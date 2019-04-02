Quick and Easy Hamburger Stroganoff

261 Ratings
  • 5 177
  • 4 63
  • 3 13
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

Quick and easy hamburger stroganoff.

By Denny

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes; drain.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion in hot butter until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef to skillet in small chunks; cook and stir to break the beef into smaller pieces as it cooks until no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Sprinkle flour over the beef mixture, stir, and cook for 1 minute. Stir mushrooms and garlic salt into the beef mixture. Pour mushroom soup and chicken soup over beef, stir, and cook until hot, about 5 minutes; add sour cream, stir until smooth, and cook until again hot, 2 to 3 minutes more. Pour beef mixture over the cooked egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 67.8g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 141.1mg; sodium 1764.5mg. Full Nutrition
