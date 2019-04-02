Quick and Easy Hamburger Stroganoff
I rarely make Beef Stroganoff because the meat is so expensive and the perfect sauce takes forever. I used this recipe, only using 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup (all I had), and fresh mushrooms that needed to be used. My picky husband is eyeing his third plate. Should I try to stop him or let him explode? ?? This is a great recipe!Read More
Oh my...this is WAY TOO SALTY...i should have went with my instincts and used garlic powder instead of garlic salt, but since none of the reviews mentioned it being too salty i didnt....could have got at least 4 stars if not for that. The soup is salty enough as it is, garlic powder will work just fine and you can add salt if you feel it needs it. I also suggest omitting the flour step and draining the grease from the hamburger, it seems the only purpose the flour serves is to soak up the grease, plus just takes more work - i felt the end result was too thick anywayRead More
I'm 13 and don't really like to cook that much. This was super easy and kind of fun. Something for thought, I added Tuscan bread on the side. I will DEFINITELY make this again.
I made a few minor changes. The guys in my family dislike mushrooms (how sad) so I had to omit those. In their place, I added a stalk of celery I had. I chopped it up and added it into the ingredients when everything was mixed together. (the noodles and the sauce). Everyone loved it and the celery added a nice crunch to it. I added bread and a salad and it was an awesome, inexpensive meal! *UPDATE* I had my husband recreate the meal a few night ago, as I was busy. His tasted a lot better....less salty. The texture was a bit lighter too. We found out later that evening that he forgot the sour cream and instead of using butter, he used extra virgin olive oil. I prefer this to the original recipe. He also added a can of corn, a can of sweet peas, and an extra half lb. of ground beef. This gave us enough for seconds, lunches, and leftovers. I believe the substitutes, additions, and omitting the sour cream made this recipe healthier.
Husband loves it! I fry onions and fresh mushrooms and set them aside. Brown hamburger and drain fat. Add flour for a couple of minutes then soups and mushrooms/onions. Add garlic and a bit of seasoning salt and Worchestire sauce to taste. I find 1/2 to 3/4 cup sour cream is enough and also add approximately 1/2 c milk to thin sauce a bit.
I'm no cook but I've been trying to help out around the kitchen more. My wife and I actually loved this dish tonight when I made it. Good instructions and awesome results. I made it exactly as written.
Absolutely delicious!!!! Only change I made was to add a splash of worchestershire sauce to the hamburger. Perfection!! Thank you so much for sharing. Also used fresh baby bella mushrooms. 7/1/15
Three modifications were made: 1) No onions 2) No sour cream 3) Proper seasoning w/ salt and pepper to the raw ground beef just prior to cooking. Made this for my wife almost exactly as is for dinner tonight, and she loved it! We've been struggling for a while to find a stroganoff recipe that she really likes. This is complicated by the fact that she's not really a fan of sour cream. Since this recipe called for a small amount of sour cream and no cream cheese, I picked it, and I'm glad I did:) Anyway, we were so impressed with how well it tasted for being such a simple recipe that I've already saved it away for later use.
This is a very simple and tasty way to make stroganoff. A couple of things I added to give it more flavor: A little Worcestershire sauce, some cooking Sherry and I added crushed garlic instead of garlic salt, as other reviewers did. I would definitely make this again!
To be honest I was very skeptical of this recipe. Mixture of cream of mushroom with cream of chicken and sour cream; however this was very delicious. Sorry Betty Crocker but this recipe beats the recipe I made hands down! Thank you for sharing. Yummy will make this again.
You don't need soup. Add cup of beef broth, then thicken, then add sour cream.
I've been making this for years. The flour is unnecessary. You can sautee the mushrooms with the onions and ground beef. Add the soups one at a time heating each through, then add sour cream and just mix to combine. If you heat too much it can curdle. Quick, easy and delicious. One of my go to's.
AWESOME!! Used bow tie pasta. Added ground nutmeg to make this more like swedish meatball sauce. Rich, easy and delicious.
Fantastic for a super quick meal for a very food specific child with special needs!!! Praise this meal!!! Granted I had to make up a different name and call it “creamy goulash” but Lord she loved it!!! Amazing!!!
Hubby loved it! I used about 1.5 lbs of ground beef, a clove of garlic (smashed) and salt instead of the garlic salt, and also 1/2 lb of fresh mushrooms instead of canned mushrooms. It felt weird to put in cream of chicken soup into a beef dish, but it turned out great. Loved how easy it was.
This stroganoff was easy and delicious! I loved the flavor and will save to my favorites to make again soon.
