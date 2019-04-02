Tri Tip Roast

This tri-tip roast is very easy to make and tender. I came up with this recipe since I couldn't find many for this cut of beef (also known as a coulotte steak or bottom round sirloin).

By CHEFWANDA

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
additional:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub beef all over with thyme, basil, marjoram, dry mustard, salt, and black pepper; transfer into a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight. Pour red wine into the bag 4 hours before cooking.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil over the bottom of a roasting pan; transfer beef into the prepared roasting pan.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue roasting until slightly pink in the center, 20 to 25 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

  • Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 45.9g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 158.1mg; sodium 99.6mg. Full Nutrition
