Speedy Spaghetti

If you're tired of the traditional spaghetti noodles with sauce poured over, give this one a try. This is the only way my family will eat their spaghetti.

Recipe by RAE921

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown ground beef with onion in a large skillet over medium heat until all pink is gone; drain.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, water, salt, parsley, pepper, and basil; mix well. Heat until sauce boils. Break spaghetti in half and drop into the sauce a little at a time. Cover and turn to low.

  • Cook until spaghetti is tender, approximately 20 to 25 minutes. Stir occasionally to keep from sticking together or to the pan. Add water, 1/2 to 1 cup, if it starts to dry out and noodles are not cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 1534.6mg. Full Nutrition
