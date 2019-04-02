Tri Tip Roast
This tri-tip roast is very easy to make and tender. I came up with this recipe since I couldn't find many for this cut of beef (also known as a coulotte steak or bottom round sirloin).
I made this recipe for my boys and they LOVED IT!! The only difference that I did was seared for 5 mins each side with olive oil and butter then put it in the oven at 350. I also put some red wine and butter in the searing pan to take off every little bit and simmer it, excellent to top the tritip once cooked. Great recipe, easy and tasty.Read More
I love the mix of spices but it came out extremely salty. Next time I will use onion, celery, etc. powder versus salts. I braised all sides 2 min. each in a deep pan, then added 1/2 cup beef broth and 1/2 cup red wine into the pan, then cooked covered for 40 min. covered, then transferred the roast to a rack and finished it off for 30 min. at 300 degrees uncovered. I then cooked down the remaining pan liquids into a gravy. Using powders and not salts and cooking this way I'd give it a 5! Can't wait to make it again with that change.Read More
Good Recipe! However, I did want to mention that the tri-tip and culoutte are completely different cuts of beef and need to be cooked differently. The culoutte comes off of the top butt and is known as the top butt cap, or Picanha if you are from Brazil. The tri-tip comes from the bottom sirloin. The recipe above is great for a tri-tip, but not for the culotte.
I just want to mention that having the term "bottom round sirloin" is incorrect and actually misleading. I wouldn't say anything if it was just incorrect, but having the word ROUND in there could really screw somebody up into getting the wrong roast and making an awful dish. Tri tip is also known as the "bottom sirloin", not bottom round sirloin. The tri tip comes from the Loin primal, which is next to the Round primal, but is entirely different. This is important because there is a "Bottom Round" roast that you do NOT want to buy if you're preparing this recipe. All I'm trying to say is the word Round should not be anywhere in this recipe, and if you can change that, I would highly advise it (:
Fabulous roast! Followed recipe exactly - juicy, flavorful, tender. Hubby declared this a 'tasty morsel!' (There are no salts in this recipe, so not sure why one reviewer found it too salty.) We loved it.
No changes to the recipe. This is a very good and easy recipe. I did bake in a cast iron skillet...made mashed potatoes and fresh corn on the cob...doesn't get much better than that!!!!
Made two nights ago and hubby loved it! I totally forgot to add the red wine and was worried that it would be dry - it wasn't! Cooking it at 450 degrees seems to seal in the juices - no need to sear it first! The blend of herbs was perfect. Another review commented on it being too salty - I added 1 tsp of sea salt and 1/2 tsp of pepper and it worked out well. we LOVE garlic so I also added 1 tsp of granulated garlic . Served with mashed potatoes, broccoli and a salad.
DELICIOUS marinade for this roast! I made a reduction out of the pan drippings and leftover marinade, which turned out simply divine. Served with mashed potatoes, it was a great combination. I didn't try the oven instructions given, because I wanted to try a 500' method mentioned in another tri tip roast recipe. I will definitely try the oven instructions written here, in the future.
Varied the seasonings a little just using what I had. My roast was 2 lbs. 15 minutes at 450 and another 20 at 350 got me to 150 degrees. After sitting for another 10 it was medium to medium rare in the middle and medium to well on the outer edges. Very flavorful, quite tender, oh so easy.
Very easy prep and cooking! I added granulated garlic to the rub and more wine to keep it moist, just because I had over 2.5 lbs of meat.
This is a very simple guide to making a delicious roast. I cheated a little bit in that I needed something for the evening, so I let the meat and the spices (with some garlic olive oil) set on the counter in a bag for a few hours turning frequently... The cooking instructions are perfect. For the other single dad's out there just learning, remember to get a covered pot that can take that heat and remember that lid is still really hot for a long time!!! I learned that the hard way about 10 years ago... thinking about my peeps out there. This is a perfect recipe for its simplicity and accuracy.
I followed the recipe but had to substitute Dijon mustard for dry. It came out wonderful. Tender enough for my husband, who has difficulty swallowing to eat it. It goes in my make this again folder. First time I have ever made a roast outside of using a crock pot.
I enjoyed this recipe and makes a great marinade. I took one reviewer's suggestion of searing it first with butter and olive oil and that gave it a nice color and roasted it for another 20 minutes and it came out perfect
I roasted the tri-tip on the bbq using the indirect method. The marinade was good and added a nice twist.
Turned out great! Followed recipe exactly and the meat was so tender and juicy! Very good and will be using this recipe again
I followed the recipe as written and it was very good. Because of timing issues I only marinated the tri tip for about an hour and it was still very good. I will be making this again.
I followed this recipe to the letter and it turned out wonderfully.
I made this as written, no changes other than searing it in a cast iron skillet. Great cooking method that resulted in a perfectly cooked, tender roast. I would definitely add fresh garlic to the marinating liquid and cut back on the herbs, personal preference. Thanks for sharing.
