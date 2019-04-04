Speedy Spaghetti
If you're tired of the traditional spaghetti noodles with sauce poured over, give this one a try. This is the only way my family will eat their spaghetti.
I wasnt sure how to add a correction on my posted recipe. I only add 1/2 tsp of salt(if that) to this recipe.So please do not add 1 1/2 tsp like the recipe says. Also...this is a cooking down process. Everytime i remove the lid to stir...aprrox every 5-10 min..i make sure there is enough liquid to continue cooking the noodles to "done" i just gradually add 1/2 cup water as needed everytime i stir until the noodles are comp[letely cooked. This is a very good recipe if done correctly:)Read More
Pretty good, I added some other spices to liven up the sauce. I found it WAY too salty though. I think I will stick to my other recipe, thanks anyway.Read More
Ihave been making speedy spaghetti for 27 years. We love it. I break the spaghetti into 1" pieces. Also I use one large can tomatoes-chopped. add 2 cups grated cheese and one small can diced olives. The cheese-mix 3/4 into spaghetti mixture and the rest on top of mixture. add olives on top. sprinkle with oregano. delish
Excellent recipe! Extremely easy to make and very tasty.
I can't say that I followed the receipe. I know, I know...people hate that. But I love the idea it gives to make everything in one pot. She is correct, this is a cooking down process and you have to watch the noodles when you add the water. After I tried this the first time, I decided that this is how I was going to make spaghetti from now on.
Great recipe! I used part of a jar of prepared spaghetti sauce and one can of tomato sauce and seasoned to taste. Loved how easy it was. Thanks!
I loved this recipe! It was so easy. My family loved it. The next time I make it, I will add about half the amount of salt and pepper, and more Italian seasonings. I also added minced garlic. It's a keeper!
This was so good and so easy! I used whole wheat spaghetti. I did have to add extra water, but that may have been because of the spaghetti I used. I will be making this again for a quick, hearty, delicious meal! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This is so easy and comfort food at its best. I like to add a small can of mushrooms.
My family loves this recipe. I made it a couple of weeks ago and it had rave reviews. I decided to write a review because it was requested again for tonights dinner! The only changes I made was I added about a clove of fresh garlic. Also instead of parsley and basil (I didn't have any) I used Italian Seasoning. Thanks again!
This reminds me of my mom's spaghetti. The only thing I did was add a chopped bell pepper and some garlic (minced when I have it, powder when I don't). I pair it with a salad and garlic toast for a simple, delicious dinner! Thanks... I think I will serve this for my husband's birthday party tomorrow night!
My family loved this...only change was I used ground turkey instead of beef. We're trying to eat lighter this year. Wow very good.
I am picky about my spaghetti, and this was pretty darn good for how easy it was! I did make some changes... -I doubled the recipe -Used 4 cloves garlic minced -I used exactly 3 cups water, I took each empty tomato can and swirled water around in the can to get all the last tasty tomato sauce out, then poured into a measuring cup. -I added one 15 oz can of chopped tomatoes -2 tsp of oregano and basil. No parsley. (I didn't have any) -Only 1/2 tsp of salt -I used whole wheat spaghetti bought from Costco. It took only 15 minutes to cook the spaghetti to al dante. I then removed from heat and let sit for 15 minutes. Turned out perfect! No mushy pasta. I also, did not have to add any extra water when pasta was cooking.
Seemed to taste better than the regular way of making spaghetti - the sauce really gets in there and flavors it! Plus one less pot to wash!
I agree with many of the raters in stating that this is a good recipe but too salty. Because of the ease, speed and lack of a major clean up (1 pot used), this is a 5 star meal if less salt is used. This has definitely made it to the recipe box. great job!
I think this recipe is awesome. So quick. I did make a few light changes only because its what i had in the house. I added 1 container of Classico Four Cheese sause, 3 celery sticks, 1/2 onion and 1 small can of tomato paste. Thank you so much for this recipe. would never have thought to cook the spaghetti with the meat.
I love this recipe because it is so quick and easy! I am from the south and I like a little bit more flavor so I added some Cheyenne pepper and a couple other seasonings but I will definitely be saving this recipe! Tastes a whole lot better than hamburger helper and is just as easy!
Easy to make and uses only one pan! Simple and tasty. I will use this recipe frequently.
I did like it although it was rather salty and I would prefer a little more seasoning.
This recipe was wonderful... my 3 year old daughter loved it. It was som much quicker and easier than making traditional spaghetti, i would make this again and again.
This needs garlic and more seasonings.
I was craving spaghetti and discovered that I was all out of spaghetti sauce so I came across this recipe and decided to try it out. I started to add the salt and decided not to dump it all in because it just seemed like way too much salt. I probably used half of what the recipe called for and it was still extremely salty, and I love salt. The spaghetti wasn't very saucy or even very flavorful. I like the one pot meal cooking method but I think this recipe needs some adjustments on the seasonings.
This was really easy, but didnt taste good at all. The noodles were too mushy. I dont know what happened.
I have made this my one-and-only tried-and-true best spaghetti recipe. The genius is in the method, the recipe simple and easy to follow and adjust for individual preferences. If AllRecipes ever composed a classics for new cooks collection, this one should be in it! To suit my taste I add stewed tomatoes, a can of mushrooms, some garlic and oregano, and my secret for zesty sauce: a couple of tablespoons of sriracha sauce. The result is spaghetti that cooks up rich and thick, the pasta completely integrated with the sauce and meat, and so much faster and easier than the old-fashioned way. One pan and done, delicious!
