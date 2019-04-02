Chicken and Spinach Alfredo Lasagna
A different, yet wonderful twist on normal lasagna!
I wish that I could give this just one more star for the sheer indifference it has to calories or fat content. Oh. My. Goodness. This was good. I was in a pinch for bringing a dish to a party and happened to have most of the ingredients for this so I pulled it together, and it's my new favorite recipe. I did substitute the cream for 2 cups half & half and one cup nonfat evaporated milk (ROFL, that makes it healthier, right?) and I used frozen spinich instead of fresh and I'm sure fresh would make it even better. I also used diced portobello mushrooms and plain ol' chicken breasts. Everyone ate this all gone and were fighting for the recipe. Thanks a ton (and you know where that ton came from ;)) *Edited to add~ I made this again and used fat free half and half and 98% fat free creame of mushroom soup, skim mozzarella and lowfat ricotta, and it tastes just as good as the original. I also omitted the mushrooms and used sundried tomotoes....yummy! Still a favorite recipe for special occassions around here. I've also found it's good to take it out after it's done and let it sit, covered, for a good thirty minutes to thicken up.Read More
I just finished making this and will eat it tomorrow. It looks like it will taste wonderful. One thing to note is the directions and usage of the ricotta. At one point it calls to use half, then the rest, then the remaining? Doesn't add up and I read the thing over and over but didn't catch that error until it called for the non-existant "remaining" ricotta. Oh well, it still looks very good and the way it smells it HAS to be great !Read More
This is an excellent recipe. To overcome the issue with the volume of spinach (I used 1 - 6oz. bag of fresh baby spinach leaves which worked out to be the perfect amount without overwhelming the dish... or kids ~ nice green speckles here and there), I added the spinach to the skillet of sauteed veggies at the last moment before turning off the heat to slightly wilt the spinach. This way all of the prepared ingredients fit perfectly into the 9" x 13" dish without the oozing that I've read about in other reviews. I also used a whole medium sized onion and the whole 5oz. package of sliced mushrooms from the produce dept. This worked out perfectly for flavor, not to mention nothing wasted. The mushroom slices (as opposed to chopped) made it a lot easier for my little mushroom hater to pick them out. Allow the dish to rest at least 15 minutes after removing it from the oven to allow it to settle for easier cutting and serving. The sauce would be great as a base for other pasta dishes too. I will definitely use this recipe again and again. Thanks for posting it!
Although this lasagna is pretty good, I was expecting better after all of the work I put into it. The blandness that others commented on may be because there isn't much salt called for in the recipe. I may try it again with alfredo sauce packets instead because this sauce still tastes like canned cream of mushroom soup to me, even though I followed the directions exactly. The final product was a little runny because, when you put the spinach in fresh and then bake it, it exudes a lot of water into the ricotta layer underneath. In order for this lasagna to be worth the effort, it needs a few changes. But it has potential.
Very good recipe. I, like others, took the quick way out and used a roasted chicken from walmart and a few jars of my favorite alfredo sauces. I put the fresh spinach and the mushrooms in the food processor so my kids wouldn't really notice it. I then put all of that in a pan, along with the chicken, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, and some frozen peas and sauted it with garlic powder, onion powder, adobe, and oregano. I then added that chicen mixture to the sauce. THE WHOLE PAN IS GONE! My kids were fighting over who was going to take leftovers to school. I had some leftover sauce so I am going to boil some fettucine and make a cassarole with the noodles, sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella. Can't wait to eat it!
VERY GOOD! Everyone loved it ages 5 - 70. I used milk instead of heavy cream and it was still very good.
VERY good,This rich and cheesey dish is fantastic. I will use this simple alfrado sauce alone in the future (drop 1 can of cream of mush. and add 1 can of cream of chicken).The kids and wife could'nt stop raving, thanks.
This is going to be a much repeated recipe. It is absolutely amazing!!! It is a bit time consuming so I suggest having company over to enjoy what you spent so much time on. That way you know your time was worth it because everybody with rave about it.
