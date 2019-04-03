Paleo Baked Eggs in Avocado

I really enjoyed this for breakfast. What I wasn't prepared for is an uncooked egg. Generally, I like my eggs cooked hard, but with the texture of the avocado, I didn't even notice that the yolk wasn't completely cooked through. When prepping, I simply used an egg separator to keep the yolks intact. And to keep the avocado halves from tipping, I sliced off just enough of the skin so that it created a flat surface. Set the avocado half in the pan and voila - it doesn't tip! Quick, easy, and nutritious - I will definitely be making this one again!
I seasoned the avocado first and then after I added the egg, I seasoned the egg. This made all the difference I have tried this recipe once before but I only seasoned after I added the egg and it did not have much flavor. however this one turned out delicious!
This is a wonderful change for breakfast or any time of day. I did change things up a bit. I only used Himalayan salt and Telly cherry pepper and a little dab of real butter on each egg. No herbs and no pork! It has such a wonderfull creamy texture and the flavor was very rich and satisfying. My husband said it felt like he was eating a a five star resort, but even better.;) This is a keeper for sure. I like the idea of having the cherry tomatoes and maybe some baked paprika along with it.
01/03/2015
Wow, I have just found my new go to breakfast. These were absolutely awesome. The buttery creaminess of the avocado and the richness of the egg make for a perfect combination. I only keep large eggs on hand so I did scoop out some of the avocado to accommodate the egg. Equally as good with or without the bacon.
Loved this- put grape tomatoes next to avocados in the pan to hold them in place. The roasted tomato was great with it. Added fresh cilantro at the end instead of parsley - but this is an awesome combination!
I'm a convert! Absolutely fabulous. However, if you assume you'll be able to fit in two egg yolks and any of the egg whites you'll either have to use a) monstrous avocados or b) quail eggs. Otherwise, be prepared to spoon out some of the avocado to accommodate the eggs. Then just add back mixed with some pico de gallo and top your eggs that way. Superb. One star mark down is just due to directions missing one point.
I enjoy this very much! Not even just for breakfast but it's a nice post workout meal! When I made this the first time the eggs were too runny. So the second time around before I put it in the oven I covered the dish with foil and cooked for 15 minutes. The eggs came out just how I like them, runny yolks with set whites! Very yummy recipe!!
I loved this recipe! It was creamy an much better than i expected. I omitted the bacon and salt & pepped the avacodo before adding the egg then topped with parmesan cheese and some sour cream on the side. Yum!
To solve the problem of fitting an egg in each half of the avocado without having to scoop out and get rid of part of the avocado, I scrambled only one egg and split it between both sides. Perfect! I also did as another recommended and seasoned with sea salt & cracked black pepper inside the avocado before adding the egg. Also put in some shredded cheddar. Turned out excellent. Will definitely be making again.
I can't get enough of the rich creamy texture of the avocado mixed with the perfectly cooked egg! I've made this before and love to add Southwestern seasonings and a little cheese on top. I've found the easiest pan to use is an upside down muffin tin. The avocado halves fit perfectly and I've never had one tip over on me using this method!
I add more seasonings to the avocado and the egg, and my family loves it! I use 4 avocados, 8 eggs. I use a muffin pan to bake these, laying no the avocado halves across a muffin cup. I scramble the remaining whites with seasonings and fill the remaining 4 muffin cups to make egg white "muffins" for the morning. I bake it 10 min, then turn and bake another 5 min. Some yolks are runny, some velvety, but the whites are cooked. Best Brinner Ever!
I made this exactly the way the recipe stated. It's beautiful in presentation, but save the trouble. Make a fried egg and slice some avocado on the side. The avocado tastes better if it is cold and it will be SO much faster.
This was fun to make and delish! I baked it a bit longer to avoid runny egg white. Added hot sauce to the egg as well as we like lots of flavour. Very heart healthy except for the jalepeno cheddar bagel I served it with for dipping;)
It was a great satisfying breakfast, but it takes longer than 15 minutes to cook. Unless you like raw eggs. Which I don't. Runny is fine, but they were hardly cooked at the 15 min mark. Also, I like to half a tomato, salt it, and roast it in the pan next to the avodacos. It really pulls all the flavors together.
I found this recipe ages ago. My 2 favorite foods, eggs and avocados. 425 for 20 minutes makes a perfect poached egg, runny as it should be and a firm white. Try Zatar as a seasoning to give it a kick. Would love so see Corning make a special baking dish just for this.
We both loved it! I've made it several times now. To avoid having the avocado tip over in the baking dish, I toasted a piece of bread and cut a washer shaped ring to place under the avocado. It worked like a charm!
This was super simple, delicious, and quick!!! It tasted AMAZING. I didn’t end up using the parsley or chives, but it still tasted great. The recipe was completely accurate with times, plus it was healthy too. I love it!!!
I made this due to essentials that are in a diet I am on. I sprinkled with tumeric, salt and pepper. I also added the chives. I eliminated the bacon. The taste is more of a 3, but the calories are a five. It probably tastes much better with bacon, but 197 calories without it.
Trick is: make sure the avocado isn't all the way ripe. It will maintain itself better. I like the suggestion of putting in muffin pan to hold it in place. Fun recipe to try. But, I still prefer poached eggs served with sliced avocado. Simple is best.
I make this as a treat for myself a lot. Having company over this a.m. so will make it to serve for brunch. I add either a dash of cayenne or dried hot peppers. Also liked the idea of adding cherry tomatoes and sriracha which I have in the house today. Wish I had sour cream and chives on hand but do not so I will go with bacon and the tomatoes. It is also nice with salmon on the side...