I followed the recipe as posted with the exception of instead of adding the red wine I added fresh minced garlic. I also cooked it in a pan with a raise rack so it would get nice and crusty all over. I cooked it until the internal temperature was 140° internally and when I cut it it was perfectly pink inside. I cut it Tenley and I had toasted Shibata bread with provolone cheese And an aujus Dipping sauce, needless to say it was delicious. I thoroughly enjoyed that recipe, it was delicious and I will use it again??
It came out wonderful. Excellent would make this for company Thanks
just some minor Spice change
I absolutely love it! I followed the recipe and made two small additions to add more flavor. I placed two sprigs of fresh rosemary from my garden on the top and on the bottom of the roast after putting the roast in the bag to marinade (for about 16 hours). I also added more red wine to the roasting pan, and two halved russet potatoes. It came out perfect and was full of flavor. I will definitely make it again!
The cooking method gives a nice crusty exterior and a medium rare interior. Juicy and delicious. Can’t miss!
This was an easy recipe to follow; just remember to start in the morning to allow for 8 hours of marinating. Our roast did not brown as nicely as in the photo, and cooked more quickly than the recipe suggested. So I really recommend using the thermometer to keep an eye on it. The finished result was out-of-this-world good. The rub was savory, although I had to substitute for marjoram (1/2 sage, 1/2 mint mix).
Loved i
I followed the recipe to the letter and it came out delicious! You might want to vary the cooking time depending on how rare or well done you want it.
Super fantastic... marinated in the wine 8 hrs due to work schedule. Hubby loved it--and oven-based, herb-crusted meats aren't his thing. So, soooo good. And I'm thrilled I can make a delicious, upscale, tti tip roast for guests without the grill ❤
Excellent. I don't like Thyme so just left that out and replaced with a litle "italian seasoning". Added same amount of salt and pepper as rest of spices in rub. I did not have 8 full hours to sit in rub (more like 6) but turned out well flavored and oven roasting instructions are spot on! Great recipe.
Tasty marinade on Tri Tip. However, we didn’t care for this cut of meat.
The flavor was honestly just OK. I made this and it did get eaten but my honest opinion it wasn't anything to rage about. I love cooking and trying out new recipes. This was my 1st attempt at cooking a Tri Tip and I will definitely try different seasonings for the next attempt.
Great oven cooking instructions, pretty rear in some pieces, cover and cook a little longer if rare is not your choice. The blended seasonings was a little extreme, good but something was a little off with the seasonings.
Absolutely loved this!!! I couldn't stop eating it and that is rare for me because I usually don't like just eating pieces of meat. My husband said the seasoning kept getting stuck in his teeth (thyme maybe) so I will have to figure out how to keep that from happening next time!!!
I used my own seasonings (similar to the recipe) but cooked the way Chefwanda instructed and my Tri Tip came out great. Hubby says it’s the best ever!
I followed the recipe to the letter, it was awful. The spices did not work together at all, they were overwhelming. The meat was juicy and tender, which was good I just couldn't handle the spice combination.
Very tender good flavor served with green beans salad mashed potatoes really good with a lot of flavor
It was so delicious. I don't like pink meat so I put a loose lid on it the last 15 minutes and it was perfect! Not even tough at all.
Delicious!
Might have been the quality of meat, but this was very tough and flavorless. Some reviewers mentioned too salty, but I think that the pinch of salt was not nearly enough. Most beef roasts benefit from salting prior to cooking; the pinch in this recipe was not enough to season the meat. I am a “seasoned” cook; the meat was cooked to perfection in terms of temperature and color (beautifully pink, a nice medium rare, not overcooked), but just wasn’t great tasting and was not a hit with my crowd I have cooked tri-tip in the past, with good results, so I may have to lay blame on the quality of the meat from my local market. I have used a marinade with herbs, garlic, olive oil and vinegar - maybe the red wine is not as tenderizing as vinegar. From other reviews, it seemed that this would be a great way to cook tri-tip, but mine was not a success, unfortunately.
I had no idea how to cook this large chunk of meat. I season with just salt and pepper, but followed the roasting instructions to the letter. Worked out great. Husband couldn't stop eating and raving about it. Thanks a million.
Yum. Perfect cooking times
I fixed it exactly as recipe described but my tri tip was already prepared in a marinade I place it in a small roasting pan. . and old fashion speckled granite wear pans I just could not believe how delicious it was and perfect temperature for 15" at 450 and 25" at 350 It also had some lovely au jus for the thinly sliced. 1.27 pounds. I had some last night and 2 more servings for later. I plan to keep this recipe as it is marvelous
This is the best recipe. The meat comes out flavorful, tender, and juicy!
It was perfect. Mine turned out Med which is exactly the way I like it.
I loved it! I will definitely make this one again!
My meat came out medium rare like my daughter loves to eat it. The wine adds a great flavor while it bakes. You can add different spices if you want to change it up a little. Definitely a keeper of a recipe.
Really good herby flavor, even though I didn't make it as published because i needed something on the table ASAP. Didn't marinate, didn't use the red wine. Just rubbed the herb mixture into the meat and threw it in the preheated oven. Followed the roasting instructions from that point, and this meat is gooooood. Next time I'll plan ahead lol.
