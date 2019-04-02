Baked Jalapeño Poppers
In this easy jalapeño poppers recipe, jalapeños are stuffed with Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and panko bread crumbs for added crunch. They're baked to make them healthier than the fried ones!
This is now a go-to recipe for entertaining. Tip: if you don't want them to be too hot, make sure the jalapeños you use are smooth. If the skin is wrinkly, they're much hotter (I accidentally learned this the hard way!).Read More
I have made these, I found them awesome. 10 times better then the frozen ones.all summer I've been making them for cookouts. they are a huge hit. but i personally like really hot. so i might need to find a hotter pepper and use this filling. and maybe wrap in bacon , bacon is good in most everything.Read More
I have made this about three times total. only real changes I have made, are that I boil the jalapenos for at most 10min after slicing them in half, I cut the stems off of them, and I mix two tablespoons of sriracha with 8 ounces of cream cheese. My family loves these.
Even though I removed all the seeds he peppers were a little too hot for our liking....next time I will par boil for a couple of minutes before proceeding with the rest of the recipe....other than that, very good.
Love, love, love these! Sonic's cheddar peppers are just about my favorite snack, but I know all the fat and calories aren't good for me. These baked ones are just as good and a lot healthier. And I don't have to drive to Sonic to get them! I use reduced fat cream cheese and fill up the pepper halves with the mixture, about a tablespoon in each pepper half. Then I spray the bread crumbs on top with olive oil to make sure they brown and crunch up. Bake these in my toaster oven about 350 degrees for about 15 minutes. Yay, I can have cheddar peppers again!
Made these with my over abundance of jalapeño peppers from my garden. I combined the two cheeses and used Mexican Four Cheese blend then sprinkled Panko crumbs on top. I ran out of time, but next time I'm frying bacon and putting bacon crumbles on top. These were very good.
I made this simple and tasty recipe to use up some leftover jalapenos and Monterey Jack cheese I had on hand. I would have preferred it made with the cheddar cheese, but it was still very good.
Quite easy to make and very tasty! I have made these several times and they are always a hit. I do par boil the halved and seeded peppers for 2 minutes to remove some of the heat prior to stuffing them. Thank you for this simple and simply good recipe.
I made this with both sweet and jalapeño peppers. I put bacon bits in the fat-free cream cheese, and grated Parmesan Romano cheese in the bread crumbs. For the sweet peppers I added a dash of red pepper before the cheddar. I actually didn’t find the jalapeños hot so next time will leave seeds in. All in all though, scrumptious and easy.
I am a true lover of peppers and this was a way to experiment. The main ingredient (peppers) was substituted with Alameda peppers instead of Jalapenos. Reason: bigger pepper, milder flavor, and you get more stuffing for the serving. :D
made these a couple of times now. the second time i mixed the cream cheese with the cheddar and some crumbled bacon. top with a generous amount of Panko and gave them a shot with the cooking spray before sticking them in the oven. delicious!
Mmmmmm.. These were good and simple and easy to make. I threw in some sausage I had precooked.. just because I had to use it up. These are great!
I've never met a jalapeno popper I didn't like - enough said.
I added crumbled bacon, fresh garlic and a pinch of seasoning salt.
Really, really delicious. I suggest leaving the seeds in for some extra heat.
I was exhausted and did not want the jalapenos to spoil. I did nothing different from what the recipe said, except I had no panko.... so I used plain bread crumbs which were pretty fine. Panko might have given them a little more crispness, but these were pretty good and really easy. I like that they were baked not fried, but i think a sprinkle of garlic powder or paprika might have been a good addition.
I made it with the recipe, and they turned out awesome!! My teenage son can't get enough of them and he's a picky eater!! Thanks!!!
Taste as sweet good , even better than the deep fried version. I will use more cream cheese next time.
These were soooo good and soooo simple to make!!
I used more cream cheese. I didn't overload them. I just made sure they were completely filled
These are so easy to make and so delicious! We like baked food instead of fried so this was perfect for us. Only change I made was to use chive and onion cream cheese. Love em!!!
Easy to make, had a bunch of jalapeño peppers given to me. Ate a dozen for lunch hopefully the outcome won't burn to bad. If everything works out I'll make them again real soon
I stuffed the peppers a little more than the recipe called for. Probably made them have more calories, but they were delicious!
