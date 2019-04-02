Pan Fried Chicken Croquettes

This recipe makes flavorful turkey or chicken croquettes that are crisp on the outside but moist on the inside. The way to keep the croquettes moist is by adding a homemade white sauce to the chicken mixture.

By CookingCutie

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 croquettes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk flour into melted butter; cook and stir until flour is cooked and a paste forms, about 1 minute. Slowly add milk and chicken broth into butter mixture, whisking constantly, until mixture is thick and smooth, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove sauce from heat and cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir chicken, 1 cup bread crumbs, eggs, onion, parsley, garlic powder, celery seed, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; add cooled sauce to chicken mixture and stir until well combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled and firm, at least 2 hours.

  • Shape chilled chicken mixture into 6 patties. Pour remaining bread crumbs into a shallow bowl and roll each chicken patty in bread crumbs to coat completely.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook patties in hot oil, turning once, until patties are cooked through and golden brown on each side, about 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 684.6mg. Full Nutrition