I had heavy cream, ricotta cheese, & baby spinach that all needed to be used...so I did an ingredient search & came across this recipe. It was SO good, & I will be making it again. Such a nice change from normal lasagna! I did make a change or 2 though from reading other reviews. I used 1 can cream of mushroom & 1 can cream of chicken. I also omitted the mushrooms in the dish, but served it alongside 'Mouth Watering Stuffed Mushrooms' from this site. It was quite a delectable meal, & my whole family enjoyed it...kids & adults alike!
Used cubed turkey breast instead of shredded chicken, and only 2 garlic.. it was wonderful!
This recipe is time comsuming, but worth it!!! I put it together the night before, then put it in the oven when my guests arrived. It came out great, there were seconds served all the way around!!! Dinner was a big hit!!!
Wow. A friend and I combined this with the "spinach and artichoke lasagna" recipe to tone down the richness. It was so delicious, we couldn't wait to eat leftovers! Combined with some tomato sauce, it is less heavy. It is a special occasion dinner for certain!
Loved this. As we ate it I couldn't believe I wasn't sitting in a restaurant. My whole family went nuts for this. I did leave out the mushrooms because my family is not a fan and it was terrific. It definitely deserves 5 stars.
Late reviewing this however it was surprising how good this was, I didnt use mushrooms so I chopped up tomatoes , delish
Very awesome, although not nearly enough mushrooms for us. We also found it easy to use bagged spinach to eliminate dirt, because apparently I'm not good at washing spinach. Lol
I made this recipe for a large family gathering and everyone LOVED it! It is time consuming to make, but definitely worth the trouble. The finished product looks and tastes as though it came from a restaurant. Will put in my recipes for special occasions
Tried it tonight and it was delicious. I used 1% milk instead of cream and low sodium low fat cream of mushroom soup. also used low fat mozzarella to make the recipe lower in fat overall. thanks for a yummy new taste brought to our dinner table and great to use for leftover roast chicken!!!
Very good, the family loved it. I didn't change anything and it came out wonderfully. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
very rich, needed extra seasonings; kids like it better than adults. less sauce next time, more noodles.
excellent recipe! easy to make and delicious.
Every time I make this dish, people ask for the recipe! I love this recipe!
My family loves this lasagna. They asked that I don't make lasagna with red sauce anymore! The sauce is very bland so extra spices are necessary. I don't use ricotta cheese because my family doesn't like it. Thanks for the recipe.
I felt it was more work than it was worth but my family enjoyed it. I think next time I will cut the sauce recipe in half, using left over chicken, and serve it over fettuccini or angelhair pasta with a fresh spinach salad on the side.
One of the best lasagnas I ever tasted! Used frozen spinach since that is what I had and just thawed it in the microwave and squeezed out the excess moisture. Try this one, it's a keeper!
This has great potential but needs something more - I think adding in some Italian seasoning or other spices would really help out the flavor. I didn't have enough cheese and I think that would have helped, but even still...not a recipe I'll make again without quite a bit of adjustment.
This recipe is absolutely fantastic! After making it with a store bought chicken and thoroughly enjoying it, I experimented for company and made it with canned red salmon, salad shrimp and a half cup of white wine in the sauce....oh my! With a romaine salad, garlic bread and white wine, my guests said it was "restaurant worthy"! Thank you Sue, you've made my rep as a gourmet cook!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! It is one of my FAVORITE things to make! I've made it for my parents, for friends and neighbors, for famiy get togethers, and for my husband and myself many times. It has become my "famous lasagna". This meal is so delicious, I don't even care about the calorie or fat count! I only do two things differently. I use Roasted Garlic Cream of Mushroom Soup, instead of the plain, and then I omit the garlic cloves. This change makes a yummy difference. The other thing I do differently is I use raw chicken that I cut into cubes. I only do this because I find it more cost efficient than buying a whole roasted chicken, and the raw chicken cooks fully anyways.
overall good.