No.Good as is.
When I made this recipe I didn't read it all the way through and mixed all the ingredients together before stuffing the chilies but they came out much better than the second time when I followed the directions. The mixed in panko gave a nicer crunch when mixed in and a little more on top.
I added some cooked chorizo. Perfect.
Added garlic powder to the cream cheese mix before baking.
Since we don’t eat meat, this is great! I soak the jalapeños in coconut milk for 20 minutes in a stainless steel bowl and it takes all the heat out! Delicious (you can’t taste coconut)! I love making this. :)
This recipe is perfect and easy to follow. Try it with crumbled bacon on top or chorizo... amazing!
Will add bacon mixed in with the cream cheese next time
Made as is, they are delicious.
Oh boy, I really liked these. Yum !
I added minced garlic and pink sea salt to the cream cheese. Sprinkled cayenne pepper on after cooked for a little more kick.
Wow!! Very easy and Very good! A big hit around here!!!!
I baked the poppers for 24 minutes instead of 20. The panko crumbs toasted nicely. Also used a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Everyone loved them!
Absolutely lip smacking delicious! I used lactose free creamcheese and manchego (sheep's cheese) as I can't tolerate cow's milk, and finished off a few of these w chia seeds on top in lieu of panko for dinner guests that are gluten intolerant. They were as tasty as the panko version. This will be on the appetizer menu again for next dinner party!
I made it yesterday and it was rated " the best at the party". It was a little time consuming but worth it. It does need more cream cheese than listed.
Delicious! I mixed the cream cheese, cheddar, and chives. Filled the jalapenos and then sprinkled panko before baking. Perfect cooking time. My guests devoured them.
What I loved was the simplicity. Fast and easy to make and very tasty. One thing I changed was using homemade sourdough bread crumbs.
Made with grated parmesan on top rather bread crumbs and baked without par-boiling- lightly spicy and they freeze!
Love these. Your eyes will burn while you boil the jalapeños. I did boil them after taking out the seeds, but better if you can boil them on the grill outside. I also made some lower calorie since I’m doing WW. The message tells me that my picture isn’t enough pixels. Okay? I tried.
Delicious! Made as directed and they turned out wonderful. I added some crumbled bacon on top of a few of them and *drool* I have no regrets :-)
Turned out great! The crumbs gave them a nice little bit of crispness
Decorative and unusual.. We enjoyed it!
I added a fresh toe of garlic (minced) and let the mixture marry for a couple of hours before stuffing the peppers. DEEELICIOUS!
My friend and I made these for the Superbowl and they were a hit!
Yummy and so easy, within 9 minutes of taking them out of the oven the tray was gone.
Its easy to make and is so delicious!!!
Made according to recipe. It needed more cream cheese, around 8 oz . I parboiled half of the peppers to see if I liked it that way better, but the flavor was bland and way too mild either way. I like medium salsa. Next time I'll mix some sriracha sauce into the cream cheese and probably leave the ribs in the peppers for more kick & flavor.
I didn't have breadcrumbs so I crushed some crackers and had good results. I sprinkled taco seasoning on top after it baked. I tried two types of pans. An aluminum non stick and a pyrex glass pan. I had better results with the aluminum non stick.
Really good jalepeno poppers! I also like to add onion soup mix to the cream cheese. Really good even if you do not have cheddar cheese.
These were great. The Panko crumbs gave them a nice crunch texture.
Wonderful!!
These are great. Taste just like deep fried/coated in bread crumb version. Much easier to make though.
I didn't have any panko so we made it without it. Turned out great.
Really easy and very delicious!
These were delicious and very quick and easy! Panko gave them a nice crunch. Thank you Cheryl!
I made theses and they were fantastic! So much better than fried restaurant ones! I used the greek yogurt cream cheese and added garlic powder and a pinch of salt as recommended by some other reviewers. I also blanched some and cooked others raw. I preferred the raw cooked ones because there was a little more spice without being overly spicy. I LOVE this recipe and look forward to making them again!
I used Mexican mix cheese and par boiled. Also topped with crushed potato chips.
