch square pan. I also had to use smoked scammorza (like smoked mozzarella) cheese. I know hot dogs. This is a nice recipe and a fun and cleaner way to serve cheesy hot dogs to a group of kids. Thanks Staciw my 3 kids loved it too.