Paleo Baked Eggs in Avocado

This avocado egg recipe has a nice contrast between the soft and fresh avocado and the creaminess of a poached egg — it is brilliant. Good thing is, it's also healthy and satisfying.

Recipe by NYJEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Crack eggs into a bowl, being careful to keep the yolks intact.

  • Arrange avocado halves in a baking dish, resting them along the edge so avocado won't tip over. Gently spoon 1 egg yolk into the avocado hole. Continue spooning egg white into the hole until full. Repeat with remaining egg yolk, egg white, and avocado. Season each filled avocado with chives, parsley, sea salt, and pepper.

  • Gently place baking dish in the preheated oven and bake until eggs are cooked, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle bacon over avocado.

Tips

If the hole of the avocado looks too small, scoop out a little at a time until it better matches the amount of egg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 150.8mg; sodium 498.3mg. Full Nutrition
