Simple Coleslaw Dressing

This recipe for coleslaw dressing is really simple to make. It covers about 1 medium-sized head of shredded cabbage.

Recipe by kyleruts

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, sugar, ranch dressing, vinegar, celery seed, Creole seasoning, black pepper, and salt in a jar; place a lid on the jar and shake until dressing is smooth and creamy. Refrigerate until flavors blend, at least 1 hour.

Tips

You can substitute seasoned salt for Creole seasoning.

You can add shredded carrots and broccoli to the coleslaw mix if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 370mg. Full Nutrition
