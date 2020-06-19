Simple Coleslaw Dressing

this is my first coleslaw recipe I have tried and let me tell you it will be my last. this recipe is beyond amazing. I may never be able to eat any other coleslaw ever again...... MUAH love it!!!! *****I didn't have the creole seasoning but had everything else and I cant imagine it getting any better
Very tasty but I agree with other about the sugar. Super easy to make with a bag of pre-cut slaw. I halved the entire recipe but used about 1/4 the amount of sugar and added an extra splash of vinegar.
I did have to make some changes to substitute what I didn’t have on hand. Used celery salt in place of celery seed. Used Light Mayo, a little less sugar, white vinegar, a little less black pepper and no Creole seasoning. We loved it. Will definitely make again.
03/19/2022
The only thing I changed as I used more tony Chachere’s than what the recipe called for. I made it to take to a retirement party and everyone raved over it asking for the recipe.
I didn't notice the second column of ingredients,but didn't need them. LOVED, LOVED, LOVED mayo, ranch dressing , apple cider vinegarc and used 3 packs of Splenda instead of sugar. Delicious on broccoli slaw.
