Pan Fried Chicken Croquettes
This recipe makes flavorful turkey or chicken croquettes that are crisp on the outside but moist on the inside. The way to keep the croquettes moist is by adding a homemade white sauce to the chicken mixture.
Absolutely delicious. This is by far the best recipe for Croquettes I have ever tried, and will definitely be adding this to my list of keeper recipes. Per the description I can confirm that these croquettes are crisp on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. Made these with some leftover turkey and the whole family absolutely loved them. Bye bye Turkey Tetrazini, this is my new go-to recipe for leftover turkey. Thanks CookingCutie for a truly great recipe.Read More
Absolutely delicious. This is by far the best recipe for Croquettes I have ever tried, and will definitely be adding this to my list of keeper recipes. Per the description I can confirm that these croquettes are crisp on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. Made these with some leftover turkey and the whole family absolutely loved them. Bye bye Turkey Tetrazini, this is my new go-to recipe for leftover turkey. Thanks CookingCutie for a truly great recipe.
Our family deals with gluten and dairy issues, so I made substitutions to accommodate our needs. Earth Balance Soy Free "Butter", Unsweetened Cashew Milk, Gluten Free Panko Crumbs, and cornstarch instead of flour. They tasted fantastic, so if you're Gluten-Free Dairy-Free, the recipe works just as well with substitutions. Just cut the cornstarch down to 3 Tablespoons.
Just as described. Crispy on outside and moist on inside. Absolutely delicious.
I didn't make any changes. I used olive oil to fry the croquettes. Will definitely make this recipe again - and am looking forward to substituting crabmeat for the chicken. I'm thinking this would make GREAT crabcakes!
I made half of this recipe with just a few changes. For the ½ egg I needed, I used 2 T. of beaten egg. I used seasoned bread crumbs in the patties and panko to coat the outside. I also subbed the white and green parts of green onions for the minced onions in the recipe. I thought this really needed some sort of sauce. A garlic aioli might be nice. Also, adding some freshly grated parmesan to the panko I used, might bump up the flavor. These were fun to try, but I wasn’t as impressed as I had hoped I’d be.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I have made it several times, and have had good results each time. Works great solo or with gravy, and goes well with a side of mashed potatoes. In experimenting with this a few times, I found that I liked using garlic & herb seasoned breadcrumbs (rather than plain or Italian seasoned). The first time I made this, I also found that the onion was a very dominant flavor, a bit too much for my taste. The onion still seemed somewhat raw, even after pan cooking them. I found that to improve their flavor and texture , instead of putting the onions into the mixture raw and just letting them cook as you pan-cook the croquettes, you can saute them in the butter for 3-4 minutes before adding in the flour and other sauce ingredients. This softens them and gives them a more mellow, complementary flavor.
Fantastic and easy. I used this for my leftover Thanksgiving turkey. I added the onions I had stuffed and cooked inside the turkey. I didn't have enough seasoned bread crumbs, so I used plain Panko and added an extra 1/4 cup to the mix (since it's not as dense). To make up for the missing seasoning, I threw in large pinches of basil, marjoram, paprika, and 2 Tbsp of fresh chopped parsley. I also made a sauce to pour over by making a rue with half the portions of the recipe's listed butter and flour, and added the rest of the can of chicken broth I had opened, and enough milk to get the consistency I wanted. Super tasty.
I've made these several times. To keep from over browning in the oil I crisp them in the pan and finish cooking in the oven. Excellent!!!
Had to leave out all the seasoning, except salt and pepper (husband prefers bland) and this was still amazing!!!!! I dream of it spicy, on a bun, woth lettuce/tomato/mayo!!!!!!
This was easy to make. I did add saffron when I cooked the chicken. I love saffron. I might add some chopped celery next time. Other then that, they were so yummy!
Made as described.... but gf by using ground oats instead of breadcrumbs. Set up and fried up prefectly. Even the picky 4yo loved them. BESCHEMEL is a must! Makes all the difference in the world from other recipes!
I had leftover rotisserie chicken, and I was looking for something that was not a cassarole. These fit the bill perfectly. As described, they were crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. I served them with Nanci Renn's "Honey Mustard Sauce" from this site. The only thing I will do differently next time is to make my patties smaller so I can turn them a little more easily.
Crisp on the outside and moist on the inside and very flavorful. I put the onions in the food processor so that they would be as fine as the chicken. A dish of delish!!
Not often you find chicken croquettes in a restaurant these days but as a young person I always loved them. I tried this recipe and thought they were great with very little change. I don't care for celery seed so I finely chopped one celery stalk and found that to be a great improvement. Also didn't have seasoned bread crumbs so I made my own from Italian bakery bread I had on hand. They used to be shaped cone like but I made the patties because it is easier. Also they always had a white gravy over them so I took a short cut and prepared together a chicken gravy and country gravy packette and poured about a tablespoon of that on each croquette. Oh, yum......so very good !
