Paleo Baked Eggs in Avocado

I was pleasantly surprised by this dish! I was so afraid the avocado would become mushy, but it actually sort of dried out just a bit, and maintained a nice creamy but firm texture, and also had a slightly nutty flavor. As for the eggs, I used large, and next time I will separate the egg first so I can put the yolk in first and add the white as needed. I tried to be careful doing that, but it all kind of slipped in there. I also needed to adjust the baking time as my whites were still ckearvat 15 minutes - some time between 20 and 25 minutes was needed to cook then to my liking. One last note,vi made a little "cushion" of tin foil to keep the avocado from tipping. All in all, I really liked this!