This is tasty, but loaded with calories. Next time I will use less ricotta and less alfredo sauce because there is simply so much. I agree with previous reviews that the chicken needs spices while it's cooking. The alfredo sauce and cheese is quick to overpower the chicken otherwise.
I loved this recipe, the minute I saw it I knew that I would have to whip up a version that I could eat! I am severely allergic to cows milk so I made a soy based white sauce made to replace the soup & cream sauce. Veggie Shreds Italian blend cheese replaced the mozzarella and I used goat cheese instead of ricotta. Instead of the mushrooms I used artichoke tapanade and taking advice from sorashell I added sundried tomaotes ~ soooo good!! Thank you for sharing your original recipe.. it was inspirational :)
This was delish. Let's see, what did I do different. I only had one cup of cream so I added a container of lite sour cream. I cooked up some chicken thighs and had a 12 oz package of no cook noodles and 10 oz package of spinach which I did add to the chicken mix to wilt down. I did misinterpret the layering I guess. I thought the sauce counted with the layering, so I used half as it said, and then it said to layer again, so I thought that meant to use the other half. But then it says to top with noodles and then the rest of the sauce, which when I realized there wasn't going to be any the way I was doing it, I made the second layer of sauce a little smaller so I could have a little to top with. So I guess the sauce wasnt to be included as a layer, my bad. So I covered with foil in an effort to keep the noodles from drying out. Regardless this was very good. It took a good little bit of effort, but it was worth it. I fixed it for my girl friends and there were no leftovers after one of my friends took the last little piece home to her husband.
This recipe is fantastic! I always buy the roasted chicken from Sam's when I make this and my recipe turns out wonderful! *** update *** This recipe freezes well too. I made two lasagna's as directed (minus the cheese topping), let them cool and then covered with plastic wrap and froze. On week later I set the lasagna's out at room temp. for two hours, covered w/cheese and then baked in preheated oven @ 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. They turned out amazing and were gobbled up fast!
This lasagna was wonderful! I used jarred roasted tomato alfredo sauce instead of making my own. I also added some sliced tomatoes. I cooked the chicken in the slow cooker with italian seasoning and shredded it before adding it to the onion-mushroom-tomato-spinach mix. I took this to a friend's house for dinner and everyone raved about it. I like this recipe because you can change it up a bit like I did and still be fairly true to the original. It was not hard to make and the results are truly 5+stars. Really, really delicious! A keeper for this cook!
An outstanding recipe for anyone, although I made it for someone who has an allergy to all dairy and meat protein products. I used soy mozzarella cheese and it still tasted wonderful. Very elegant looking and tasting.
This lasagna is amazing!! Everyone in my house loved it even my picky 3 year old. He didn't even realize that he was eating spinach. I made it with non dairy creamer instead of heavy cream to cut out on the calories and it was very creamy and absolutely delicious!
I just made this for the second time and made a few changes. I used frozen chopped spinach instead of fresh. The fresh spinach takes up so much space when you are preparing it, and then cooks to nothing, so I didn't end up with enough spinach last time. One box of the chopped spinach was perfect and allowed me more room for extra noodles. And instead of ricotta, I use cottage cheese which keeps it more moist. I also added one can of diced tomatoes (drained) which added just the extra bit of flavor it needed. It's a wonderful dish and great as leftovers too.
I made this for my dad on father’s day. He loves Alfredo and spinach so this was right up his alley. This took a little time to prepare but was Sooooo good and I don’t even like aflredo. I did use a six-cheese blend and increased the amount to 2 cups cheese because I love cheese. I also used a ton more mushrooms than the recipe called for. I did not eat it the same day but let it sit in the fridge and we ate it the next day. It was easy to make and the sauce didn’t separate in the fridge. I used a whisk and stirred it constantly till the sauce looked great. My dad said no need to leave to go out now he has a chef at home. I recommend trying it.
