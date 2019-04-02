Chicken and Spinach Alfredo Lasagna

This was delish. Let's see, what did I do different. I only had one cup of cream so I added a container of lite sour cream. I cooked up some chicken thighs and had a 12 oz package of no cook noodles and 10 oz package of spinach which I did add to the chicken mix to wilt down. I did misinterpret the layering I guess. I thought the sauce counted with the layering, so I used half as it said, and then it said to layer again, so I thought that meant to use the other half. But then it says to top with noodles and then the rest of the sauce, which when I realized there wasn't going to be any the way I was doing it, I made the second layer of sauce a little smaller so I could have a little to top with. So I guess the sauce wasnt to be included as a layer, my bad. So I covered with foil in an effort to keep the noodles from drying out. Regardless this was very good. It took a good little bit of effort, but it was worth it. I fixed it for my girl friends and there were no leftovers after one of my friends took the last little piece home to her husband.