I made this for dinner tonight because I had hamburger that needed to be used or it was going to spoil. I followed the directions exactly with two exceptions. I did not have fresh mushrooms or cream of mushroom. I did not have anything to substitute so I just went with 2 cans of cream of chicken. I also added a few dashes of Worcestershire Sauce when I added the soup. Served over rice because I did not have egg noodles. Will make this again! It was so yummy!
A perfect week night supper! Was super quick, easy and tasty! My 2 and 4 year old had 3 helpings!! I made it exactly (almost) as written...minus the flour because I completely forgot about it until after and I also omitted the garlic salt because I'm not a fan of salt and would rather add it after on the side if each individual wants it. This will be added to my 'favourite' list of recipes! Thanks for sharing :)
Very easy and delicious. Will make again in the near future
This was fabulous! My boyfriend said it was the best stroganoff he's ever had. The only thing I would do differently next time is either cut the butter down or omit it completely. It was just added fat and wasn't necessary. Will definitely make again!
I was a little nervous about this recipe but it was a pleasant surprise. It is so yummy and quick and easy too! Will definitely be making again!
I added to 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire
I made this dish tonight and I have to say didn't think it would be that good but by the end of the night my family was scraping the pan clean. Quick easy and delicious! Didn't have to do much to put it together and everyone loved it thanks!
I made this yesterday as a quick dinner, because I lost track of time and needed something quick and easy...true to what I had hoped, it was very quick and easy to make, and everyone liked it saying that it was filling. That being said there was nothing wrong with this recipe, it was just average. I will probably make it again though if I happen to lose track of time again, or need something easy to make.
In a desperate search for an easy meal to serve my family, I tried this recipe. My husband & son really liked it. I did make a few changes. 1) I only used a 1/2 onion along with fresh garlic - sauteed - rather than garlic powder or garlic salt; 2) I set the sauteed onion & garlic aside while browning the hamburger. After the hamburger was browned, I drained the grease then added sauteed garlic & onion with the flour; 3) instead of sour cream, I used Greek yogurt. I took the suggestion of another person by adding a splash of worcestershire sauce along with a tablespoon of dry white wine. This was pretty tasty.
Read other reviews and changed the garlic salt to garlic powder. Used fresh mushrooms rather than canned. This was honestly INCREDIBLE. I said to my husband I felt guilty for liking it as much as the recipes that are more effort/expensive...a keeper for sure.
I did this recipe and it is really good. Additionally, it took only about 45 minutes to make. I found I only had a half cup of regular sour cream, so subbed in another half cup of plain Greek yogurt. Couldn't tell the difference. Thanks for sharing.
Easy and great taste!
I love this on family dinner nights! The only thing I change, is the garlic salt, I only use 1/2tsp, otherwise I think it over powers the dish.
Made recipe with jasmine rice instead of noodles. Delicious recipe. :)
Very good. Used fresh mushrooms, fresh garlic and some garlic powder, a squirt of ketchup and two tablespoons of Worchestsire sauce. Did not use the butter. Otherwise did everything else the recipe called for. Will be making this again.
All of the family loved this!
Quick and very easy! I appreciate those kind of recipes!
It turned out great. I'm a from scratch cooker and it passed the families test. I did add chopped garlic and homemade egg noodles. Thumbs up!
I have to admit, everyone loved you it. It came out really nice and I added a little bit more garlic salt so that did the trick.
Though this was quick and easy to prepare, my husband and I thought it was a bit bland. I probably wouldn't make it again.
Really good recipe. Added a little Worcestershire sauce. Next time will add a little more liquid, but will make again. A keeper for sure.
I thought it was average - could have used more flavor
Very good kids loved it
Exactly as advertised. Tasty and simple.
I'm cooking for 2 so omitted the cream of chicken soup. I also added garlic and this is a keeper recipe! Thank you
Made no changes it was super easy and really good
This recipe has become a family favorite. I find this to be a quick week night dinner. I made the recipe as written. The only change I made was in the cooking order. I browned my drained, canned mushrooms in the butter first until they released moisture. I removed them to a plate. I browned the meat in the mushroom flavored butter, and continued as per the recipe. I have also made this using 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. It is delicious too.
I only give it 4 stars bc I deleted some ingredients. It would be better with onions, but I made it for my sister's bday and she hates onions. I skipped only them and mushrooms. I don't like mushrooms, but I did use cream of mushroom soup. I am sure it would be even better with fresh ones added. The garlic salt helped the flavor, so it didn't need to be seasoned. I would try a different soup than cream of chicken bc I didn't like the chicken taste with the beef. It was a hit and just the right amount of sauce. I was worried it would be soupy, but it was perfect. This recipe wasn't hard and definitely made a better meal than a pre-made mix.