I made this for a Christmas party and all my friends loved it. It was a little time consuming but worth the effort. I added some sun-dried tomatoes for extra color. I would definately make this again!!
I made this lasagna for a birthday party with 20 guests. I did not feel I wanted to substitute your recipe, I had to because I forgot a couple things on the shopping trip. I had to replace heavy cream w. light sour cream and mushrooms w. rehydrated dried shitake mushrooms. It was a HIT!!! I'm sure it's a great hit w/out these changes, BUT in case anybody gets in the same situation, this works beautifully. Thanks for a great recipe Sue! :)
Excellent
I was shocked at how good the alfredo sauce was using canned soup! I used half and half vs. cream, 1 pkg. frozen spinach squeezed very dry, and boiled chicken breasts on the bone. I also use ziti or penne instead of lasagna because it is quicker. I think it could have used a little more salt, so make sure you boil your pasta in salted water. Very good! Thanks!
Excellent recipe!!! Well worth the time. The sauce is very good and creamy. What a great way to use those ever-so-popular roasted chickens, however, I made this recipe once for some vegetarian friends and left out the chicken all together. It was still a delicious dish.
I made this recipe, and it was a great hit. I made a couple of changes though that I think made it better. I used 2 whole bags of fresh spinach, but I chopped the spinach coarsely and cooked it first until the spinach wilted. Also, instead of 1/2 onion, I used a whole onion, that I chopped in a food processor, then fried. Another change I made was that I used one large package of chopped and ready to cook mushrooms. I think these changes made all the difference. The lasagna that I made had a better appearance than the one in the picture, and I think it's because of the color of the spinach. Another problem I had is that one large package of lasagna made two large pyrex-full lasagnas. Either cook half a package of lasagna, or plan on making it two separate dishes.
crowd favorite..friends keep asking me to make it again! Instead of cooking the chicken, I use a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from the supermarket which I clean and pull into pieces. I also add an extra 1/2 c. of parmasean cheese to the sauce mix along with a pre-mixed Italian seasoning (consisting of MARJORAM, THYME, ROSEMARY, SAVORY, SAGE, OREGANO, AND BASIL)to taste.
In theory this is overall good! Just needs some tweaking... the 2 cans of mushroom soup , I will leave out next time. I found the lasagna to have a really strong condensed soup flavor. I will try again, maybe using only one can in some homemade alfredo sauce. thanks
I was amazed at how good this was, it tasted like something straight out of an expensive restaurant! My whole family loved it and we have some picky eaters! I only changed a few things, I used frozen (thawed) spinach as opposed to fresh, low fat cream of mushroom soup, and less of the heavy cream (I used 2 cups).
Like any good cook, I modified the recipe to make it better according to me, but it's a great idea and wonderful combination. I used whole wheat (no bake)lasagna noodles, 2 jars of Alfredo sauce instead of the cream and soups, frozen spinach that I happened to have cooked the day before (drained) and I mixed an egg and the parmesan with the ricotta just like you would with regular lasagna. I cut up chicken breasts into bite size pieces and sauteed them along with the mushrooms, etc. Then I added the sauce to that combination of vegetables and chicken. Like tradional lasagna I layered noodles, sauce with meat, spinach, ricotta mixture, and then the mozarella cheese. My son-in-law stopped over the next day and had some and I got a call from my daughter saying she wanted some of whatever he had. I shared some with neighbors who raved about it and requested the recipe. When my husband was eating the leftovers the next day he asked when I was going to make it again! It raised my blood sugar but it sure was good!
Turned out wonderfully! Very tasty! A bit time-consuming but well worth the wait.
This is an awesome dish. I always add seasonings to any dish that I make. For this one I used garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and basil. I also used garlic alfredo sauce instead of cream of mushroom. Yum Yum. Will be having a Italian dinner party for my parents next mth, this will be on the menu.
