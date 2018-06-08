Truffled Cauliflower Gratin

Definitely watch the video before making this, it's super helpful for getting the correct texture for your sauce. We couldn't find truffle pecorino cheese and ended up buying truffle sottocenere, which the guy at Whole Foods said would be a good substitute. It definitely wasn't - the cheese melted into an oily mess that tasted ok but looked unappealing. In general, substituting a soft cheese for the pecorino is probably a bad idea. Aside from that, I sauteed 4 shallots and 4 cloves of garlic, and added them to the sauce with a few teaspoons of truffle oil. Those modifications were really necessary, because even after all that, it was still pretty bland. Next time I'd add more garlic/shallots, definitely pre-order the correct cheese, and probably double or triple the cayenne and nutmeg. Rating it 4 stars because the bones of the recipe are good and can tolerate a lot of modification.