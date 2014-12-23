Simple Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

Rating: 3 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious cheesy side dish! It goes great with everything and is simple to make. Simply delicious!

By ErikaandJustin92

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Stir Cheddar cheese, hash brown potatoes, sour cream, cream of chicken soup, onion, and 1/2 cup melted butter together in a large bowl. Pour into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Stir crushed chips and 1/2 cup melted butter together in a bowl; spread over hash browns mixture. Bake until casserole is bubbling and topping is golden, about 15 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

If you choose not to use the topping, just bake the potatoes for about an hour.

You can also turn up the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) if you want it cooked faster. It is delicious with or without the topping!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 47.5g; cholesterol 114.7mg; sodium 647.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Magnolia Blossom
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2015
The ratios for this recipe are off. Recipe states 10 servings. Only one 16 oz bag would not make 10 servings compared to the rest of the recipe. Based on the other ingredients I would use at least a 32 oz bag. I used a 16 oz bag 1 cup of cheese 4 oz of sour cream a partial can of soup 1/2 onion and no butter and it was very creamy. Anything more would have been soup. I also added some bacon bits. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

BethanyTries85
Rating: 2 stars
04/17/2015
I followed to a T and yet it still tasted only like sour cream and was really runny. Read More
Reviews:
Jules
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2021
Way too soupy after it was baked. Read More