This one cost a bit more because of the ingredients. However the sauce is a real winner and everyone thinks your a chef with the right touch. Sue thanks for sharing this winner wished I could look at your private cook book. :)
This recipe tastes just as delicious as it sounds. I used whole milk instead of cream to lighten it up, used only half the soup to cut the salt, and served it with fresh chopped tomatoes on top.... YUM! I would recommend letting it stand for about 5 minutes before you cut into it, because it comes out boiling hot, and if it is a little cooler the sauce thickens and the slices stay together better. It was a huge hit at a family party. This is definately going into the regular rotation!
This was wonderful. I added more mushrooms and onions and also used store bought alfredo sauce and it tasted great!
I love this recipe!! But dont make the alfredo sauce that does not do it for me you will love this even better use 2 jars of Bertolli alfredo sauce instead of makeing your own. I am telling you this was awsome!! Use the rest of the recipe as shown and hey its even quicker and better!! By the way I rated this recipe 5 stars after I used the Bertolli alfredo sauce in the recipe. ENJOY!!!
This is very good, filling and time consuming. If you like alfredo sauce then you'll like this. The only substitution that I made was milk in place of cream since I ran out. If I make this I think I'll try frozen spinach, and maybe sour cream in place of 1/3 or 1/2 of the cream.
The first time I made this it took me 1 1/2 hours just to make it and another hour to cook. The second time it took an hour to make cause I knew what I was doing. Some modification: I use 3-4 chicken breast, 1 10 oz. bag of fresh spinach, 2 cups milk and 1 cup half and half, and more ricotta cheese (don't measure it, just spread it on the layers. I have given this recipe out numerous times!! Good with garlic bread.
I wanted to make Lasagna but my Mom was coming to dinner and she is not a fan of red sauce so I was looking for a recipe for Chicken Alfredo and found this. It was the best of both worlds so I decided to try it and YUMMMMMMM! Boy was it a hit! I made just a few small changes by omiting the mushrooms after lots of objections and used wheat pasta to make it a bit more carb friendly, I also bought a rotisserie chicken from Wal-Mart and used it. I will CERTAINLY make this again!
This is a great recipe. My kids loved it and were happy to eat the leftovers the next evening. It tastes even better the second night.
This lasagna is GREAT and a keeper in my family!! It's very rich and flavourful and a nice change from the traditional ground beef and tomato sauce.
YUMMY!!!!!!!!! Too bad it is so bad for you. My bf called it "death in a pan" But it is so good and fairly easy if you purchase a pre-roasted chicken.
My husband and I loved this recipe! We substituted 2cups of milk and 1 cup sour cream, and cottage cheese for the ricotta to make a lower-fat version with ingredients I had on hand.
I made this for a dinner party and it was a hit! I used shredded chicken breasts instead of a whole roasted chicken - just stick the breasts in your crockpot that morning and it's easier to shred when you start dinner!
I thought it was okay, but that doesn't say much because I am a jalepeno person (I put them on almost everything). I found it bland, everyone else LOVED it. I may or may not make it again, it needs a kick to it next time. If it kills me I am going to find a way to cut corners on the preperation time! Really though, it is a great recipe.
I've made this recipe several times now, and have learned that some substitutions can save time and cut a lot of calories and fat. I was bold and cut the cream completely, using 2% milk instead. I use one thawed package of chopped frozen spinach instead of fresh (just because I always have it on hand), I use a whole 8 ounces of chopped portabella mushrooms, and 2-3 cans of chicken instead of roasted (who has time for that??) This recipe is a hit every time, even with the substitutions I make, it is still very rich and delicious. I've also discovered you really can't use too much mozzarella cheese. :)
Terrific; very popular with guests. Prep time worth the effort.
I kinda took a short cut with the recipe. I chose to use jar Alfredo sauce rather than the heavy cream. I also used cream of chicken soup and I mixed the spinach with both ricotta and cottage cheeses. It was really good.
I've made this twice, with no revisions. It was a hit both times. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is labor intensive, but you can make several at once and freeze, then finish baking when they are defrosted. I've had nothing but rave reviews every time I've served it!