I make a version of this but use rice. I get the beef rice and make like on the box then add cooked ground beef. Can of cream of mushroom, cup of sour cream then simmer. It is a version of rice a roni stroganoff that they discontinued and went to only pasta roni.
Will make again. Was Great. only cganged was a added a packet of brown gravy to the ground beef.
This was oh-so-easy to make. From start to finish, it was done in about 35-40 minutes and on the table. Plus, it tasted delicious. I highly recommend this recipe and I think kids would really like it as well!
I think there is too much salt. I would change garlic salt to 1/2 tbs or less. Maybe add garlic powder and 1/4 tsp salt. Otherwise an easy disk to make with pantry staples other than sour cream and meat.
It was a good recipe, but next time I’ll cut down on the salt and use garlic cloves instead of garlic salt.
Easy - and Very delicious!!! Even my picky 7 & 4 year olds liked it!
My husband loved it. I made it as close to the original recipe as I could. I omitted the mushrooms and used 1/2 T of garlic powder and 1/2 T salt since I didn't have garlic salt. I also used about 3/4 the sour cream and next time I'll use 1/2 cup sour cream to make it make it less heavy. But I will make it again.
It was very, very bland.
Absolutely delicious!!! I will make this over and over again!!! Very easy recipe and ingredients will normally be in your home!!
TRUELY IS QUICK AND EASY!!! GOOD & CREAMY tasting. I did add almost another whole pound of meat.
Good recipe. I added a little cream cheese. Made it a little richer. Be careful not to let the cream boil.
I love the idea of a quick meal when you're running low on ingredients, but this was too salty for me. I'd like to try making it again with garlic powder rather than garlic salt as someone else suggested.
This is a good base for an Easy Hamburger Stroganoff. I did make a few changes : used crushed garlic with the onions and browning the ground beef. I found it a must to drain the fat. I used the soups and sour cream but I did not use the flour and I used beef broth to thin the sauce. For seasoning I used fresh ground pepper and sea salt and dried dill weed (fresh would also be good). The egg noodles are a must. Overall, it was delicious and the best part was how very easy and quick to make.
My kids love it! I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I used turkey burger because our family doesn't like ground beef. I added some ketchup for flavor (2 tbsp). I also added some milk to thin the sauce. Great, easy recipe. I will make it again.
This was amazing..... turned out great.... we added garlic powder instead of garlic salt....... think it would of been better with the garlic salt...... but all in all it was an amazing dish..... will definitely be making this again....
This was a nice base recipe, but to add some flavor I added sherry (1/2 cup), hot pepper flakes and peas. I didn't have any sour cream, so I! just skipped it. Very tasty! Oh...used fresh mushrooms.
Definitely quick and easy!
Doubled, threw in the oven covered in cheese and melted on top.
Good and easy. Think it would be tasty on top of rice also!
Followed others advice and trained the hamburger and omitted the flour. I used minced garlic, two cans of cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken, and fresh mushrooms. Great basic recipe!
This is a easy and yummy recipe! I needed to use the ground beef in the fridge and I had all the ingredients on hand. Definitely a keeper recipe!
Followed the recipe almost to a T just added and teaspoon more of the garlic salt and used fresh mushrooms when cooking the onions. Couldn’t be better. My daughters 2 and 4 won’t stop eating it, that’s always a good sign. This is the tenth time we’ve made this and it is so easy.
Amazing recipe. three only thing I did was leave out the butter (and that was an accident) and double the wet ingredients (personal preference).
This recipe was easy to make, and tasted very good. I will definitely keep this one in my recipe box. It will be wonderful in the colder months as it is very hearty.
My first ever stroganoff. I didn’t have cream of mushroom soup so I by passed that, I also didn’t have an onion (blizzard here today, not running out). I used everything else on the list except I used ground Venison burger. Was easy to make and a hit!
Amazing basic and quick recipe took 20 to 30 mins to make, a GRAND SLAM at home. I seasoned the ground beef well like I usually do to taste, added 1 can of water and 1 can of chicken broth in addition to the can soups, this cut the salt and thickness still leaving it creamy, added sour cream and black pepper to taste and added the 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter last for a richness to the sauce.
My family found this ok. I used garlic powder as was suggested, but ended up adding garlic salt and worcestershire when we ate. It was very bland for us.
