Easy Eggnog Pound Cake

Wow! Great cake the holiday season the cake was both flavorful and very moist. It was a Hit at the Christmas dinner. I will definately this cake again
I love this recipe it’s a keeper I just got back into baking as a hobby and I absolutely love it. This Recipe is easy fast tasty and moist.will definitely make this again.
Not as dense as I expect a pound cake to be, but it was easy, as advertised. You can't really blame the ingredients for tasting like themselves (fake and processed), so I'm giving it 3 stars, to average the two I'd give it for taste, and four I'd give it for user friendliness and honesty in description. It was sticky and way too sweet for me.
Super easy and everyone raved about how good it was. I decided to make this because I had leftover expired egg nog haha! And it was wonderful!
I followed directions as they are written. My family said it tasted good but was not dense enough to be a pound cake. Eggnog cake 4-5 stars.
Well that was fun! The cake rose beautifully and then I tested it with a toothpick after 40 minutes and the cake fell to about 2 inches. So now I'm testing it again after 15 more minutes thinking maybe I can salvage it but I certainly can't serve it to guests. Well now that I have calmed down I have amended my review to 4 stars and not 5 because the cake fell however when I turned it out of the bundt pan it looked perfect I frosted it and served it to guests with rave reviews. Everyone said it was really really good! I'd like to make it again if someone can give any thoughts on why it fell in the middle.
This cake smelled delicious and tasted very good but it was rather plain. It's a pound cake so there's nothing really spectacular about it. It's more on the subtle side. I did frost it with eggnog frosting and that helped intensify the eggnog flavor. If I make it again I'd consider making a fruit sauce to serve with it.
Mmmm good! Nice way to use eggnog!
we love this cake! as written! my husband especially and he hates egg nog. i put icing on mine..vanilla or butter cream and then sprinkle with a cinnamon sugar mixture. I've also modified this cake and replaced the ingredients with a vanilla milkshake instead of egg nog for other cakes and occassions and it was great