Easy Eggnog Pound Cake

Rating: 4.23 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Dense Christmas pound cake.

By NICE2BME

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 pound cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat cake mix, butter, eggnog, and pudding mix together in a bowl with an electric mixer until just moistened. Add eggs and nutmeg; beat until batter is smooth, about 4 minutes. Pour batter into prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 102.7mg; sodium 514.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Bill da Baker
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2015
Wow! Great cake the holiday season the cake was both flavorful and very moist. It was a Hit at the Christmas dinner. I will definately this cake again Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

hippie_mama
Rating: 3 stars
01/04/2019
Not as dense as I expect a pound cake to be, but it was easy, as advertised. You can't really blame the ingredients for tasting like themselves (fake and processed), so I'm giving it 3 stars, to average the two I'd give it for taste, and four I'd give it for user friendliness and honesty in description. It was sticky and way too sweet for me. Read More
Helpful
(1)
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Bill da Baker
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2015
Wow! Great cake the holiday season the cake was both flavorful and very moist. It was a Hit at the Christmas dinner. I will definately this cake again Read More
Helpful
(2)
bigjym2000
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2018
I love this recipe it’s a keeper I just got back into baking as a hobby and I absolutely love it. This Recipe is easy fast tasty and moist.will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
hippie_mama
Rating: 3 stars
01/03/2019
Not as dense as I expect a pound cake to be, but it was easy, as advertised. You can't really blame the ingredients for tasting like themselves (fake and processed), so I'm giving it 3 stars, to average the two I'd give it for taste, and four I'd give it for user friendliness and honesty in description. It was sticky and way too sweet for me. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Heather Jackson
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2018
Super easy and everyone raved about how good it was. I decided to make this because I had leftover expired egg nog haha! And it was wonderful! Read More
Happymac
Rating: 2 stars
10/19/2016
I followed directions as they are written. My family said it tasted good but was not dense enough to be a pound cake. Eggnog cake 4-5 stars. Read More
Judy
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2018
Well that was fun! The cake rose beautifully and then I tested it with a toothpick after 40 minutes and the cake fell to about 2 inches. So now I'm testing it again after 15 more minutes thinking maybe I can salvage it but I certainly can't serve it to guests. Well now that I have calmed down I have amended my review to 4 stars and not 5 because the cake fell however when I turned it out of the bundt pan it looked perfect I frosted it and served it to guests with rave reviews. Everyone said it was really really good! I'd like to make it again if someone can give any thoughts on why it fell in the middle. Read More
Advertisement
Spartantartan
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2019
This cake smelled delicious and tasted very good but it was rather plain. It's a pound cake so there's nothing really spectacular about it. It's more on the subtle side. I did frost it with eggnog frosting and that helped intensify the eggnog flavor. If I make it again I'd consider making a fruit sauce to serve with it. Read More
jctjlf
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2017
Mmmm good! Nice way to use eggnog! Read More
Ashley Elizabeth Turner
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2019
we love this cake! as written! my husband especially and he hates egg nog. i put icing on mine..vanilla or butter cream and then sprinkle with a cinnamon sugar mixture. I've also modified this cake and replaced the ingredients with a vanilla milkshake instead of egg nog for other cakes and occassions and it was great Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022