Warm Chicken Wing Dip

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars Great simple recipe. I'm from the Buffalo area and you can't have chicken wings without blue cheese. So many of the recipes are just ranch which is so wrong. I cut the recipe in 1/2 and added about 1/4 cup of crumbly blue cheese as well. I have also used the canned chicken breast as a quick & easy substitute - comes out great. I used a 12.5 oz can on the 1/2 recipe. I've made it for 2 parties and guest have completely devoured both times. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Huge hit at family party!

Rating: 5 stars Simple and delicious! There are so many versions of this and we haven't came across one yet that we didn't like.I halved the recipe and topped the dip with more cheddar before baking. The family loved this YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing.:)