Warm Chicken Wing Dip

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy dip is great for fall and winter get-togethers. Serve with chips.

By Dawn Wanck

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, chicken, blue cheese dressing, ranch dressing, and hot pepper sauce together in a bowl until well-combined. Spread chicken mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbling, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 758.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Nicole Besancon
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2018
Great simple recipe. I'm from the Buffalo area and you can't have chicken wings without blue cheese. So many of the recipes are just ranch which is so wrong. I cut the recipe in 1/2 and added about 1/4 cup of crumbly blue cheese as well. I have also used the canned chicken breast as a quick & easy substitute - comes out great. I used a 12.5 oz can on the 1/2 recipe. I've made it for 2 parties and guest have completely devoured both times. Read More
Helpful
(1)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Nicole Besancon
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2018
Great simple recipe. I'm from the Buffalo area and you can't have chicken wings without blue cheese. So many of the recipes are just ranch which is so wrong. I cut the recipe in 1/2 and added about 1/4 cup of crumbly blue cheese as well. I have also used the canned chicken breast as a quick & easy substitute - comes out great. I used a 12.5 oz can on the 1/2 recipe. I've made it for 2 parties and guest have completely devoured both times. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tara Rinaldi
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2018
Excellent! Huge hit at family party! Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2017
Simple and delicious! There are so many versions of this and we haven't came across one yet that we didn't like.I halved the recipe and topped the dip with more cheddar before baking. The family loved this YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Advertisement
Faith N
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2018
Like Christina I've made many versions of this. My husband wanted one with a more predominant "blue cheese" flavor so I chose to do this one. For me it was overwhelming BUT I'm giving it 5 stars on his behalf as he said it was his favorite and he thought the blue cheese taste was perfect in it. Next time I'll make it half and half omitting that out of mine and putting it all in his.:D Thanks for the recipe! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022