Perfect Healthy Meatloaf

Rating: 4.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A family favorite, this is the result of much tweaking and an effort to make healthy synonymous with delicious!

By LaurenGurnett

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 mini loaves
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatloaf:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper in hot oil until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic to vegetable mixture; saute until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Season with salt and black pepper; remove from heat to cool.

  • Mix turkey, beef, quinoa, milk, eggs, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, sweet chili sauce, and ground ginger together in a bowl until well-combined. Add sauteed vegetable mixture; stir until completely incorporated. Gradually add bread crumbs to meat mixture until mixture is moist and holds together. Form into 6 mini loves and place loaves on prepared baking sheet.

  • Whisk brown sugar, ketchup, and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl until sugar is dissolved and glaze is smooth.

  • Bake meat loaves in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Spread glaze over each loaf and continue baking until no loaves are longer pink in the center, 10 to 15 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

If you can't eat breadcrumbs, add the milk to the mixture last! Use half the amount, then mix; make sure adding the remainder will not make it too soupy! This should ensure that breadcrumbs are not necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 36.6g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 172.1mg; sodium 440.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Layne
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2016
Very good. I left out the bell pepper as a personal preference. Without the peppers to contribute to the structure I had to use a cup of bread crumbs to hold it together. Otherwise no other changes were made and it turned out very well. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
jennifer
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2015
I made this with a few changes and it was great. I used 2 colored peppers no ginger or hot sauce. I used 2 tablespoons of balsalmic vinegar to flavor it instead. For the glaze I used 1/2 cup ketchup and 1/4 cup balsalmic vinegar. Loved the quinoa in this with all the veggies. It was a big hit at dinner. Everyone wants it again Read More
Helpful
(1)
Layne
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2016
Very good. I left out the bell pepper as a personal preference. Without the peppers to contribute to the structure I had to use a cup of bread crumbs to hold it together. Otherwise no other changes were made and it turned out very well. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2016
I prepared exactly as the recipe stated with the exception of leaving out the ginger and using a whole red & green pepper since mine were small. I thought the flavor was good and the quinoa gave it a nice texture. I turn the broiler on for a few minutes at the end to caramelize the glaze. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Barbie
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2018
This was the best meatloaf I ve ever made! Everyone loved it. I will definitely be making it again! Read More
Sarah Adkins-Beck
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2018
This was very good. I used round Ritz-type crackers instead of bread crumbs because I didn't have any. I will make it again. Read More
ablacksummer
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2017
This turned out great. I did not use the breadcrumbs. I blended a little bit of brown rice with the quinoa and used Sriracha instead of the sweet chili. Will make it again. Read More
darwin
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2019
I like this recipe it s very tasty. I ve made it three times now. The first time turned out great! The next two times it was very (too) moist. Tons of liquid came out during cooking and made a mess and looked very unappealing. I guess I would recommend less or no milk? I m not sure what role it has in this recipe. The flavour of the meatball is great though. I will adjust next time. Read More
Heather Runberg
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2018
This was delicious. I made it without milk due to a food allergy but it doesn't need it. Great flavor even my hubby who doesn't like quinoa said it was good. Read More
abbyz2000
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2020
I cut this in half and only used ground turkey. Everyone loved it. Since I only did half, I made one regular loaf size and not mini, just to save time. My 10 yr old loved it and asked me to make it again soon. Read More