Loved it (with my changes because I can't figure out how to add notes anymore!) Used ground turkey. Before browning the meat, I sautéed mushrooms in butter/EVOO. Removed from the pan, then added the meat and onions to brown together. Added mushrooms back in. Used jar spaghetti sauce instead of cans of tomato sauce. This allowed me to add a little less water in the beginning. After adding the pasta and 1/2 C water I waited 10 minutes before adding another 1/2 C water. After 10 more minutes (20 total) added about 1/4 C more water and removed the lid to let it thicken a bit. Husband loved it! It's a great 1 pan meal with super easy cleanup!
I was making this all the time for a while and my husband loved it. Then thought I would save time by buying store bought sauce and he immediately noticed the difference. Said he definitely likes this recipe much better. I make it exactly like the recipe says and yes it's a little salty for me, but he loves it!
It was super good! I made it in a wok instead of a skillet, and used fettucine noodles instead of spaghetti. It tasted beautiful!!!!!!
Great recipe! I doubled it for my family and added a few things (garlic powder, diced tomatoes, herbes de provence) and didn't use extra salt. I used a total of three cups of water, and all the extra liquid cooked off. My wife told me that I am "now in charge of cooking the spaghetti." Thanks for posting this!
I made this substituting green peppers for the ground beef, because I am vegetarian. I used whole wheat spaghetti and I added a liberal sprinkling of Italian seasoning blend and probably the equivalent of 2-3 cloves of garlic. It was a tasty meal, served alongside a mixed green salad, but it would have been even better with more/different spices in it. I will surely make this again, but next time I will reduce the parsley and substitute other, more flavorful herbs in its place.
I tried this recipe last night and I loved it! Quicker than traditional sauces, and I even thought it tastier! I did double it because my husband and I enjoy hearty portions and having leftovers, so it was one big meal (dinner) and one small meal (lunch) for the two of us. I made three small changes. The first one was using chicken and pork italian sausage browned with the onions(which I sliced instead of chopped) instead of beef. The second was adding two tablespoons of tomato paste and cooking everything for about five mintues longer after the spaghetti was cooked, because the sauce was watery. And I also added a pinch of red pepper flakes because I like a little heat in some tomato sauces. Really, this was the best spaghetti I have had so far. Yum! p.s. no garlic in the sauce was a very nice change.
this recipie was AMAZING!!! except i used shells not spagetti past. but was still very good:)
I thought this was good as is, but could use a bit more spices. I don't know if I did it wrong, or whether it was just a bit plain but I plan on trying it again with more spice, and maybe some fresh garlic.
I liked the base of this recipe but it ended up being really salty. I added a little sugar and a drop of honey, and a little extra meat and it was great! The whole family loved it and I will definitely make that again!
Just ok. I found this recipe to be fast and easy, but very bland (and I even added extra garlic). I'd cook this again in a pinch, but I'd have to be really really hungry first.
I used ground turkey to cut down on fat and used low sodium chicken broth instead of water to add flavor since the turkey can be a bit bland. I also added a teaspoon of minced garlic, and 1/2 t oregano & rosemary just because I love it. Be careful to not oversalt if you use broth though. Everything else was the same as the recipe and it turned out amazing! My boyfriend could not tell it was turkey which was the goal. This is now my go to recipe for spaghetti.
THis is the best recipe for spaghetti i have found. Its so east and so fast. Adding the uncooked pasta to the meat sauce is something i have never done and it taste amazing!
loved it! and so easy to make :)
It was perfect
It was very easy to. I had to let it cook a little longer as my husband said the noodles weren’t quite done after 25 minutes.
Made this last night. It is super easy but you should use less salt than called for. My husband didnt say anything, which means it wasnt all that great. For me it was gooey. I cooked it about 5 minutes more than whats called for, and that isnt a good idea. Bland and gooey. Sorry.
Loved this method of cooking everything in one pot! The sauce was definitely more incorporated than in any other spaghetti recipe. This one was lacking a lot of flavor, unfortunately. Wish I’d followed the advice of many reviewers to add minced garlic. Strangely this sauce lost all of its tomato flavoring during the cooking process too. Not sure if tomato paste would have helped?
Great, simple recipe that the kids enjoy!
This was so good and easy and fast to make. I used a whole pound of ground beef and a full jar of pasta sauce instead of the tomato sauce (It was what I had on hand). I also added a tsp of minced garlic. No this is not gourmet spaghetti but it tastes so good no one will notice. A salad and garlic bread and wholla you have a meal. Husband loved it.
I followed the ingredients and recipe exactly and I think it came out great! It was really delicious. The only thing was that it was a little too salty. I saw that the person who posted this recipe left a comment stating that the recipe was supposed to have 1/2 teaspoon of salt instead of 1 1/2. That sounds a lot better, nonetheless, it's still a great recipe and will use less salt next time.
For a quick recipe, delicious.
this similar to instant pot, its great
Really tasty, delicious, so easy spaghetti recipe!
My two boys can't get enough of this but its not all that speedy. Easy and very good.
i absolutely love this recipe. and spaghetti is always so fun to make, and you can add different things here and there without messing up the final taste...A+++++
This recipe was super- easy and delicious. The only thing I added to it was a pinch of garlic salt. Thank you for this yummy recipe!
very good. i also added mushroom and other green vegs. quite tasty.
I goofed and used 8oz of spaghetti instead of 4, so this wasn't saucy enough for our tastes. Next time I will double sauce ingredients as well. Loved the method.