I made this for family x-mas party and everyone wanted the recipe. BIG HIT! I made a double batch, and used chicken breasts instead of the whole chicken. VERY GOOD!!
This lasagna was terrific! I made it for a small dinner party, and everyone loved it! The most time consuming step is shredding the roasted chicken. Per someone's suggestion here, I purchased a chicken that had been already roasted at the grocery store. Since the dinner party was on a week night, I assembled the lasgna the night before. That way, the night of the event, we merely had to pop it in the oven. It came out great! There were a couple of pieces left over, which we had for dinner the next night. That, too, was delicious! We'll definitely be having this again! Thanks so much!
This is a time-consuming recipe, but it is one of the best-tasting.
So delicious! This is a huge hit at church potlucks. I did make a couple of changes to reduce calories and salt. I substituted half and half for the cream and used a low sodium cream of mushroom soup. Also, I used the whole 8 oz. package of mushrooms. Barilla makes a lasagna that doesn't require pre-boiling - it make this dish incredibly easy to make. Definitely cover the lasagna with aluminum foil (spray foil with cooking spray to prevent sticking) and remove it at the last 10 minutes.
This was excellent. I didn't have ricotta so I just added cream cheese to the sauce. I also didn't have mushrooms. The only problem with this rich dish is that it was greasy in the bottom of the dish from all the fat, even though I used reduced fat cream cheese. All the same, it's still delicious!
As I was cooking I kept thinking, "This better be good," as it took over an hour and a half to prepare. It was not great, certainly not worth the effort and fat/calories that come with it. I am tempted to try to "redo" this recipe. I would not use roasted chicken, rather chicken breasts. I would use half the butter and milk rather than cream. I was not sure how to define a "fresh bunch of spinach," so I guessed and now realize I needed much more. Most everyone else loved this, so maybe you will, personally I do not get it.
This was awesome! We almost made ourselves sick because we didn't want to stop eating. This was not a hard dish to make at all. I used some fresh mozarella in between the layers with the ricotta. A must try dish!!!!!
This is a very unique twist on traditional lasagna! I changed the recipe only to make a healthier version! I used fresh baby spinach, reduced fat cream of mushroom soup, half and half instead of heavy cream, and reduced fat cheeses. I also used an Italian flavored local store bought roasted chicken. I will definitely make this recipe again for my family!
I've made this many times and each time it's fantastic. I use more butter and less spinach (ie none) as my husband won't eat anything green. I've also made it with provolone slices, swiss, monteray jack cheese etc - anything on sale I think will melt well. I've always used canned chicken, left over Thanksgiving turkey, and leftover itailan baked chicken - all of which were different twists. Because it is SO time-consuming to make, I will make a large one for dinner and several 2-3 serving ones to freeze. Those has saved me many a time! I even gave several to a friend when she had unexpected company :)
This is a wonderful recipe.. My husband loved it... I added Cottage cheese instead of ricotta cheeese. I also added green onion(scallons). This is one of the best recipes!!!
Eh. We found it bland. My husband called it "un-special". Too much work for too little reward.
Absolutely Indulgent. I didn't diverge from the recipe at all. My family of 4 ate the whole pan. I will definitely make this one again!!
This is an amazing recipe that with some changes quickly made it even better. I cooked and chopped the spinach to remove some of the moisture from the lasagna. Also I added another cup of ricotta cheese and mixed it all with the Spinach (Good if you have picky eaters at home). I added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the Alfredo sauce. I actually cooked and shredded 3 chicken breasts because in my house we like the chicken more flavorful. This all adds a little more work to the original recipe but if you find the original recipe lacking in flavor, the changes take it to the next level.
The flavors were good but, this had wayyyy toooo much sauce. I would cut out 1 cup of cream and 1 can creamed soup.
this was very good. though i had to buy a lot ingredients for it and it took some time to prepare. to save a pot i cooked the onions and veg (used a red pepper instead of spinach) first then added all the ingredients for the cream sauce in the same pot. and instead of lasagna i used penne and just tossed everything together before i baked it. i would make this again but next time i think i will just use the cream sauce and chicken and veg without baking it and without the ricotta and mozerella. i felt the sauce was good enough on it's own and it would be fewer ingredients i would need to buy. also next time i will try using milk instead cream to save some calories.