This it's my new favorite breakfast. Suggestions: Skoop out some of the avocado if the pit is small so you have more space for the egg. Salt between avocado and the egg. I also use a little bit of Carolina Reaper chili powder before I put the egg in. It's very delicious. If you don't want to go that hot I'm sure other chili powders would be good as well.
I used liquid egg, scooped out some of the avacado and mixed it with the egg and chopped mushroom. I added shredded cheese on top. Don't forget salt! This recipe is awesome. Simple to make, yummy to eat and endless variations.
This was very good with sea salt and chives. The hardest part is getting the egg into the avocado without it tipping. A larger Haas Avocado would work best, and if you scoop out a bit of the flesh, more egg will fit. I placed my avocado halves in a ramekin to hold them level, but next time I may try making an aluminum foil "doughnut". They took 20 minutes to bake, but I think that's because of the bowl around them.
My new favorite breakfast! I didn't do bacon, but added basil before baking. Then I topped it with sliced cherry tomatoes and fresh salsa once out of the oven. So. Good. Even my 3 year old daughter loved it.
Loved the healthy idea of this but seem to require more spice/flavor and prefer more contrasting textures. First time I made it I used ground habanero which helped the flavor but ate it with a piece of toasted homemade bread for texture which killed the paleo goal. Second time I did the same prep, added red pepper flakes, omitted the bacon, and served it over leftover spaghetti squash putanesca. That added the textures I was looking for and jacked up the flavors substantially while still maintaining the paleo goal (I think).
Really good! I used what I had on hand. Added sautéed red pepper, red onion and cilantro instead of parsley. I served with Sriracha sauce on the side for some extra kick. This dish was a quick and delicious breakfast! Thanks :)
03-16-16 ~ I had a half of avocado that I didn't want to go to waste. I LOVED this recipe. I had to scoop out a little of the avocado to accommodate the large egg I had. Fifteen minutes was a little too long for my egg as the yolk had started to set and I like runny yolks. The next time, I'll bake for 12 minutes. A delicious way to use up and avocado.
I didn’t have any chives, so I replaced the chives and parsley with cilantro. When it was done, I spread the egg and avocado on toast. I forgot to put the bacon on. It was amazing. My new favorite breakfast!
I followed the recipe exactly— minus the bacon because I didn’t have any— and it didn’t taste at all like what I expected from all the 4+ star reviews. I remember seeing a 1 star review amongst the many 4+ ones claiming that it left a horrible aftertaste, but I decided to give this recipe the benefit of the doubt and try it anyways. Unfortunately it did leave a nasty aftertaste and no amount of coffee or water could get rid of it for a good bit. Disappointing, considering how promising it seemed to be.
You really do need to scoop out some of the avocado to have enough room for the eggs, esp if you want a decent amount of egg white. Also-- overcooking will ruin it (texture and flavor wise) so make sure you keep on eye on them! I recommend checking them at 10 minutes. I like the eggs to be cooked a little bit less, so 12 minutes was perfect for me.
This was so quick, easy, and nutritious! It saves a lot of hassle if you slice a bit off the skin of the avocado halves so they sit flat in the baking dish. I did not have chives and used garlic salt instead of sea salt. I had large eggs and didn't bother to scoop out more avocado, just used the yolks and saved the whites for another dish. It was still delicious.
I didn't grow up eating avocados but, as an adult, have acquired a taste for slices on sandwiches and guacamole with chips. I really thought this would be great, but discovered I don't care for warm avocados. A disappointing discovery about myself.
01/18/2022
Pretty good! I did it in the airfryer since it was only for me. only do for 10 mins if you want your eggs runny. Also I added some bacon and it was perfect. Love it !
This is a nice combination of egg and avocado. I followed the advice of others and scooped out some of the avocado and seasoned it before adding the egg. To stabilize the avocado, I put some slices of smoked sausage which kept them upright and made for a nice breakfast meat as well. Enjoy. I'll make this again certainly
I did this but instead took half a piece of sour dough bread and put it under the avocado, then cracked the egg. This way the excess landed on the bread and cooked great. Some bacon bits and a touch of spice worked great, then microwaved instead of baked for just about 2 minutes. Sprinkled fresh sprouts and goat cheese and boom. Delish.
This a great recipe. I use it as the base for lots of Variations. Sometimes I add goat cheese or jalapeño cream cheese while they bake. Some tips on logistics. I put parchment paper in a bread pan which helps keep it stable so the egg doesn’t spill. I also scoop out some of the avocado first and separate my yolk from the white to save the white in the side bowl and put the yolk right in the avocado. There isn’t much room after the yolk.
I was pleasantly surprised by this dish! I was so afraid the avocado would become mushy, but it actually sort of dried out just a bit, and maintained a nice creamy but firm texture, and also had a slightly nutty flavor. As for the eggs, I used large, and next time I will separate the egg first so I can put the yolk in first and add the white as needed. I tried to be careful doing that, but it all kind of slipped in there. I also needed to adjust the baking time as my whites were still ckearvat 15 minutes - some time between 20 and 25 minutes was needed to cook then to my liking. One last note,vi made a little "cushion" of tin foil to keep the avocado from tipping. All in all, I really liked this!
Awesome dish. I did an egg scramble in measure cup and poured the mixture in each avacado. I cooked 6 at time. It only took 2 eggs. I also did a short cut with rhe bacon. Bought the premade bacon crumbles in the salad isle to save on extra dishes.