I had to improvise because I didn’t have an onion. So instead I used Lipton dry soup (onion and mushroom) and added dry onion dip to the sour cream. Everyone liked it. (I didn’t add any spices since I figured the Lipton soup probably had enough).
A step up from the stroganoff I had been making... a definite keeper. Don't change a thing!
Yes very good and easy!
It was easy & delicious, *almost* as good as my mom’s recipe! I made this as directed, then after tasting (before the sour cream), it seemed a bit bland. I added 1.5 tsp salt, 1 Tablespoon black pepper (seems like a lot, but the sour cream mellows it), & 5 shakes of Worcestershire sauce. PERFECTION!
I probably would have rated this higher but it was extremely salty. I did use fresh mushrooms instead of canned and may try again with some changes such as using fresh garlic and draining the beef after browning.
I used olive oil instead of butter and added a little milk at the end to keep it from being so thick. Next time I will use less onion, too. Very good and so easy! I will definitely be making this again.
Quick, easy and delicious! My kids are picky eaters, and they cleaned their plates - something that rarely happens. I did add a bit of extra garlic powder, just because we love garlic. We ran out of noodles and I was hungry for a bit more, so I just spooned it over a piece of bread. Will definitely be on our regular dinner menu!
Great recipe. I added fresh garlic, fresh mushrooms and I little milk. Quick and easy. I will defiantly make this again.
I made it without the extra mushrooms and the addition of the sour cream at the end, and it was still so good! I did add some frozen peas and corn, just for a little extra something to consume, and eye-appeal for my picky eater :) it worked! The family enjoyed it, too. I didn’t salt the egg noodles enough when I was boiling them, but that was not the fault of the recipe, just a personal opinion. Great, easy and fast recipe!
Great recipe! Thank You!
I thought this was so incredibly easy. I two three and its done. Taste was great or so simple a dish. I used 3 cloves of fresh garlic because we all love garlic. So we didn't think it was too salty. I omitted the butter and just cooked the onions & chopped garlic cloves with the ground beef to leave out the extra fat and leave out a step.
I added a half of can of beef broth, overall tasted good for an easy and quick meal.
I have made this from scratch, which took forever and was a minor let down after all the time. This recipe is fantastic! I added chopped garlic but besides it was great. I have now made it for several people and they love it!
Super easy recipe that's perfect for a weeknight. It's also inexpensive to make and fills up the whole family. The only thing I did different was ad a mixture of beef broth and soy to the ground beef but only because I was out of Worcestershire
Turn out very good! Only added a bit of celery. Have plenty left and am going to freeze it. Will need to add possibly a bit of milk as i like it more wet. I would suggest to prepare the noodles later in the process, as they cooled down some. Thanks, this is very similar to an old college standby meal.
Instead of using canned mushrooms I sautéed fresh chopped mushrooms with the onions. Yum! Will definitely make again.
Have been making this for years. We love it, and friends that my kids bring home love it too. More than one Mom has called and asked for the recipe. So easy, and I always have the ingredients on hand.
This really was good for a quick and easy stroganoff, not as good as a traditional recipe but good. The other thing great about this recipe was the ingredients are things you typically have on hand .
Easy to make and very tasty. I would give it five stars, but the garlic salt made it too salty. Just garlic powder or fresh garlic next time!
Very good base recipe! I made quite a few changes as I was concerned about it being too bland and I also have VERY picky little girls. I doubled the meat, added a Tbsp of minced fresh garlic instead of garlic salt, used only cream of mushroom soup, substituted heavy cream for sour cream because I was out, used reconstituted dried mushrooms instead of canned & seasoned with salt-free steak seasoning and porcini mushroom powder. I also browned the meat separately so I could make the sauce and run it through my VitaMix before combining with the noodles and meat because my girls won't touch anything with mushroom or onion "chunks". This went over great with my girls BOTH having seconds!
My husband loved it! My changes, no flour, no butter, packet of Liptons Onion Soup Mix, Ground turkey, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, low sodium canned soups & have used both sour cream & plain Greek yogurt.
My family asks for it all the time. We also like to crumble French Friend Onions (like you use for green bean casserole) over it.
Excellent creamy stroganoff!
Family loved it and so easy to make!
Excellent! Only “change” is we doubled the mushrooms, because we like them
Great recipe!!!!
We really love this! I only doubled the meat and didn’t use an entire teaspoon of garlic salt. I also omitted actual mushrooms but the mushroom soup I can stand! Pretty easy and delicious. Definitely a nice change of pace for us but I will be making this regularly! ??
I made it using beef slice insteads of hamburger and fresh button mushrooms.
