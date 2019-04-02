Baked Jalapeño Poppers

In this easy jalapeño poppers recipe, jalapeños are stuffed with Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and panko bread crumbs for added crunch. They're baked to make them healthier than the fried ones!

By cheryl

20 mins
20 mins
40 mins
4
24 poppers
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Fill each jalapeño pepper half with cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, and bread crumbs, respectively; arrange on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until jalapeños are tender and cheese melts, about 20 minutes.

137 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 163.4mg. Full Nutrition
