Easy Chicken Wing Dip

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great party dip. You can substitute Colby Jack cheese for the Mexican cheese blend, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.

By Johnny

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add chicken breasts to water and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Cool chicken and shred with a fork.

  • Stir ranch dressing, Mexican cheese blend, cream cheese, and hot pepper sauce together in a bowl with a fork until well-combined; add chicken and stir. Spread chicken mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool to room temperature; top with lettuce and tomato.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 488.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022