Truffled Cauliflower Gratin

In this otherwise humble truffle cauliflower gratin, we'll use another, much more delicious delivery system of truffles: truffled Pecorino cheese. For less than $10 worth of cheese, I think you can get a nicer, truer truffle flavor. By the way, if you know they actually make this cheese with synthetic truffle oil, please keep it to yourself, and don't spoil it for me.
So delicious! I made it with orange cauliflower to dress it up a bit. Couldn't find truffle cheese so substituted truffle butter for two tbs of the butter. Used gouda cheese. I've got the larger portion of this holding in the fridge for a party on Saturday. Can't wait to see what they all think. I am sure they will love this like I do. Yummm!!!
Definitely watch the video before making this, it's super helpful for getting the correct texture for your sauce. We couldn't find truffle pecorino cheese and ended up buying truffle sottocenere, which the guy at Whole Foods said would be a good substitute. It definitely wasn't - the cheese melted into an oily mess that tasted ok but looked unappealing. In general, substituting a soft cheese for the pecorino is probably a bad idea. Aside from that, I sauteed 4 shallots and 4 cloves of garlic, and added them to the sauce with a few teaspoons of truffle oil. Those modifications were really necessary, because even after all that, it was still pretty bland. Next time I'd add more garlic/shallots, definitely pre-order the correct cheese, and probably double or triple the cayenne and nutmeg. Rating it 4 stars because the bones of the recipe are good and can tolerate a lot of modification.
Made this twice now and love it. Both times, I've used Trader Joe's Truffled White Cheddar cheese mixed with Parmigiano-Reggiano and it turns out fantastic. I also steam and not blanch the cauliflower. I think steaming retains more flavor and nutrition. The trick here is to not oversteam it. So delicious and I'll be making this time and time over again!
Very rich and decadent. Probably won't be making this often because of the cholesterol, etc. but I just had to try it. I couldn't find the cheese with the truffle in it so I drizzled truffle oil on top instead of OO. Pretty strong. I can taste it. I don't think my hubby knew what it was. I am on a mission to find the cheese with the truffle in it. I did not use garlic powder as other people did.
Another excellent dish by Chef John. The flavor profile is off the chart with much help from the truffled pecorino cheese. The cheese was hard to find. Three large grocery chains did not carry it, and I finally found it at a specialty cheese shop. The recipe was made as written. Next time (which will be soon), plan to boil the cauliflower about half the time (i.e., 3 minutes). May also cut baking time by a few minutes but ramp oven up to broil to brown the top for the last couple of minutes. We prefer the cauliflower to be firmer to the bite. This dish paired extremely well with grilled beef.
Great! For the large head of cauliflower, I think the Philippines has a different definition of large. For one thing, the cauliflower is sold with a bunch of green stallks on it that need to be cropped off, which also greatly distorts the usable weight. In the end, I needed a total of about 1.4 kg of cauliflower.
This I make twice a month My French Grand mother receipe is a bit different we use emmenthal cheese grated to the white sauce We also add two hard boiled eggs or more if u choose Arrange everything in a dish pour the sauce on top of the cauliflower and eggs more cheese and top with Panko crumbs that have been mix with a bit oil so that it would brown nicely Delicious I also steam the cauliflower
Very flavorful, delicious & perfect textures. I prepared most of the dish the day before (after pouring sauce over cauliflower, I covered & refrigerated). Before dinner, I 'roughed up' the surface of the cheese, added bread crumbs, cheese & olive oil & baked. Turned out great! We aren't mushroom fans but we really enjoyed this dish. I Couldn't find the truffled pecorino & like another reviewer, used Trader Joe's truffled cheddar instead (TJ also had a truffled Italian cheese - but it was pretty soft). Delicious.
I wasn't able to find the truffled percorino so I had to use regular pecorino and added a 1/4 tsp of white truffle oil I had. I'm sure this would taste even better with the right cheese, but as it was, it was delicious! I only had a medium cauliflower, so I halved the recipe in a 9x9 dish. For a 9x12, I believe I need to get 2 cauliflowers. Thanks again Chef John!
This is a much make again and again..... The only change I did was I used Truffle oil instead of olive oil. Walmart also has truffle cheese which I was surprised to find. I didn't use the salt in the water instead I sprinkled Pink Sea Salt . Other then that, wonderful.
