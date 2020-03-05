Baked Oatmeal with Cinnamon

I made it according to the original recipe, but in a 9X13 pan and baked it for about 40 minutes. I added raisins and apple chunks and doubled the cinnamon and served it to my full house of 8 Christmas morning. Everyone loved it. My husband, who doesn't like oatmeal, raved about it and ate the leftovers the next two days.
I cut this recipe in half and it fit perfectly in an 8-inch round pan. I'm not sure how the original recipe would fit in an 8-inch square pan. I also added about 1/4 cup of dried cranberries and raisins, which was wonderful.
This makes a perfect filling but healthy breakfast for the week that's not too sweet or too bland. It makes what I would call baked oatmeal squares or bars; "baked oatmeal" makes it sound like the more conventional dish. I've made it twice and haven't veered from the recipe, but next time I think I'll add sliced almonds and Craisins for a bit of crunch and tartness.
I really like this but will make with 1/2-3/4 cup sugar next time..just a little too sweet for me. Made in 9x13 dish, baked for about an hour.
I checked at 45 minutes and the texture was perfect thickened and tender but still very moist. We're watching our cholesterol a little more closely these days so I substituted Egg Beaters for the whole eggs and cut back the brown sugar (personal taste preference). I find that so many recipes have way too much cinnamon (a powerful spice) overpowering everything but this oatmeal has a subtle layer of cinnamon which will allow you to mix in whatever other ingredients you like (as suggested by the recipe author). I topped mine with a spoonful of chunky applesauce a great partner to the cinnamon. kjerickson really enjoyed your recipe and I'll be making this again.
Great recipe! I made it just as is with no changes and it turned out perfect. It's now in my favorites. Thanks for sharing!
I just don't know what I might have done wrong, but I don't like this "baked oatmeal". It is more like a custard with all the milk and eggs. I added berries and baked it in a larger pan (maybe 8x11), as it never would have fit in an 8X8". I am accustomed to cakey or crumbly types of baked oatmeal, but this is a kind of a custard.
Fabulous healthy and filling breakfast. My husband loved it. I served it hot out of the oven and then poured milk over it. You can also reheat it and do the same. Fantastic!!
Why is number of servings not included?