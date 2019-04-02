Pan Fried Chicken Croquettes

When I served this to the BF he said, "Crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle, just like it should be." I cut the recipe in half because I don't eat meat. I added more milk but simmered twice as long for a better Béchamel sauce....adding nutmeg and garlic powder at the end. I chopped fresh parsley and a bit of celery heart( BF loves celery) with all the other stuff. I added more bread crumbs (Italian, that's what I had ) because it seemed too wet. Chilled for two hours, and made eight patties for a half batch. I browned for maybe 3 minutes per side in a skillet then took advise from reviews to finish in the oven...which was fine with me because I had au gratin potatoes going too. So 350* for 10 min and served everything hot and delicious! Going to have to do again because this is an incredible way to use leftover poultry! Thank You CookingCutie!!!!