This is something I will make over & over :) I made too many for dinner so I brought what I had leftover for the guys at work and they didn't believe I made it. It is THAT good.
Taste good and easy. Though may need to leave the patties in the oil longer to make it crunchier.
When I served this to the BF he said, "Crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle, just like it should be." I cut the recipe in half because I don't eat meat. I added more milk but simmered twice as long for a better Béchamel sauce....adding nutmeg and garlic powder at the end. I chopped fresh parsley and a bit of celery heart( BF loves celery) with all the other stuff. I added more bread crumbs (Italian, that's what I had ) because it seemed too wet. Chilled for two hours, and made eight patties for a half batch. I browned for maybe 3 minutes per side in a skillet then took advise from reviews to finish in the oven...which was fine with me because I had au gratin potatoes going too. So 350* for 10 min and served everything hot and delicious! Going to have to do again because this is an incredible way to use leftover poultry! Thank You CookingCutie!!!!
Was using up ground turkey (instead of chopped) and found some panko bread crumbs, plus ramped up the cayenne to suit our tastes, but otherwise stuck to the recipe and it turned out great.
These turn out great every time I make them. Except for the first time, I make just half the recipe and I make gravy for them with some of the remaining chicken broth. I do use slightly less bread crumbs in the mixture. I don't use cayenne pepper either.
Husband loved these. Made with leftover roasted store bought chicken. Delicious!!! Will certainly make again and may even serve to company.
Of all the recipes I have tried for croquettes this is by far the best! Great flavor
Made recipe as written. Boiled chicken in chicken broth with poultry season and buillion added for flavor and yet the finished dish was sorely lacking flavor. I’ll give it one more try, possibly adding poultry season and buillion to the mix before refrigerating. This just totally missed the mark as far as flavor for the chicken mixture.
I have come to make these the day after buying a fried chicken from the supermarket. I skin and de-bone the breasts, dice them up small (1/4") and serve the croquettes with a chicken gravy. I always fry them in olive oil. Quick, easy and never any leftovers. Be sure to allow the mixture to chill well or else you will be in for them falling apart.
This was excellent and will become a regular recipe in our house to use up cooked turkey and chicken I keep in the freezer. A big hit! I also used 4 cups chicken instead of 3 because of the way I freeze my packages. I misread the recipe and accidentally added all 1-1/2 cups bread crumbs to the mix, but it was still good. I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs, so I just doubled all the seasonings. Very tasty!
Very tasty. Mine were sort of falling apart when serving though. I'm not sure what I did wrong, I doubled the recipe but otherwise followed it exactly. I'll still make again, just make smaller patties next time.
Thank you SO much for a chicken croquette recipe without canned condensed soup! I had a Costco rotisserie chicken in my fridge so I made this recipe and it was divine. The only departure I made was to use panko crumbs (plus a little extra seasoned salt) inside the croquettes and panko+grated pecorino for the coating. So delicious.
I made it exactly as the recipe said and they were great. I will make them again but this time I will deep fry them!
This turned out really tasty. I used Italian breadcrumbs for the inside and panko on the outside. I also used a small scoop so that they were mini. They had a great crunch on the outside and were flavorful on the inside. I’d like to try baking them as well as cooking them in an air fryer to make them a little healthier and less fry mess. Definitely saving this recipe.
Delicious! I use our leftover Christmas turkey, and since I didn’t plan far enough ahead, I decided to freeze the mixture for 30 minutes instead of chilling in the fridge for 2 hours. Will definitely make again!
Omg. This was awesome. I didn’t change a thing
LOVE THESE = AN OLD FAMILY DINNER - SHAPE THEM INTO CONICAL SHAPES, AND ROLL IN BREAD CRUMBS TO FRY. WE ALSO IN CORPORATE A DASH OF DRY ENGLISH COLEMANS MUSTARD INTO THE CHICKEN MIXTURE FOR A TOUCH OF HEAT. THE WHITE SAUCE IS ALSO GREAT WITH SLICED HARDBOILED EGGS AND AGAIN NOT ONLY A DASH OF COLEMANS BUT A DASH OF SWEET PAPRIKA. - LOVELY SAUCE
It was delicious
Great. I used leftover fried chicken. Definitely a keeper
Delicious! Easy to make, and a great way to use up leftover turkey. I used Panko, along with some Italian seasonings, just because I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs on hand. Served them with the Honey Mustard Sauce from this website, and they were a huge hit.
They were very good! BUT mine fell apart? I even and one more egg, and froze them I don't know why. Served them with jarred roasted chicken gravy I had in the cabinet.
Whole family loves this comfort food!
HELP!! The croqettes were delicious, but they broke apart in the pan. I used GF panko crumbs.
Family loved them.