Very delicious, but plan on it taking about 3 hours to finish. We ate late, but it was worth the wait. Instead of 3 cups of heavy cream, I used 2 cups of 1/2 & 1/2 and one cup of skim milk. Also added fresh basil & oregano because I have so much of it. We loved it.
For a lighter vertion use 4 cup skim milk and 3 alfrato mix package with one can of mushroom soup
Very good twist to a classic recipe! I absolutely love this recipe. It reminds me of white pizza. I made the recipe exactly as written. I will definitely make this again!
My husband actually made this, and it turned out great. He used milk instead of cream and added mushrooms, also. It tasted fabulous. This is quickly becoming a family favorite for special occasions!
This is definitely not 5 stars. It tasted much like tuna helper (without tuna of course). I think with a different alfredo sauce it could be better. The cream of mushroom soup just gave it a cheap taste. It was just too much work for what it was.
Awesome recipe loved it. Probally wont have it again for awhile just because im trying to lose weight but god this was so yummy.
Quite good and easy to make. Eat it all up on the first day though -- much better fresh than as left-overs (which I thought oddly enough tasted like tuna casserole). Guests loved it.
I used Skim Milk mixed with the mushroom soup instead of cream and used frozen chopped spinach (thawed and drained) and it was just as fabulous - with way less fat! I've also added diced up asparagus to the mixture for a few more greens and some extra yummy taste... Oh and can't forget using Spinach lasagna noodles!
I used milk instead of cream to cut back calories and that worked well. The ricotta is hard to spread by itself, recommend mixing in an egg and some italian spices to make a ricotta mixture instead of glopping of chunks of ricotta. Make sure to add salt, pepper etc to the chicken. Could increase the spinach. I used 3 whole chicken breasts, that was more than enough meat. Overall, very good.
Wow! Outstanding! I cut the white sauce amounts in half, because I don't like my lasagna too runny. I also used whole milk to reduce the fat. I added sliced black olives and a little fresh ground black pepper, too. My 3 year old and 22 month old even loved it! This one is a keeper! Thanks, Sue!
I have been cooking this dish for about a year now and my family just loves it! I have been asked for the recipe at least five times!!!! Awesome dish
Awesome recipe! We made minor changes just to cut some (just a little) of the fat. Used 1 can of lowfat cream of mushroom soup and 1 can of regular. We poached the chicken for about 2 hours and picked/shredded it. We used lowfat ricotta cheese. We used part-skim mozzarella. We also used 1 9oz bag of prewashed baby spinach with stems picked. Really good. Makes a huge amount. Great for large get togethers.
My husband and I really loved this dish, although it may not be the most kid-friendly. My 5 yr old niece was NOT impressed!
Recipe was fanastic. Family loved it, especially my husband. Will be adding to the dinner menu. I also used some of the suggestion from other reviews. I used half and half instead of heavy cream.
Pretty good. Made some adjustments to lower the fat and suit us: low fat cottage cheese, 2%milk,skim mozza and left out the butter. Had to add some cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I used 3 chicken breasts, which wasn't enough so I added couple of handfuls of frozen shrimp. Added some nutmeg and thyme for spice and lots of spinach and mushrooms. Also, use no boil noodles and save yourself a step!
I used low-fat items and oven-ready lasagna noodles and it was wonderful!! :) Everyone raved!
I was so excited to make this, but I should have followed my instincts and not used the cream of mushroom soup. I think I would have preferred this with a more traditional alfredo sauce. It was good, just not spectacular as I was expecting from all of the glowing reviews. I did have to season it up quite a bit too, otherwise I expect it would have been very bland. Thanks, anyways - it is actually much better a couple of days later!
