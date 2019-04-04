Speedy Spaghetti

I tried this recipe last night and I loved it! Quicker than traditional sauces, and I even thought it tastier! I did double it because my husband and I enjoy hearty portions and having leftovers, so it was one big meal (dinner) and one small meal (lunch) for the two of us. I made three small changes. The first one was using chicken and pork italian sausage browned with the onions(which I sliced instead of chopped) instead of beef. The second was adding two tablespoons of tomato paste and cooking everything for about five mintues longer after the spaghetti was cooked, because the sauce was watery. And I also added a pinch of red pepper flakes because I like a little heat in some tomato sauces. Really, this was the best spaghetti I have had so far. Yum! p.s. no garlic in the sauce was a very nice change.