Quick and easy hamburger stroganoff.

I made a few minor changes. The guys in my family dislike mushrooms (how sad) so I had to omit those. In their place, I added a stalk of celery I had. I chopped it up and added it into the ingredients when everything was mixed together. (the noodles and the sauce). Everyone loved it and the celery added a nice crunch to it. I added bread and a salad and it was an awesome, inexpensive meal! *UPDATE* I had my husband recreate the meal a few night ago, as I was busy. His tasted a lot better....less salty. The texture was a bit lighter too. We found out later that evening that he forgot the sour cream and instead of using butter, he used extra virgin olive oil. I prefer this to the original recipe. He also added a can of corn, a can of sweet peas, and an extra half lb. of ground beef. This gave us enough for seconds, lunches, and leftovers. I believe the substitutes, additions, and omitting the sour cream made this recipe healthier.