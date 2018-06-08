Truffled Cauliflower Gratin

In this otherwise humble truffle cauliflower gratin, we'll use another, much more delicious delivery system of truffles: truffled Pecorino cheese. For less than $10 worth of cheese, I think you can get a nicer, truer truffle flavor. By the way, if you know they actually make this cheese with synthetic truffle oil, please keep it to yourself, and don't spoil it for me.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish with 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Melt remaining 6 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk flour into butter; cook and stir until raw flour taste cooks off, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Gradually whisk milk into flour mixture. Increase heat to medium-high; cook and stir until mixture thickens and comes to a simmer, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir truffled pecorino cheese, salt, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg into milk mixture until cheese sauce thickens.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; add cauliflower and cook until slightly tender, about 6 minutes. Drain and transfer cauliflower to the prepared baking dish.

  • Spread cheese sauce evenly over cauliflower. Dust with bread crumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Drizzle olive oil on top and sprinkle with a pinch of cayenne pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned and bubbling, about 30 minutes. Garnish with chopped fresh chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 462.8mg. Full Nutrition
