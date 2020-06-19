Easy Coleslaw Dressing

With minimal ingredients and prep work, this top-rated coleslaw dressing is your new summer potluck secret — but don't take it from us, take it from over 1,500 reviewers who gave it a five-star rating. You can shred your own cabbage and carrots or transform store-bought coleslaw mix into a refreshing and creamy side dish with this dressing.

What Is Coleslaw Dressing Made Of?

This creamy, mayo-based dressing uses ingredients you likely have on hand: sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, pepper, and of course, mayonnaise. The resulting dressing is just the right balance of sweet, tangy, creamy, and peppery!

Mayonnaise

For a creamy coleslaw, as opposed to vinegar-based, mayonnaise is essential. Use your favorite store brand or make your own!

Sugar

A sweetener is necessary to balance out the tang of the vinegar and the acidity of the lemon. This recipe calls for standard white sugar, but honey or maple syrup may also be used.

Lemon Juice

Not all coleslaw dressing calls for lemon juice, but it helps to amp up the flavor and add some brightness.

Vinegar

Vinegar is the primary source of coleslaw's signature tang. Use either apple cider vinegar or white vinegar.

Salt and Pepper

Bring it all home with a little salt and pepper! No need to get fancy with seasonings, the simplicity of this recipe is what makes it so good.

How to Use Homemade Coleslaw Dressing

This recipe makes enough dressing for a 14-ounce bag of coleslaw mix, or about 8 cups of shredded cabbage and carrots. Make the dressing up to a week in advance and refrigerate until you're ready to put it to use. When it comes time to serve, simply toss the coleslaw in the dressing.

How to Store Coleslaw Dressing

You can make your coleslaw dressing ahead of time so that it's at the ready anytime you want to make coleslaw. Refrigerate coleslaw dressing in an airtight container. For best results, use within one week.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"We ate it as a side as well as on a bun of BBQ pulled chicken. Really good both ways," says reviewer NettieO.

"I mixed it into a 14oz bag of coleslaw mix and it wasn't too runny or dry," says reviewer Sarah Flores. "I was afraid it would be too peppery because I'm not a fan of pepper, but it was well balanced. On my 2nd helping, I sprinkled a little celery seed on top and I liked it even better."

"I think the key was making dressing the day before and letting the flavors intensify overnight," says reviewer Kim.