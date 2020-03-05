Baked Oatmeal with Cinnamon

Rating: 4.45 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy to make and everyone enjoys it. Add raisins, Craisins®, apple slices, blueberries, chocolate chips, pecans, or raspberries to the mix to change it up.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Spread oats into the prepared baking dish.

  • Beat milk, eggs, brown sugar, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt together in a large bowl until smooth; pour over oats.

  • Bake in preheated oven until oats are softened and mixture thickened, 50 to 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 203.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Janet
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2017
I made it according to the original recipe, but in a 9X13 pan and baked it for about 40 minutes. I added raisins and apple chunks and doubled the cinnamon and served it to my full house of 8 Christmas morning. Everyone loved it. My husband, who doesn't like oatmeal, raved about it and ate the leftovers the next two days. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

COOKIES and CANINES
Rating: 2 stars
06/21/2016
I just don't know what I might have done wrong, but I don't like this "baked oatmeal". It is more like a custard with all the milk and eggs. I added berries and baked it in a larger pan (maybe 8x11), as it never would have fit in an 8X8". I am accustomed to cakey or crumbly types of baked oatmeal, but this is a kind of a custard. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christa
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2015
I cut this recipe in half and it fit perfectly in an 8-inch round pan. I'm not sure how the original recipe would fit in an 8-inch square pan. I also added about 1/4 cup of dried cranberries and raisins, which was wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Griffin Hagle
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2016
This makes a perfect filling but healthy breakfast for the week that's not too sweet or too bland. It makes what I would call baked oatmeal squares or bars; "baked oatmeal" makes it sound like the more conventional dish. I've made it twice and haven't veered from the recipe, but next time I think I'll add sliced almonds and Craisins for a bit of crunch and tartness. Read More
Helpful
(2)
JLSCHNEIDER
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2016
I really like this but will make with 1/2-3/4 cup sugar next time..just a little too sweet for me. Made in 9x13 dish, baked for about an hour. Read More
Helpful
(1)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2015
I checked at 45 minutes and the texture was perfect thickened and tender but still very moist. We're watching our cholesterol a little more closely these days so I substituted Egg Beaters for the whole eggs and cut back the brown sugar (personal taste preference). I find that so many recipes have way too much cinnamon (a powerful spice) overpowering everything but this oatmeal has a subtle layer of cinnamon which will allow you to mix in whatever other ingredients you like (as suggested by the recipe author). I topped mine with a spoonful of chunky applesauce a great partner to the cinnamon. kjerickson really enjoyed your recipe and I'll be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sheri Peterson
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2015
Great recipe! I made it just as is with no changes and it turned out perfect. It's now in my favorites. Thanks for sharing! Read More
yesi72
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2016
Fabulous healthy and filling breakfast. My husband loved it. I served it hot out of the oven and then poured milk over it. You can also reheat it and do the same. Fantastic!! Read More
Yvette Pawlyszyn
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2016
Why is number of servings not included? Read More