This was my first attempt at making jalapeno poppers, and they turned out wonderfully. To save calories, I used Philadelphia whipped cream cheese instead of regular. It also saves time since it doesn't need to be softened. Also made my own breadcrumbs, they gave the peppers a nice crunch. Will definitely make these again
excellent! i also add bacon bits. the tip about wrinkled peppers works fine as well
Really easy and quick. Will make again!
I substituted bacon bits for bread crumbs. These came out really good! Thanks for the recipe
Very good, I did leave some of the seeds in the jalapeños to give them more kick. Only change I did was to sprinkle some chili powder on top for a taste twist.
So good and so easy. My Jalapeños were fresh from my garden and had a lot of heat. Tamed it by drizzling with lime juice. Definitely a keeper but next time will do as other suggested and parboil the peppers.
These are fantastic!!!!!!!!!!! Made using the fresh jalapenos out of our garden this summer. The whole family loved them.
Awesome. I used cream cheese and bleu cheese, with Italian breadcrumbs. Everyone raved!
I had a football party where I made the Velveta and Rotel dip w/hamburger. I made too much and needed to finish the dip off. I bought some jalapeños, cut and seeded them, then used cold from the fridge Rotel dip for the filling. By the time the peppers were cooked through, the dip was bubbly hot. This recipe is for people who like hot, they were all gone in short order. I'll use the panko next time for more crunch. Skip these if you don't like the heat, give them a try if you want a new taste treat.
Very beautifully designed to satiate the taste buds in a most phenomenal way I changed nothing and yet there was Nothing to be changed in th first place so satisfied in every way shape and form thank you for sharing this recipe with the public (bow)
These turned out amazing!! I really love spicy so I tried to keep a lot of the seeds in, and I added crushed red chili peppers to the cream cheese mixture. I also used the low fat cream cheese to make them less of a guilty pleasure and they were still the bomb! An easy but fun dish I will eat over and over again:)
I prepared this recipe as scripted. Great!
Very good quite easy to make
Followed the recipe and it was delicious
Fabulous recipe—you can spice up the cream cheese if you like a great slow burn
I made these as an appetizer for a cookout we had. The grill was being used for the chicken, so cooking these in the oven was perfect! I chose to mix the cream cheese and cheddar cheese and then stuff the peppers.
I grew jalapeños this year and had quite an abundance so decided to try this recipe. After reading the comments I decided to blanch my jalapeños for 3 minutes (boil then ice water bath). The jalapeños, now that the recipe is done, are quite soft. They are incredibly spicy. My eyes are watering and I can’t see my phone. I’m not sure I could serve these for game day. There would be a bunch of crying men clustered close to the TV. The taste is great though!
I didn't find very big jalapenos at the store, but they were good
I made these and halved the recipe. I used jalapeño cream cheese and a couple of shakes of garlic and onion powder. Wrapped them in a thick slice of bacon and baked them on a rack/grate inside a cookie sheet. No leftovers! So yummy! Thank you
We needed more cream cheese added salt pepper and little garlic powder. We did para boil them 2 mins to make them less hot. They came out great but were a little softer. Would make them again.
WOW! Easy and so delicious!!! No picture, we ate them so fast!!
It's a good base recipe. I modify it a bit by mixing the cream cheese with Mexican blend cheese, a bit of shredded mozzarella and a bit of parmesan. I microwave the cheeses for about a minute and a half at 60% power. Mix well then add to the jalapeno halves and bake as directed. I make extra and freeze the leftover for a quick snack! Reheat at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes.
easy and very good
Delicious and easy. Made it as written. Will make it again.
I mixed all the ingredients together and added garlic powder and a little salt. Very easy and very good.
these were GREAT.
These are great! I make a batch just like this, then another in which I don't use panko, but instead wrap with a half slice of bacon (not thick cut) so those on a keto diet can enjoy too!!
I rate this 5 stars because I love them and I don't know what to do to make them better. I fried my last batch according to another recipe. They were delicious, but a tremendous amount of work, and frankly, the bread crumbs in the recipe on this page really do their job. I will make them again.
Excellent recipe. A real crowd pleaser.
I love these! I removed the pith and seeds and boiled them for five minutes. I mixed the cream cheese and cheddar together.
These are excellent, and not a lot of ingredients required and easy to make. I did par boil the peppers prior to filling and baking per recommendations. My guests loved them!
